5 best wireless keyboards in 2025

Wireless keyboards have come a long way in terms of innovation, technology, and comfort. Keyboards are no longer just blocky pieces of plastic that are used for input. Modern keyboards come with wireless connectivity, ergonomic designs, and multiple switch types, all adding to comfort and ease of use.

This guide looks into the best wireless keyboards available on the market currently. We will be taking factors like budget, comfort, ease of use, and much more into consideration for this list.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's views.

The best wireless keyboards in 2025

1) Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro

The Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro is one of the best wireless keyboards overall (Image via Razer)

Price: $249.99

First on our list of the best wireless keyboards is the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro. It features multiple connection modes, namely the HyperSpeed Wireless Technology (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth, and a wired connection using a Type-C cable. This is a great feature as you can still use your keyboard while charging.

Features Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro Connection Razer HyperSpeed Wireless (2.4 Ghz), Bluetooth, Type-C (Wired) Switch type Razer Low-Profile Optical Switches (Linear) Razer Low-Profile Optical Switches (Clicky) Backlight Razer Chroma RGB Length Full Size keyboard Battery life Up to 200 hours (without backlight)

You get to choose between Linear and Clicky switches, each with a particular switch color. Based on the switch type, your keys will either be Light and Instant or Light and Clicky, so choose this according to your preference. It also has a multi-function roller and media button, which can be used to facilitate a bunch of tasks like pause, play, volume, etc.

The battery life is largely variable. The website claims to have up to 200 hours of battery. However, this is calculated without any backlight at all, and is not the most realistic setup. So, at around 25-30% of backlight, and an average of 8 hours of use, the keyboard should last an average of 84 hours on Bluetooth connectivity. With a HyperSpeed connection, it lasts 82 hours with the same setting.

2) NuPhy Air96 V2

The NuPhy Air96 V2 is one of the best mid-range wireless keyboards (Image via NuPhy)

Price: $129.95

The NuPhy Air96 V2 is a solid choice for those looking for a minimalistic-style keyboard. NuPhy keyboards are known for having lower latencies, which makes them excellent for gaming. The Air96 V2 is a feature-rich wireless keyboard that has extensive customization. Apart from the type of switches, you get to buy personalized keycaps and also have add-ons for greater comfort.

Features NuPhy Air96 V2 Connection 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.1, Wired (Type-C) Switch type Gateron Low-profile Mechanical Choose between - Red, Brown, Blue, Aloe, Cowberry, Wisteria, Moss Backlight RGB-LED Length Compact full size keyboard Battery life Up to 220 hours (without backlight) 35 - 120 hours (with backlight)

It's super super-fast 1000Hz polling rate reduces input lag, which is particularly useful for gaming. You also get to choose between a large number of switches, ranging from the standard Red, Brown, etc, to NuPhy's own switches like Cowberry, Wisteria, and more.

Again, the keyboard's battery is highly variable based on use. NuPhy claims the wireless keyboard will last upwards of 220 hours without any backlight. However, with the backlight turned on, expect a battery life in the range of 35 to 120 hours.

3) Logitech G915 X LIGHTSPEED

The Logitech G915 X is another excellent high-end wireless keyboard (Image via Logitech) The Logitech MX Mechanical (Image via Logitech)

Price: $259.99

The Logitech G915 X is one of the best wireless keyboards for those who want a professional keyboard for both gaming and work. Its premium build quality, paired with gaming characteristics like RGB lighting and LIGHTSPEED wireless connectivity, makes it the most versatile option on the list. The keyboard features several media keys for volume control, brightness, pause, play, etc.

Features Logitech G915 X LIGHTSPEED Connection 2.4 GHz LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth 5.1, Wired (Type-C) Switch type Gateron Low-profile Mechanical Choose between - Red, Brown, Blue, Aloe, Cowberry, Wisteria, Moss Backlight RGB Length Full Size Battery life LIGHTSYNC RGB at 100% Brightness - Up to 36 hrs LIGHTSYNC RGB OFF - Up to 800 hrs

The keyboard has low-profile GL mechanical switches, so the actuation is quite low. You can also create a fully immersive RGB setup using the G HUB software. Furthermore, it has three connectivity methods, featuring a 2.4 GHz LIGHTSPEED, Bluetooth, and a Wired USB Type-C connection.

According to the site, these wireless keyboards last upwards of 300 hours when used without RGB backlighting. However, at 50% brightness, the keyboard lasts up to 90 hrs of continuous use.

4) Logitech MX Mechanical

The Logitech MX Mechanical is one of the best wireless keyboards in terms of ergonomics (Image via Logitech)

Price: $179.99

The Logitech MX Mechanical is the perfect wireless keyboard for work purposes. Its low-profile keys offer a more relaxed approach to typing and also come with silent keys, making it more comfortable to use in quiet environments. However, you can opt for Linear and Clicky keys too by configuring them on the website.

Features Logitech MX Mechanical Connection 2.4 GHz Logi Bolt USB Receiver, Bluetooth 5.1, Wired (Type-C) Switch type Tactile Quiet, Linear, Clicky Mechanical keys Backlight White Length Full Size Battery life Up to 10 months (without backlight)

The keys are much softer to press, making it more comfortable to type for long periods. The Logi Bolt USB receiver allows for faster connectivity with low input lag. If you do use the backlight on the keyboard, expect it to last around 15 days. However, without a backlight, Logitech claims the wireless keyboard will last around 10 months of use.

5) Keychron K10 QMK Wireless (Version 2)

The Keychron K10 QMK Wireless is one of the best budget-friendly wireless keyboards (Image via Keychron)

Price: $94.99

The Keychron K10 QMK Wireless (Version 2) is the best affordable option on the list. While it does not come with flashy features, it does have a great set of switches and a long battery life, which makes it worth the price. You get to choose between brown, red, and banana switches, each with a different function and feel to use.

Features Keychron K10 QMK Wireless (Version 2) Connection Bluetooth 5.2, Wired (Type-C) Switch type Keychron Super Switch Brown, Red, Banana Backlight White Length Full Size Battery life Around 190 hours (without backlight) Around 100 hours (with RGB, lowest brightness)

Despite having a rather basic design, the K10 QMK has several multimedia keys that allow you to moderate volume, brightness, and other functions. Its 1000 Hz Polling Rate also makes it perfect for gaming purposes. Keychron is big on customization, so you can always get new, better-looking keycaps.

You get to choose between 22 types of RGB backlight options. Naturally, backlight and usage hours are the main factors that affect battery life. Keychron claims the battery lasts upwards of 190 hours without the backlight turned on.

This concludes the list of the best wireless keyboards of 2025. All keyboards mentioned in this guide are slightly different from each other and serve slightly different purposes. You can find all the mentioned keyboards on their official websites.

