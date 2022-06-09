5 reasons why OBS is better than any other screen capturing software (2022)

OBS Studio is the most widespread streaming and recording software. The core reason for its popularity is that it is open-source and completely free. The software’s popularity is not just restricted to the masses; even the top content creators and streamers use it on a daily basis.

OBS Studio has a lot going for it, and it is somehow perfectly suited to all kinds of users. This article aims to expand on the most influential factors that make OBS Studio better than any other screen capturing software.

Five reasons that make OBS the best screen capturing solution

1) High performance

Most screen capture software is infamous for negatively affecting in-game performance and being extremely taxing on the system. The general cause of this is that the software is usually dependent on heavy CPU utilization. This ultimately takes a toll on your gaming and recording experience. Fortunately, OBS Studio is quite well optimized as it is devoid of any bloatware common in other screen recording software.

OBS Studio is specifically helpful for those on a budget PC who are gaming and recording/streaming at the same time. Even while playing games and screen recording at the same time, you can expect minimal performance loss and still have a great-looking stream. If you have a new Nvidia graphics card, OBS even supports the Nvenc chip. The Nvenc chip is a separate hardware encoder that offloads CPU load from the PC.

2) It’s free

Sam Sheffer @samsheffer



streaming, screen recording, recording audio, this thing does so much



and asks for nothing in return



OBS is completely free to download and use. All you need to do is go to the OBS website, choose your operating system, and simply download it. This outright makes the software the first choice for many budding content creators and streamers. Most people don’t want to invest heavily in screen recording software when starting out.

Most free software usually have certain restrictions and will force you to have a watermark on your recording. OBS, however, does not have any such restrictions and offers a fully-fledged, professional screen recording solution. If you have been thinking about buying premium screen recording software, think twice and try out OBS Studio before spending your money.

3) Open-source with the best plugin support

Phil Eggebrecht @LtRoyalShrimp



This update adds 9 new actions, including Toggle Filter, save replay buffer, media source control, and more!



I'd love to hear your feedback about them.



OBS Studio is an open-source software. Open-source software has freely available source codes that can be modified and enhanced. The developer community for OBS is perhaps the largest for open-source screen recording software. You can find endless plugins for OBS to enhance and refine your experience.

The great thing about OBS is that it provides all the essential functionality out of the box, but it does not come with bloatware. To address certain special requirements and features, you can choose to download them separately as plugins. This might seem like an inconvenience to many new creators, but we recommend that you properly configure your software. Having the right settings and plugins installed will give you total control and will streamline your work.

4) Easy integration with SteamElements

Quest_ionable @QIonable Seeing as I forgot to follow up my tweet from the other day, here's the pics. A few OBS plugins are needed, and some streamelements overlays were used, but it shouldn't be too hard to set up if anyone wants it Seeing as I forgot to follow up my tweet from the other day, here's the pics. A few OBS plugins are needed, and some streamelements overlays were used, but it shouldn't be too hard to set up if anyone wants it https://t.co/6WRpeX13DR

This feature is mostly in line with the previous point about plugins. But it is so incredibly influential and useful that it deserves to be mentioned separately. StreamElements is an OBS plugin that can be installed to run alongside the standard software. It can be used to set specific overlays, set up a chatbot, have alerts, engagement tools, and endless stream integrations.

StreamElements is the preferred overlay and alert solution for the majority of the streamer community. It is completely free to use, although there are some freemium features like paid overlays and alerts. But you also have a lot of free overlays and alerts, and it also gives you the ability to set up your own custom overlays and alerts.

StreamElements can completely revamp your stream both in terms of visuals and functionality. Most importantly, it is beginner-friendly and can be used without any complications.

5) Great support with updates

OBS @OBSProject



This hotfix resolves the issue where the preview could freeze and the output would disconnect, a couple crashes, along with several other minor fixes.



Patch notes & download:

OBS Studio has one of the most active developers out of other similar software. The developers are extremely vigilant of customer concerns and recommendations. They roll out updates frequently for essential functionality and bug fixes. One of the reasons that OBS manages to push such fast updates is that its software is based on a clean and barebones experience without any visual or functionality-based complexities.

Even OBS’ other product Streamlabs OBS is not able to match the update frequency and speed of OBS Studio. Again, this is because Streamlabs OBS is basically a reskinned OBS, and it takes extra effort and time to implement changes for it. All in all, OBS Studio is very likely the most reliable and developer-supported screen recording software.

OBS is a clean and easy to use software that every gaming creator should use

OBS is arguably the best screen capturing software available for the majority of streamers and content creators. It offers just about everything for beginners and professionals alike. Beginners can expect a clean and easy-to-use interface, while professionals can choose to fine-tune their experience with plugin support. Moreover, it is completely free to use and can be run without any major performance hits. If you do plan on using OBS Studio, we are sure you will absolutely love its simplicity and refined functionality.

