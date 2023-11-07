How to enable Secure Boot for Valorant

Today, we'll be addressing a common issue faced by Valorant players, which is the requirement of enabling Secure Boot to run the game. This hurdle often emerges when you install Valorant for the first time on your computer, especially if your system is not already configured for Secure Boot. In this article, we will guide you through the process of enabling Secure Boot in your BIOS.

This is a prevalent issue and can be resolved quite easily by following the steps mentioned below. So, fret not, and let's get Valorant working on your PC ASAP.

Steps to turn on Secure Boot for Valorant

Step 1) Power down your computer

To initiate the process of enabling Secure Boot, start by shutting down your computer. Click on the Start button, select the Power option, then choose Shutdown. This step ensures that your computer is turned off completely before proceeding to the BIOS configuration.

Step 2) Accessing the BIOS

Now, depending on your motherboard's make and model, you will need to press a specific key to access the BIOS settings. Common keys include F2, F11, Delete, or sometimes F6. You can identify the appropriate key for your system by referring to the motherboard's user manual or conducting a quick online search.

Once you've identified the correct key, restart your computer and press it during the startup process to access the BIOS.

Step 3) Navigating the BIOS

Upon entering the BIOS settings, you will encounter a screen that may look different depending on your motherboard's manufacturer. However, your objective remains the same: To enable Secure Boot. To find this option, navigate to the Advanced settings. This is where you will typically find Secure Boot configuration.

Step 4) Enable Secure Boot

Once you have located the Advanced settings, find the Secure Boot option. For some systems, this might be readily visible, while others may require you to explore submenus. Click on Secure Boot and make sure to enable it.

Step 5) Save and restart

After enabling Secure Boot, ensure that you save your settings. This is crucial to apply the changes you've made. The process for saving settings may vary from one BIOS to another, but you will generally find an option to save and exit the BIOS.

Once you've saved the changes, your computer will restart. You have now successfully enabled Secure Boot on your system.

With Secure Boot now enabled on your computer, you should no longer encounter the error message that requires Secure Boot to play Valorant.

We hope this guide has been helpful to you.