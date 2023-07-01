5 best wireless small form factor keyboards 

Traditional keyboards can cause clutter and restrict movement in modern workstations, with their wired connections and bulky designs occupying valuable space. This is where wireless small form factor keyboards come into the picture. These compact, lightweight devices bring multiple benefits, such as effortless portability, space-efficient storage, and a well-organized workstation.

This article examines the five best wireless small-form-factor keyboards, highlighting their advantages and how they create a more streamlined work environment.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The best wireless small form factor keyboards for a tidy workspace

1) Logitech MX Mechanical Mini ($149.99)

The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini is a wireless compact keyboard that excels in typing comfort thanks to its low-profile mechanical switches. Its backlit keys enhance visibility in low-light settings.

The device offers three switch options: tactile, clicky, and linear. Its versatile connectivity allows up to three devices to be linked via Bluetooth or USB receiver, seamlessly switching using Logitech's Flow technology.

While the keyboard provides a satisfying typing experience and has a commendable battery life of up to 10 days, it may be considered relatively expensive and less portable than other wireless options.

Having said that, the MX Mechanical Mini is an excellent choice for a tidy workspace, delivering comfort, style, and versatility.

Specification Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Form factor 75% Weight 612 g Switch Type Mechanical Backlighting White Connectivity Bluetooth, Logi Bolt

2) Nuphy Air75 ($109.95)

The Nuphy Air75, one of the best wireless mechanical keyboards right now, combines comfort and portability, making it an excellent choice for maintaining a tidy workspace. With a 75% layout, it optimizes desk space by eliminating the numpad and function keys. Made from aluminum and ABS plastic, it weighs a mere 523 grams.

The keyboard boasts an impressive battery life of up to 34 hours and offers versatile Bluetooth 5.1 or USB-C connectivity options. Featuring Gateron Low Profile Brown switches, it ensures a quiet and comfortable typing experience. The durable PBT keycaps resist fading, while the customizable RGB backlighting allows for personalization.

While it may be slightly pricey and lack dedicated media keys, the Nuphy Air75 provides both portability and performance.

Specification Nuphy Air75 Form factor 75% Weight 523 g Switch Type Low-Profile Gateron Mechanical Backlighting RGB Connectivity Bluetooth, USB-C, 2.4G Wireless

3) Keychron K3 V2 ($63.99)

The Keychron K3 V2 is a wireless mechanical keyboard that perfectly balances features, performance, and affordability. Its 75% compact layout retains essential keys while saving space. The aluminum alloy frame and double-shot ABS keycaps ensure durability and a sleek design.

Available with Gateron Low Profile or Optical switches, the K3 V2 caters to individual preferences. Supporting macOS and Windows, it offers versatility. Wireless networking, Bluetooth 5.1, and a 1550mAh battery allow up to 34 hours of continuous multi-device use.

Though the keycaps could be thicker and the RGB backlighting brighter, the K3 V2's excellent typing experience and value make it a standout wireless keyboard for a tidy workspace.

Specification Keychron K3 V2 Form factor 75% Weight 483 g Switch Type Low Profile Gateron Mechanical /Keychron Optical Backlighting RGB Connectivity Bluetooth, USB-C

4) Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed ($119.99)

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is an exceptional wireless small form factor keyboard with outstanding performance and portability. Razer's mechanical switches, comfortable keycaps, and detachable wrist rest offer a premium typing experience.

With its sleek design, sturdy construction, and wireless connectivity, this keyboard perfectly fits a tidy workstation. Gaming-specific elements like N-key rollover and anti-ghosting ensure precise keystrokes. While lacking dedicated media keys and USB passthrough, the device excels in performance and style.

The BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is a highly recommended wireless keyboard for gamers and anyone needing a compact, high-performance solution.

Specification Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Form factor 65% Weight 799 g Switch Type Razer Green Mechanical Switches Backlighting RGB Connectivity Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, Bluetooth, USB-C

5) Apple Magic Keyboard 2 ($99.00)

The Apple Magic Keyboard 2 is an excellent choice for those seeking a wireless small form factor keyboard to create a tidy workspace. Made from aluminum and plastic, this product enhances any workspace with its sleek and minimalist design.

With wireless Bluetooth connectivity, this keyboard is compatible with various Apple devices. The backlit feature enhances visibility, allowing for comfortable typing even in dimly lit environments.

With well-spaced keys and comfortable key travel, the Magic Keyboard 2 gives an exceptional typing experience. Additionally, its quiet typing sound is ideal for shared workspaces.

While the Magic Keyboard 2 may come with a higher price tag, its comfortable design and functional features make it worth the investment.

Specification Apple Magic Keyboard 2 Form factor 75% Weight 231 g Switch Type Scissor Backlighting White Connectivity Bluetooth, Lightning port, Wireless

Conclusion

Wireless small form factor keyboards are ideal for a tidy and efficient workspace. They enhance productivity by offering portability, easy storage, and a clutter-free environment.

Whether you prioritize typing comfort, gaming performance, or minimalist design, these keyboards provide an excellent solution for a tidy workspace.

Poll : 0 votes