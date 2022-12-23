5 Discord features WhatsApp should implement

WhatsApp is among the most-used messaging apps in the world. It is used in over 180 countries and has a lot to offer. Since the application's release, it has received various updates, and a lot of features have been introduced over the years, with more on the way.

Discord is a messaging app mostly popular among gamers. It has some of the most advanced features that help the offering stay ahead of its competitors. It also has an easy-to-understand interface that is super user-friendly. This article will list five Discord features that Whatsapp should start offering.

Five Discord features WhatsApp should introduce

1) Screen sharing

Screen sharing is a valuable tool for presenting information. It allows multiple people to view a shared application, website, or document simultaneously, which can be useful when working with multiple people on a work project or college assignment.

The feature was introduced on Discord a long time ago and has been heavily used ever since. Although most people enlist its help to share gameplay on the platform, Screen sharing can be expected to be more useful on WhatsApp due to its large userbase.

2) Increased group member limit

Discord Member Limit (Image via Discord Support)

Member limits in the group chat are an important factor in any messaging app. A higher cap is required for large companies and educational institutions to make announcements and keep the people up to date.

Discord has a huge server limit of 250,000 members, which can be further increased by contacting Discord support. Meanwhile, WhatsApp currently has a group limit of 1,024 members, which is a lot but may fall short for large businesses with a lot of employees.

3) Switch accounts

Switching accounts on a messaging app is important for a couple of reasons. It allows users to easily keep track of conversations with different people and also helps them maintain a separate identity for various chats. This can be especially useful if an individual uses a messaging app for work purposes and want to keep work conversations separate from personal ones.

Discord recently introduced an option for account switching. This feature can be employed to get access to another account with the click of a button. On the other hand, WhatsApp still does not offer the option to switch to a secondary profile while being logged in to the primary account.

4) Schedule events

Scheduling events are a great way to keep track of activities and can be used to facilitate discussions, make announcements, organize plans, and much more. Apps can also encourage members of a group to partake in several tasks.

Discord introduced the feature in 2021 with the option to select the date and time as well as the location for an event, which helps to make plans smoothly. Its addition on WhatsApp will greatly help users organize events and also get notified before they happen.

5) Unique profile picture per group

Keeping a unique profile picture is the perfect way for users to represent themselves in different environments. People may want to portray themselves formally in a workgroup and in a casual photo in a group with their friends. However, this is not possible on WhatsApp just yet, as the app lacks this feature.

Discord users, however, can set up their profile according to their preferences on every server, although it requires a subscription to Discord Nitro. The inclusion of this feature on WhatsApp will help individuals organize and set their profile picture according to the group environment.

