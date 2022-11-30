How to install a Discord bot in your server? 5 most useful bots listed

Discord bots are an integral part of a Discord server as they provide a wide range of features that help to automate tasks and manage the server easily. They also create a more interactive experience for users and allow them to listen to music with friends, play games, and more.

Adding a bot to the server is quite simple and there are many important and useful ones to choose from. This article will guide you on how to add a bot to your discord server. It will also list five of the most useful discord bots to make your server interactive and easier to manage.

Important steps to follow to add a Discord bot to your server

The steps to add a Discord bot to the server are as follows:

Open Discord using the application or a web browser. Create a Discord server using the '+' icon at the bottom of the server list. (Skip this step if you already have a Discord server.) Go to the website of the bot that you want to add. Click on 'Invite to server.' Login to your Discord account using the application or a web browser. Select the server to which you want to add the bot. A page of permissions required will pop up. Select the permissions you want to grant to the bot. (Warning: If a harmful bot is granted administrator or similar permissions, it may damage the server as well as the accounts of the members of the server.) Click on 'Authorize' for the bot to be added to the server.

Alternatively, the bot can also be added from another server using the following steps:

Open Discord using the application or a web browser. Open the Discord server where the bot is present. Right-click on the bot and select the 'Profile' option. Click on 'Add to server.' Select the server to which you want to add the bot. A page of permissions will pop up. Select the permissions you want to grant the bot. Click on 'Authorize' and the bot will be added to the server.

ServerStats, Beemo, and more useful Discord bots

1) Ayana

Ayana @AyanaDiscord

Just invite Ayana to your discord server and use command "=pat" and tag the user.



Ayana chan will give the person a good pat.



#discord #bots #commands #fun Want to pat someone on Discord, don't worry Ayana will do it for you.Just invite Ayana to your discord server and use command "=pat" and tag the user.Ayana chan will give the person a good pat. Want to pat someone on Discord, don't worry Ayana will do it for you.Just invite Ayana to your discord server and use command "=pat" and tag the user.Ayana chan will give the person a good pat.#discord #bots #commands #fun https://t.co/mmY23pV4k4

Ayana is a multi-purpose Discord bot that can play music from a number of platforms such as Soundcloud, Spotify, Twitch, and many more. This can help individuals listen along to their favorite tracks with friends in high quality. It can be granted permission to moderate the server to grant users a seamless experience.

Furthermore, Ayana can be set up with minimum to no configuration. It is backed up by very powerful hardware and software to prevent it from lagging and stuttering. It can also be used to virtually interact with friends. It is currently in use on 1.46 million discord servers.

You can invite Ayana to your discord server by visiting the link here.

2) Beemo

Beemo is an anti-raid discord bot that helps stop bots from raiding a Discord server. It has an algorithm to differentiate between real users and bots so it can mass-ban traffic bots without creating a problem for users.

Additionally, Beemo does not require any setup and just needs a channel to post the logs of the users banned. It is currently used on more than 50,000 servers.

You can invite Beemo by visiting the link here.

3) Arcane

Arcane is an interactive discord bot that entertains members of the Discord server. It provides individuals with levels, role rewards, and leaderboards. It also has voice leveling, which can be enabled so it will provide the level according to the member's voice activity. It can also filter out Afk, mute, deaf, and idling users for leveling up.

Additionally, it allows users to give themselves roles and reactions. It can also be set up to notify individuals when new YouTube videos are uploaded. It additionally supports custom commands to add roles, remove roles, provide information, and much more.

Arcane is currently used in 1.27 million discord servers. You can invite the bot to your Discord server by visiting here.

4) ServerStats

ServerStats is a Discord bot that can give information about the statistics of the server. It is easy to set up and one can do so with a single command. It has fancy counters that everyone can see and the statistics update every 10 minutes. Furthermore, the counters are fully customizable and can be renamed easily without commands.

The ServerStats bot is currently in use on more than 2.2 million discord servers. You can invite the bot by visiting here.

5) PatchBot

PatchBot is a Discord bot that provides updates about the latest patches of video games. It can be easily set up through their website after the bot is added to the server.

PatchBot is currently in use on more than 3,00,000 Discord servers and you can add the bot to your server by visiting here.

