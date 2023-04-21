Apple devices are known for their sleek designs and effortless user experience. Be it the iPhone, iPad, or MacBook, Apple never ceases to amaze customers. With every edition of its products, the company brings innovation and new technology that every competitor admires and gets inspired from. But an everyday user may or may not know all the tweaks to get the most out of these devices.

There are certain in-built settings and features that we consider hidden gems. These can be extremely useful in our everyday lives and facilitate productivity.

One thing to note is that these hidden gems are nothing but basic functions that anyone can do but might be unaware of. This article will brush upon 10 such facets that make the iPhone, MacBook, or iPad the ultimate productivity device.

Upgrade your way of using Apple devices with these hidden gems

Here is a list of things you can do to change the way you use your favorite Apple device:

1) Magnifier on iPhone

The magnifier is a hidden feature on your iPhone that can be handy. It's an accessibility feature that turns your phone into a magnifying glass. To enable it, go to Settings > Accessibility > Magnifier to enable it. To activate the magnifier, triple-click the home button. Swiping up and down on the screen allows you to zoom in and out. This feature is helpful for reading small texts or inspecting small objects.

2) QuickPath keyboard on iPad

Typing on an iPad can be difficult, but the QuickPath keyboard can help. This feature allows you to type words by swiping your finger across the keyboard. To enable it, go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Slide to Type. Start typing by swiping your finger across the keyboard once enabled, and the keyboard will predict the words you're trying to type.

3) Markup on iPhone and iPad

Markup is an excellent tool for annotating photographs and PDFs. To use it, open a photo or PDF and select the edit option. When you choose Markup, you can draw, add text, or add shapes to the image. This feature is useful for emphasizing important details or making notes in a document.

4) Text Replacement on iPhone

If you find yourself typing the same phrase repeatedly, the Text Replacement feature can save you a lot of time. To enable it, go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement.

Once allowed, you can create shortcuts for longer phrases. For example, you can create a shortcut for your email address, so instead of typing out your entire email address, you can type a short code.

5) Siri Shortcuts on iPhone

You can use Siri Shortcuts to automate tasks on your iPhone. For example, you could program Siri to open your favorite playlist whenever you say, "Hey Siri, play my favorite music."

Go to the Shortcuts app, select Create Shortcut, and then select the actions you want to automate. Using Siri's voice commands is highly recommended as it is extremely accurate and can save a lot of time.

6) AirDrop on iPhone and MacBook

You can use AirDrop to share files between Apple devices quickly. To use it, open the file you want to share, tap the Share button, and choose the device with which you want to share it. This feature transfers photos, videos, and documents from your iPhone to your MacBook.

7) Preview on MacBook

Preview on the MacBook is extremely versatile. It's a built-in app that allows you to view and edit PDFs, images, and videos. You can crop images, add text, and even sign documents. Preview is a great alternative to expensive PDF editing software.

8) Continuity on iPhone, iPad, and MacBook

Continuity is a feature that allows you to switch between your iPhone, iPad, and MacBook with ease. You can, for example, begin writing an email on your iPhone and finish it on your MacBook. To use Continuity, ensure that all of your devices are signed in to the same Apple ID and that Bluetooth is turned on.

9) Night Shift on iPhone and MacBook

Night Shift is a feature that reduces the amount of blue light emitted by your device. This can improve your sleep by reducing the amount of blue light that can disrupt your circadian rhythm. To enable it, go to Settings > Display & Brightness > Night Shift to enable it.

10) Quicktime on MacBook

QuickTime is a multimedia framework developed by Apple Inc. Included in every MacBook, it is a versatile application that enables users to play various video and audio formats as well as record, edit, and share their own videos. All major video file formats are supported, and the videos are extremely color accurate due to the proper optimization of the software.

The above-listed features are ten out of the many hidden gems on Apple devices and are obviously non-exhaustive. You can wander inside your settings app and find other such amazing features as well.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

