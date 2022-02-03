5 best phones to play Arena of Valor in 2022

Arena of Valor (AOV) is a MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) that is often referred to as the mobile version of League of Legends. Players have to command a set of characters with unique abilities to triumph over various PvE enemies, as well as other players. As with to League of Legends, it too has high minimum system requirements and players should ideally use a powerful device to play Arena of Valor.

A good phone is essential for players who want to scale the heights of Arena of Valor. A laggy device can render players' efforts at building a team and studying the game worthless, as they will not be able to effectively use this team in combat. In this article, we list the best phones to climb up the Arena of Valor leaderboards.

Consider these phones for an optimal Arena of Valor experience

We have focused on devices across price ranges so as to cater to all readers' budgeting constraints, and listed the phones in ascending order of their capabilities.

5) iQOO 9

iQOO is a subsidiary of the Chinese giant Vivo, and is focused on providing optimum mobile gaming performance. The main benefit to an Arena of Valor player playing on this device will be its massive FHD screen and 12 GB RAM.

It is a budget option compared to other phones on this list and can be considered the benchmark for minimum specifications need for a smooth AOV experience.

Brand: iQOO

Price: $679

Specs: Snapdragon 840, 512 GB ROM, 12 GB RAM, 6.78" FHD

4) Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung's S21 is not a phone specifically meant for gaming, but its 8K resolution and solid internals can create an optimal environment for an Arena of Valor enthusiast. In regions where the phone comes with an Exynos CPU, players can rest assured about any heating issues as well.

Brand: Samsung

Price: $699

Specs: Exynos 2100 (International)/Snapdragon 888 (in US and China), 6.2" HDR10+, 256 GB ROM, 8GB Ram.

3) OnePlus 9 Pro

This is one of the most well-rounded devices on this list. Best in class CPU, with a 120 Hz screen, massive RAM capacity, and still considerably cheaper than an iPhone or premium gaming phones, the OnePlus 9 Pro is an excellent pick for gamers who want a phone that can do everything. Minimal One UI interface also helps in facilitating smoother AOV gameplay.

Brand: Oneplus

Price: $898

Specs: 6.67" FHD, 256GB ROM, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 120 Hz screen refresh rate

2) Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

The main reason this phone is on this list is the A15 bionic - undoubtedly the most powerful CPU on the market today. The price is quite steep but players can rest assured that with this device they will never see a frame drop, along with an excellent day-to-day user experience as well.

Brand: Apple

Price: $1099

Specs: 6.7" 4K, 128 GB ROM, A15 Bionic.

1) Asus ROG 5 Ultimate

The ASUS ROG flagship is the ultimate gaming phone on the market today. Gamers who only want the absolute best need not look any further. The internals beat the processing power of a mid-level laptop, and there is absolutely nothing the internals of this device cannot handle. Players can switch between Arena of Valor and several other heavy functions at the same time without any hiccups or overheating.

Brand: ASUS

Price: $999

Specs: 6.7" FHD, 18 GB RAM, 512 GB ROM, Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G

Note: This list reflects the views of the author only.

