5 best PC builds for RTX 4090

The Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 is available for purchase starting today. The GPU comes with a massive performance boost when compared to the last-gen RTX 3090. It is priced at a whopping $1,599.

However, considering the performance improvement, several gamers who want to enjoy 4K 120 FPS gameplay and faster productivity performance can opt for this graphics card.

Many gamers who have been waiting for the next generation of GPUs before building their PCs are now faced with the dilemma of picking parts. Considering the heightened power draw issues of the new 4090 graphics card, an underpowered PSU can cause compatibility issues, leading to hardware damage in a worst-case scenario.

A guide to building the best PCs with the RTX 4090 in different price ranges

1) Budget build within $1500

The MSI MPG Gungnir 110R packs modern looks and performance in one (Image via MSI)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

Motherboard: MSI PRO B650M-A WIFI M-ATX motherboard

RAM: OLOY Blade RGB 16 GB (2x 8 GB) DDR5 5600

Cooler: Deepcool LS520 high-performance 240 mm AIO cooler

PSU: EVGA 850 BQ 80+ Bronze semi-modular power supply

Storage: Western Digital SN750 NVMe M.2 2280 1 TB PCIe Gen 3

Video card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 FE

Case: MSI MPG Gungnir 110R

The Ryzen 5 7600X is a solid processor for budget performance-focused gaming processor. It beats the flagship Core i9 12900K chip in terms of single-core performance.

Thus, this chip is a perfect choice for a budget RTX 4090-based gaming rig. The 7600X will not bottleneck the flagship GPU.

2) High-end DDR4-based build within $2500

The Phanteks Eclipse P400A Digital (Image via Gamers Nexus/YouTube)

Processor: Intel Core i7 12700K

Motherboard: MSI PRO Z690-A ATX motherboard

RAM: CORSAIR Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3200

Cooler: Deepcool LS720 high-performance 360 mm AIO cooler

PSU: EVGA 850 BQ 80+ Bronze semi-modular power supply

Storage: Western Digital SN750 NVMe M.2 2280 1 TB PCIe Gen 3

Video card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 FE

Case: Phanteks Eclipse P400A Digital

The Core i7 12700K is a solid chip for both gaming and productivity purposes. It also comes with support for DDR4 memory and has numerous cheaper motherboards to choose from.

Together with some other cost-effective components, this high-end processor can be used in a decent build.

3) High-end DDR4-based build within $3000

The Fractal Design Meshify C (Image via Amazon)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Motherboard: MSI MPG X570 Gaming Plus ATX motherboard

RAM: CORSAIR Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3200

Cooler: Deepcool LS720 high-performance 360 mm AIO cooler

PSU: EVGA 850 BQ 80+ Bronze semi-modular power supply

Storage: Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink NVMe M.2 2280 1 TB PCIe Gen 4

Video card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 FE

Case: Fractal Design Meshify C

The last-gen flagship 5950X is a decent performer even right now. The chip will get cheaper throughout the next couple of quarters. This makes it a solid option to consider over the upcoming Ryzen 7000 and Raptor Lake processors.

4) Gaming-focused build within $2500

The Hyte Y60 is a great showcase chassis (Image via Newegg)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Motherboard: ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming 4 ATX motherboard

RAM: CORSAIR Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3200

Cooler: Deepcool LS720 high-performance 360 mm AIO cooler

PSU: EVGA 850 BQ 80+ Bronze semi-modular power supply

Storage: Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink NVMe M.2 2280 1 TB PCIe Gen 4

Video card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 FE

Case: Hyte Y60

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is a solid gaming processor. In the latest AAA video games, this chip levels the newer and potentially much more expensive Ryzen 7 7700X processor.

Thus, choosing this processor along with the RTX 4090 for a high-end gaming-focused build is a solid option.

5) No compromises build

The Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Evo (Image via Lian Li)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Motherboard: ASUS Prime X670E-PRO WIFI 6E ATX motherboard

RAM: CORSAIR Vengeancee 32 GB (2x 16 GB) DDR5-5600

Cooler: Deepcool LS720 high-performance 360 mm AIO cooler

PSU: EVGA SuperNOVA 80+ Platinum 1200 W fully modular power supply

Storage: Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink NVMe M.2 2280 1 TB PCIe Gen 4

Video card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 FE

Case: Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Evo

The Ryzen 9 7950X is the world's best-performing processor as of writing. This chip comes with 16 cores and 32 threads.

Together with one of the best-in-class motherboards that can run this chip and 32 GB of DDR5 memory, it will make for one of the most powerful gaming machines on the planet.

