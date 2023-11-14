5 best Secretlab Black Friday deals

Secretlab is one of the many businesses that have begun their Black Friday sales. The chair manufacturers make a wide assortment of products, aimed at a stylish look, while also keeping the comfort and productivity of the user in mind at all times. What is right for you may vary though, so make sure to check the website for yourself, and see what you have versus what you need. This list is subjective, based on my opinion as someone who has reviewed a wide assortment of the company’s products over the years.

Whether gaming at your desk, working, or sitting in front of a TV, Secretlab makes some high-quality products, from their chairs to lumbar pillows. We’ll highlight a few of their sales today, and tell you why it’s worth having at your battle station this Black Friday.

What Black Friday deals are worth picking up at Secretlab?

1) Secretlab Titan EVO (Up to $100 off)

I’ve reviewed a remarkable number of chairs over the years, but none match up to the Secretlab Titan EVO. I personally have a pair of XL versions - the default and the Diablo IV. They have a ton of designs, and are affordable, especially considering the level of quality these Black Friday gifts feature.

These are the most comfortable, reliable chairs I’ve ever owned. It’s good on my back, it’s wide, and incredibly adjustable. I’m also a huge fan of the magnetic pillow that gives my head and neck a bit of extra support. It’s easy to assemble, and incredibly comfortable all day long.

2) Secretlab Skins (Up to $30 off on select skins)

This is a product I’ve been meaning to write about for a long time - now that Black Friday sales have begun, it’s a great time to highlight them. A few months back, Secretlab sent me a SKIN for their chairs. Specifically, the Akatsuki one from Naruto Shippuden. At first, I didn’t see the need or reason for it, but it very quickly dawned on me why. These are incredibly useful, and important for a variety of reasons.

First off, they look incredible. This company produces so many awesome chair designs - even if you have the basic version of a chair, you might want a different look later. Instead of spending 500 bucks on another chair, just buy a skin, and put it on. It’s easy to do, and they are machine washable.

There are certainly colder - and hotter months - when you don’t want to be sitting on the leather hybrid, either. If you want to get a gift for someone who already has a chair during Black Friday, consider one of these skins.

3) Secretlab Classics (Up to $150 off select models)

While the Secretlab Titan EVO is a remarkable chair, their previous models, the “Classics” line are also sharp, comfortable options for Black Friday. This includes the Secretlab Titan 2020 chair, which came in some gorgeous designs - such as the K/DA POP/STARS chair.

Like the more modern design, it also has a Memory Foam Head Pillow, adjustable lumbar support, and 4D armrests. These chairs are also quite easy to put together, and no matter how long you’re gaming or working, it’s going to offer first-in-class support.

4) Secretlab Premium Footrest ($20 off)

Designed with their own chairs in mind, the Premium Footrest is both soft and just the right height for your feet. With this product, you can keep both feet flat, while also being amazingly comfortable. They aren’t incredibly expensive, and make a sharp partner to any of the Titan model chairs that you might pick up during Black Friday.

Simple and to the point, it’s an incredibly comfortable footrest for those long hours of gaming or working at your desk all day.

5) Secreltab NeueChair Silver and Obsidian Models ($40 off)

This is the only product I didn’t know existed until I started doing some research. Not everybody wants a flashy, stylish gaming chair, and that’s perfectly fine. This option also covers those people with the NeueChair during the Black Friday sales.

It’s designed for productivity and ergonomics, without the flash and pomp of the Titan/Titan EVO models. It looks like it belongs in any professional setting, and won’t require you to explain the anime reference on your chair.

Instead of having dials to adjust, there are levels to easily shift the chair, and the NeueMesh makes it breathable and flexible. They are a bit more expensive, but like many chairs in that bracket, you get what you pay for.

There are other sales on the Secretlab website as well, such as a variety of bundles. These typically involve the chairs from the company’s Magnus desk line, where you can purchase one of their mouse pads and receive $100 off the desk itself.