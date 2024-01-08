Considering the large number of Linux distros available nowadays, finding the one you need has become quite challenging. Linux distributions, often called “distros,” are operating systems based on the Linux kernel. They come with a diverse spectrum of tastes, each providing its characteristics such as flavors, package management systems, and targeted audiences.

Choosing among the many options available has become challenging, especially since Linux is acknowledged as one of the most popular operating systems worldwide. It is efficient, reliable, and safe. Thus, it becomes an excellent alternative for both personal and business use.

This article will discuss the five best Linux distros in 2024. It will also compare and review the system requirements of the five options discussed.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Best Linux distros you must try: Fedora Linux OS, Arch Linux OS, and more

1) Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS Jammy Jellyfish

One of the best Linux distros - Ubuntu Linux Jammy Jellyfish OS (Image via Ubuntu)

This version of Ubuntu remains one of the most popular Linux distros ever developed. The open-source operating system comes with an easy-to-use graphical interface and a well-developed environment of apps that provide users with complete peace of mind. The long-time support that comes with the OS is inevitable in terms of stability and security.

The user interface is intuitive, and hence the experience with this system will be seamless regardless of one’s expertise in computers. It also has its Software Center that provides various applications, free for use. Thus, we can call it one of the best Linux distros available in the market.

System requirements:

CPU 2 Ghz Dual-core processor or higher GPU Default graphics adapter RAM Minimum 4 GB of system memory Storage 25 GB free hard disk space Download link https://ubuntu.com/download/desktop

2) Fedora Linux OS

One of the best Linux distros - Fedora Linux OS (Image via wikimedia.org)

One of the five best Linux distros available, Fedora is a distribution that prides itself on staying ahead of the curve by embracing the latest technologies and features. It provides a reliable and safe operating system that is highly suitable for both desktop and server environments. With frequent updates, it ensures that users always have access to the latest software updates and innovations.

With a strong backup of the open-source community, Fedora fosters a culture of active participation in fixing random issues. It offers a diverse selection of applications available in its software repositories to meet the needs of different users.

System requirements:

CPU Intel Core i3 or equivalent GPU Intel HD Graphics 2000 or equivalent RAM 8GB or more Storage 40GB of free hard disk space Download link https://fedoraproject.org/workstation/download

3) Arch Linux OS

One of the best Linux distros - Arch Linux Operating system (Image via Wikimedia.org)

Arch Linux is a popular and fully customizable Linux distro. It attracts advanced Linux users who prefer a hands-on configuration approach to their systems. This distro provides a lightweight and efficient platform, which helps users create their desired system from scratch. It comes with a simple setup with basic preinstalled packages, allowing users to choose and install only what they require.

The Arch User Repository (AUR) offers a large library of packages contributed by users, increasing the number of available software. With Arch Linux’s rolling release model, users will always have access to the latest features and software updates. Arch Linux OS is a top choice in terms of a professional operating system, and is one of the best Linux distros on this list.

System requirements:

CPU 64-bit processor GPU In-built graphics card RAM 2 GB or more Storage 20 GB of free hard disk space Download link https://archlinux.org/download/

4) Pop Linux OS

One of the best Linux distros - Pop Linux OS (Image via Wikimedia.org)

Designed with a GNOME desktop environment, Pop OS provides a refined and intuitive user experience. Created by System76, this distro prioritizes providing a seamless experience for developers and general users. Pop OS offers a range of valuable tools and features that boost productivity, making it a top pick for those in the professional world.

With its specialized emphasis on gaming, it also offers exceptional support for gamers through the inclusion of the most up-to-date drivers and optimizations. Disable the secure boot option in BIOS before initiating the installation of Pop OS.

System requirements:

CPU 64-bit processor GPU In-built graphics card RAM 4 GB or more Storage 20 GB of free hard disk space Download link https://pop.system76.com/

5) Manjaro Linux OS

One of the best Linux distros - Manjaro Linux operating system (Image via Manjaro)

Manjaro Linux is a highly efficient and intuitive operating system that is designed for desktop use. It is an open-source OS, built on the foundation of Arch Linux. Some of the best features that come along with it are a user-friendly installation process, automatic hardware recognition, a reliable rolling-release model, the option to install multiple kernels, and custom Bash scripts for graphics driver management.

Manjaro Linux provides a range of desktop options, including Xfce, KDE, GNOME, and a minimalist Net edition, catering to the needs of advanced users. There are also community-supported desktop flavors that you can explore. This operating system is useful for both new and expert Linux users, and that is why it is one of the best Linux distros in the market.

System requirements:

CPU Dual-core or higher 64-bit processor GPU Intel HD Graphics 3000 or equivalent RAM 4 GB or more Storage 30 GB of free hard disk space Download link https://manjaro.org/download/

To sum up, Linux's environment is ͏wide and diverse, supporting a broad spectrum of needs and preferences. There is a Linux distribution out there for everyon͏e, regardless of your goal͏s, reliability, cuttin͏g-edge features, customizatio͏n, or͏ ease of use.

The diversity and excellence of thi͏s open-sou͏rce ecosystem have been demonstrated in this list of the five best Linux distros in 2024. Start your Linux journey now by downloading your preferred distro.