5 best phones to play Solo Leveling Arise

Solo Leveling Arise is the latest Action-RPG game that the fans have found a liking to. In fact, the game managed to rake in 15 million in pre-release registrations, so you can guess just how popular this game has become. The new game is based on the South Korean novel of the same name, which is quite popular among anime fans. Within a week of the launch, the game has secured 10 million+ downloads.

In this game, you will be following the story of Sung Jinwoo and how he became the best hunter in the world of Solo Leveling. While learning his journey is interesting, you need a competent device that can run the game with all its impressive visuals.

This article presents the best phones where you can play Solo Leveling Arise. All the options on this list were chosen for their gaming capabilities.

NOTE: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Here are the five best phones to play Solo Leveling Arise

1) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image via Samsung)

Price: $1,299

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is among the best Android gaming smartphones, so it naturally finds its spot on our list. It is packed with some of the most high-end hardware inside, including Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is the most powerful Android chipset as of writing. But the chipset alone is not enough, so it is complemented with 12GB RAM.

Specifications Details Display 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X with 120Hz refresh rate Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Cooling Passive cooling with a large vapor chamber RAM and storage 12GB RAM with up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage Camera 200+10+50+12MP rear camera and 12MP selfie camera Battery and Charging 5000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging

It has a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display, which many users would find enjoyable when playing Solo Leveling Arise. Samsung makes some of the best displays, and the display panel inside the Galaxy S24 Ultra is no different. In fact, it has a special anti-reflective coating that is not available on other phones yet. Also, this phone has a large 5000mAh battery capacity that will allow you to play for several hours.

Pros:

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has more than enough power to run the game at the highest settings.

Its large vapor chamber will transfer the heat away and minimize thermal throttling.

Its large battery will keep your gameplay session going for longer.

It has an incredible camera setup.

Cons:

It has a flat-screen as opposed to the curved screen on the previous Galaxy S23 Ultra. Some users are not a fan of this change.

2) iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (Image via Apple)

Price: $1,199

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the best iPhone to date and sits second on this list, even though it has a better chipset. That's because the phone has no vapor chamber cooling or any other form of cooling, and the RAM is limited to 8GB. However, the A17 Pro chipset is still one of the best mobile chipsets, even with a bit of throttling. It can play Solo Leveling Arise with the highest graphical settings.

Specifications Details Display 6.7-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED with 120Hz refresh rate Chipset Apple A17 Pro Cooling Passive cooling RAM and storage 8GB RAM with up to 1TB of NVMe storage Camera 48+12+12MP rear camera and 12MP selfie camera Battery and Charging 4441mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging and 15W MagSafe wireless fast charging

The display of the phone is top-notch. It's a Super Retina XDR OLED panel with LTPO technology that allows the panel to adjust the refresh rate on the go dynamically. This helps save battery when the display lowers the refresh rate down to 30Hz when watching a movie or a YouTube video.

The battery life of this phone is excellent and even surpasses the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra sometimes, depending on the activity.

Pros:

Excellent display that dynamically lowers refresh rate to help save battery.

Apple A17 Pro chipset delivers one of the best gaming performance.

Camera performance improved with a new periscopic lens compared to the previous iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Battery life is among the best when compared to other flagship phones.

Cons:

The chipset heats up a lot and the passive cooling is not sufficient during gaming.

3) Samsung Galaxy S24+

Samsung Galaxy S24+ (Image via Samsung)

Price: $999

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ sits in the middle, thanks to its incredible performance, large screen, and excellent battery life. It may not be as great as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but it's not too far behind either. It has the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and delivers excellent performance in Solo Leveling Arise while displaying stunning visuals, which look phenomenal on its large AMOLED screen.

Specifications Details Display 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Cooling Passive cooling with a large vapor chamber RAM and storage 12GB RAM with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage Camera 50+10+12MP rear camera and 12MP selfie camera Battery and Charging 4900mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging

The display also has the same LTPO technology, so it can dynamically boost the refresh rate when scrolling and drop it when watching movies or reading texts. The battery life is incredible and supports 45W of fast charging to quickly recharge the battery to keep your Solo Leveling Arise gaming session on for longer.

Pros:

Delivers similar display quality as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Supports LTPO technology to save battery life.

Equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for snappier gaming performance in Solo Leveling Arise.

It has a vapor chamber to keep the phone cool during longer gaming sessions.

Cons:

The phone is on the expensive side.

4) iPhone 15 Plus

Apple iPhone 15 Plus (Image via Apple)

Price: $899

If you want the bigger screen but don’t want to pay over $1,000, then the iPhone 15 Plus is the one for you. The cost of the smartphone is its biggest selling point. For gaming, the iPhone 15 Plus has the Apple A16 Bionic chipset, which is also found in the previous flagship, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, so expect excellent performance.

Specifications Details Display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with 60Hz refresh rate Chipset Apple A16 Bionic Cooling Passive cooling RAM and storage 6GB RAM with up to 512GB of NVMe storage Camera 48+12MP rear camera and 12MP selfie camera Battery and Charging 4383mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging and 15W MagSafe wireless fast charging



It has one of the best batteries for gaming and can deliver hours of gameplay in Solo Leveling Arise. This is all thanks to its larger battery size, which can provide a battery life similar to the iPhone 15 Pro Max or even more, depending on the usage.

Pros:

The Apple A16 Bionic delivers great performance in gaming.

Its battery life is miles ahead of other phones in the same price bracket.

Face ID with updated Dynamic Island.

It has a large OLED display that provides a better gaming experience.

Cons:

The display is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate.

5) OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12 (Image via OnePlus)

Price: $799

The OnePlus 12 is the cheapest phone on this list, yet it has similar specs to that of Samsung Gallaxy S24 Plus. It also has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with a large vapor chamber that effectively takes heat away from the processor, helping you play Solo Leveling Arise without any interruption. To back up this performance, the smartphone can be purchased with up to 24GB of RAM.

Specifications Details Display 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Cooling Passive cooling with a large vapor chamber RAM and storage Up to 24GB RAM with up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage Camera 50+64+48MP rear camera and 32MP selfie camera Battery and Charging 5400mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging

It has the largest battery capacity on this list and the fastest charging support. If you have battery anxiety, then this is the smartphone for you to buy. It comes with support for wireless charging, even at this price range.

Pros:

It has LTPO display technology that helps save battery.

It has a super-fast 100W wired fast charger, which will fully charge the smartphone in under half an hour.

The battery life is incredible, which will last for hours of gaming.

It has one of the fastest charging technology on this list for both wired and wireless charging.

Cons:

The OxygenOS Android skin on this device is based on ColorOS, which is not preferred by some users.

These are the best phones you can truly enjoy Solo Leveling Arise on. Each phone on this list was chosen for its performance, display, and battery capabilities. While all the phones on the list can run Solo Leveling Arise, it is advised to choose one that best suits your needs and budget.