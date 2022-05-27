5 most irritating things to come across when gaming 

Gaming has come a long way over the last two decades and is a hobby adopted by millions. According to reports, there are over 3.24 billion players worldwide, making the gaming industry bigger than the music and film industries combined.

Naturally, there are things that gamers hate that they don't want to come across as it is a hobby that they have adopted to relax and enjoy and not to lose their minds over.

Most annoying experiences while gaming

1) Any sort of lag

Lag in Dead Rising PC (Image via Google Images)

This is something every gamer has come across at least once. It is the most anger-inducing part of the gaming experience as your performance suffers and teammates blame you. Even if you have the best gaming PC, sometimes, the internet connection starts acting up, increasing the ping, which means your reaction times increase, and you start missing your shots.

Other times, the PC starts lagging, the game starts stuttering, and the FPS drops. Online gaming is not always perfect, and lag is something everyone has accepted and made part of their experience.

2) Coming across infuriating players

The Dreamhack LAN tournament (Image via Getty)

There are several types of people you do not want around when online gaming, whether on your team or your opponents.

Cheaters: It is never an enjoyable experience when there is a cheater on the opposing team who does not even give you a chance to play the game. A cheater could ruin a game that you are locked into for the next 45 minutes, and there is nothing you can do about it. Even when there's a cheater on your team, all the fun is taken out as it becomes an unfair match and all you can do is report that person. Exploiters: Users who exploit glitches in a multiplayer game to gain an advantage ruin the experience for all those working hard towards a goal. Campers: Even though camping is a legitimate gameplay style, nobody likes a camper in a fast-paced game who sits in one spot for the entire duration of the match and kills you unsuspectingly. Underage gamers: In highly competitive games, younger children are unsuitable, and when you come across one in an online match, it becomes an annoyance to deal with.

3) Losing the connection

Google Chrome's no internet screen (Image by Sportskeeda)

While in an intense online match, if the electricity goes out or the internet connection fails, it's something that always catches you off-guard. When there is a power outage, gamers feel entirely helpless, as the only thing that can be done is to wait until it's back.

When the internet connection stops, restarting the router is the best option.

4) Game breaking bugs

Assassin's Creed Unity bugs (Image via Google Images)

Sometimes, you come across a level in a story game that you cannot proceed through because a game-breaking bug stops you from performing the necessary action. These bugs can occasionally even corrupt the save file, forcing you to restart the game from the beginning, but other times, all that is needed is a game restart that fixes the irritating bug.

The game developers usually release a hotfix that completely removes such bugs.

5) Microtransactions

Microtransactions in Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Image by Sportskeeda)

Some online titles and story games have hidden microtransactions in-game that help the character in several ways. This is something that favors people who have a lot of money to spend and gives an unfair advantage to those who have to grind their way through the game.

Moreover, pay-to-win microtransactions should not exist, so buying a specific in-game item will give you a clear benefit over someone who does not have the item. This forces many users to spend money, and those who cannot have to suffer.

But game developers have vastly stopped doing this as they face a lot of backlash from the community.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

