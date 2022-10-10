5 best Xbox accessories to buy during Halloween sale 2022

Halloween sales are just around the corner and with it comes exciting deals and discounts on offerings from various brands. Some of the most sought-after items in this sale are Xbox accessories.

The Xbox Series X|S was launched back in November, 2020. The console offers better performance and value than the PlayStation 5. As a result, the device grew in popularity within a short period of time. While its predecessor, the Xbox One, wasn't as popular, the Series S|X redeemed the Xbox brand this time around.

This article covers some of the best accessories that fans of the console should be keeping an eye out for in the upcoming Halloween sale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Xbox accessories to look forward to in the Halloween sale 2022

While the console is extremely popular, its accessories can be quite costly and drill a hole in buyers' pockets. Hence, a sale is the perfect opportunity for fans to get their hands on some of the most useful gadgets for the system.

The five best Xbox accessories that players should be looking forward to purchase in this sale are as follows:

1) Xbox Elite Series 2

An upgrade to the existing controller is one of the best investments a player can make to enhance their gaming experience. The Elite Series 2 is a wireless controller that supports up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

It comes with tons of customization options. Not only is this controller elegant in design, but also ergonomic. It includes additional features that separate it from the rest of the herd such as haptic feedback, adjustable and swappable thumbsticks, assignable buttons, rear paddles, and more.

The official list price of the controller is $179.99. However, during the Halloween sale, it is expected to go as low as $139.99.

2) Seagate Storage Expansion Card

Games nowadays take up a huge amount of space on storage devices. A single AAA title can up well over 100 GB of the device's internal space. Hence, an upgrade is in order.

For the Series S and X, users can increase their storage space using Seagate's Storage Expansion drive. These are available for purchase at 512GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB, and can cost $139, $220 and $400 respectively.

Players can expect a decent on deal for these expansion devices. Based on previous trends, the 1 TB variant might be available at around $190 in the upcoming Halloween sale.

3) Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset

This wireless headset is one of the best for its price. Its mic is decent and allows for seamless and clear communication with other players in the lobby. Superior bass and surround sound capabilities offered by this headset enable users to enjoy an immersive gaming session.

Weighing only around 310g, this headset is comfortable and suitable to wear for long hours. The 40mm drivers ensure that players receive all audio cues without compromise on any aspect.

These headphones are already a value for money and generally come at a price point of $99. However, they can go as low as $80 in the Halloween sale.

4) Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand

The Universal Quick Charging stand from Razer is a must-have for gamers who don't want to keep swapping their Xbox controller's batteries. It comes with a rechargeable battery that can be fully charged in under three hours.

The stand is designed with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting, ensuring its safety and long life. Moreover, the Magnetic Contact System keeps the device intact, making sure that it doesn't get knocked out of its place and continues charging.

It usually costs $39.99. But based on previous lows, the stand can go for a price of $29.99.

5) PDP Media Remote

Xbox allows for seamless streaming, gaming, and more, all in one place. While owners of the console can browse through various entertainment apps on the platform using the controller, having a remote makes the process easier and quicker.

It requires two AAA batteries and these can be obtained for cheap. The remote usually goes for $19.99, but is expected to fetch a price of $14.99 during the Halloween sale.

The latest generation of Xbox consoles have been out now for almost two years and their accessories are expected to see some brilliant discounts in the upcoming Halloween sale 2022.

