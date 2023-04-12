5 best phones to play Roblox on in 2023

Roblox has become an essential part of the gaming industry, inspiring young developers to create and reel in new generations of gamers. Having a high-performance smartphone can significantly improve the gaming experience that this platform offers. However, with so many mobiles available on the market, determining the best ones for Roblox can be difficult. Fortunately, this article will go over the top five options to use the platform on.

The list below will discuss the specifications of each phone — such as processor speed, RAM, and screen resolution — to determine which mobiles provide the best gaming experience when playing Roblox titles.

5 smartphones ideal for playing Roblox

1) Xiaomi 13 Pro

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is one of the best Android flagship phones to buy in 2023. Not only does this device feature a fantastic camera setup inspired by Leica, it's also a performance beast — powered by Snapdragon's latest Gen 2 chipset, highly efficient LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage.

Games like Roblox, Fortnite, and PUBG Mobile feel crisp and smooth on this device, with its 6.73-inch 3D-curved WQHD+ AMOLED display as well as a peak brightness of 1,900 nits.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro also includes a 4,820 Li-Ion battery, along with a charging speed of 120W. Its premium chipset configuration, combined with LiquidCool Technology, makes the device an ideal smartphone for demanding activities like gaming.

Device Xiaomi 13 Pro Platform Android Specs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, 6.73-inch AMOLED display (1,900 nits peak, 120Hz), 4,820 mAh battery, 120W charging

2) iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is equipped with Apple's latest mobile silicon, the A16 Bionic chip. It features a 6.7-inch LPTO Super Retina XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate, capable of providing an immersive gaming experience.

Despite not being a gaming phone, Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max is one of the most powerful devices on the market and is ideal for lag-free gaming. Roblox will run smoothly on the company's latest flagship, providing fans with an enjoyable experience.

Device Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Platform iOS Specs Apple 16 Bionic, 6GB RAM, up to 1TB NVMe storage, 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display (2,000 nits peak, 120Hz), 4,323 mAh battery

3) ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

The 6D Ultimate is a gaming-focused phone that boasts an impressive feature set, including pressure-sensitive zones and a second two-inch OLED display on its back. Additionally, it features a special motorized cooling air vent called the AeroActive Portal.

The ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is without a doubt one of the best gaming phones available to play Roblox right now because it is powered by MediaTek's premium Dimensity 9000+ platform and features 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, as well as a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display to provide a flagship Android experience.

This one has a battery life that is unrivaled, with 6,000 mAh capacity and 65W fast charging.

Device ASUS ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Platform Android Specs MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, 6.78-inch AMOLED display (1,200 nits peak, 165Hz), 6,000 mAh Battery, 65W charging

4) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a great phone for taking photographs with excellent telephoto sensors and world-class image processing capabilities. Because of this, it is not usually marketed as a gaming device. However, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is an option worth considering.

Samsung's latest premium flagship gadget features Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, up to 12 gigabytes of LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage with up to 1TB capacity. Its 6.8-inch AMOLED 2X screen comes with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1,750.

Exploring the gaming environment of Roblox on the Galaxy S23 Ultra will undoubtedly be a delightful experience. The icing on the cake is that this phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W charging.

Device Platform Platform Android Specs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (1,750 nits peak, 120Hz), 5,000 mAh Battery, 45W charging

5) OnePlus 11 5G

The OnePlus 11, a recent phone on the market, is an excellent option for mobile gaming fans. It is equipped with the most recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and can come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Buyers can choose between 128GB UFS 3.1 and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage options.

A stunning 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate is included with the device, in addition to a lightning-fast processor and RAM combination. The OnePlus 11 also features a robust cooling system and long battery life, both of which are essential components of a gaming phone.

Device OnePlus 11 Platform Android Specs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 or 256GB UFS 4.0 variant, 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display (1,300 nits, 120Hz), 5,000 mAh battery, 100W charging

Readers who are looking to buy a mobile soon may want to check out phones with the best display panels.

