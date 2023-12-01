5 potential foldable phone releases one can expect in 2024

2023 was filled with the releases of foldable phones from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Google, and many more. These mobiles have become a trend, offering a blend of futuristic design and practicality. However, not much official news is available about what phones are going to be released next year. That said, certain predictions can be made regarding what brands will renew their previous-generation fold phones.

This article is going to be an informative piece about which fold/flip phones are expected to be released in 2024.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Best foldable phones expected in 2024

1) OnePlus Open 2

The OnePlus Open was released relatively on October 27, 2023. It was supposed to be the biggest foldable release in the last quarter of 2023. The phone came with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a 7.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display. This is a really good option for people looking for a foldable phone at $1,500.

The OnePlus Open 2, if it gets announced, will likely try to capture a larger market since tech experts are expecting foldable phones to go mainstream in 2024.

2) HONOR Magic V2

The world's thinnest foldable phone, the HONOR Magic V2, debuted in a few regions in July 2023 and is expected to be made available in more places in early 2024. The Magic V3, which is anticipated to launch in the middle of 2024, is poised to further push the envelope of thinness when folded.

It has an incredibly thin chassis, which measures 4.4 mm when unfolded and 9.9 mm when folded. This offering weighs only 231 g, making it the first book-style foldable smartphone to enter the candybar smartphone market.

3) Vivo X Fold 3

The much-anticipated Vivo X Fold 3 and its more powerful sibling, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, are reportedly going to be new additions to this brand's Fold series. Although multiple sources indicate that these devices will launch in Q1 2024, there is still some uncertainty.

It is likely that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will power both of these devices, as this flagship processor for 2024 is confirmed to be included in a lot of devices coming out next year.

4) Galaxy Flip 6

The Galaxy Z Flip 5's larger cover screen, seamless design, and enhanced camera made it a notable improvement over the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to improve upon the Z Flip 5 with standard enhancements like a new processor and maybe additional software features that make use of its foldable design.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 may have a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, which would be a significant improvement over the 12-megapixel camera found on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. One can also expect a newer Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 alongside this rumored release as well.

5) New Microsoft Foldable phone

In 2024, Microsoft plans to release a fascinating gadget. The Surface Duo's replacement is anticipated to have a single foldable display, opening up new possibilities and use cases. The device is expected to do away with the requirement for a cover display. This invention suggests that foldable technology will have a vibrant future.

For those curious, the Microsoft Surface Duo offers a unique dual-screen experience for increased productivity. It has two 5.6-inch AMOLED displays with a resolution of 1800 x 1350 pixels each, and both are driven by a Snapdragon 855 processor and 6GB RAM.

For those who love technology, 2024 is looking to be a pivotal year because so many new foldable gadgets are expected to completely change the way people interact with it.

