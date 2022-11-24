5 best Nintendo Switch accessories to buy during Black Friday 2022 sale

Black Friday sales are just around the corner, bringing exciting deals and offers from various brands. The sale is already live on numerous online retailers, allowing customers to buy their favorite products at brilliant prices. Some of the most sought-after items in this year's Black Friday sales are accessories for the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch was officially launched on March 3, 2017, and features some of the best games made to date, such as Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and more. The hybrid gaming device has a huge fanbase and is perfect for players on the go or couch gaming.

This article covers some of the best items users can get their hands on for the Nintendo Switch during this Black Friday sale to upgrade their gaming experience.

Best Nintendo Switch accessories to look forward to in the Black Friday sale 2022

1) amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector

amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch (Image via amFilm)

The amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector provides best-in-class protection to the Switch's display against almost all possible damage. Most players prefer the device for gaming on the go. When users take the console outside, it is exposed to numerous scratches and damage from various possible sources. These glasses take the brunt of all incoming damage and prevent it from getting scratched or cracked.

The 2-pack product usually sells for $7.99. However, during the Black Friday sales, it is expected to be sold for a price of $5.99.

2) HyperX Chargeplay Quad

As friends and family come together this holiday season, gamers need to ensure that their Joy-Cons are charged and ready for long gaming sessions. The HyperX Chargeplay Quad charges up to four Joy-Cons simultaneously, ensuring that the fun doesn't have to stop.

It comes with a solid base that keeps the entire device in place and beautiful LED indicators that inform its owners of the charging status of the Joy-Cons. This Nintendo Switch accessory usually goes for a price of $29.99. However, based on previous trends, the HyperX Chargeplay Quad is expected to fetch a price of $21.

3) Switch Up Game Enhancer

Switch Up Game Enhancer (Image via Collective Minds)

The Switch Up Game Enhancer is a device that enables players to connect their PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, or Wii U controller to the Nintendo Switch. This can be extremely beneficial when multiple users are about to game, but not enough Joy-Cons are available to serve them all. It uses Bluetooth to complete all the tasks.

The Switch Up Game Enhancer generally sells for $49.98. But this Black Friday sale, it is expected to sell for $13.99.

4) Bionik Power Commuter

The Bionik Power Commuter has a removable rechargeable 10,000 mAh battery pack with a built-in USB-C cable. It is one of the best accessories for Nintendo Switch users who prefer to use the console in handheld mode. This case protects the console when gamers are on the go. Also, thanks to the rechargeable battery, the device can be charged up and ready for long gaming sessions.

The Bionik Power Commuter usually sells for $65.80. But, it is speculated to fetch a price of $43.35 during the sale.

5) SanDisk 128GB Ultra

SanDisk 128GB Ultra (Image via SanDisk)

The SanDisk 128GB Ultra can install plenty of games, ensuring that players don't have to carry their game cartridges everywhere they go. This MicroSD card also has a read speed of 120 MB/S, allowing games to be fast-loaded. It is the perfect upgrade to give your Nintendo Switch this holiday season.

The SanDisk 128GB Ultra usually sells for $16. However, during the Black Friday sale, it is expected to go as low as $12.

