5 things to know and do before buying used graphics cards in 2022

The used graphics processing unit (GPU) market is booming. GPUs are in high demand among gamers and content creators after the crypto crash. The price of a used GPU has started falling significantly in recent months, and the trend is expected to continue in the foreseeable future.

With the release of the next generation of consoles, there has been an increase in demand for used GPUs. If you are thinking of buying one, there are a few things you should know.

Firstly, it is important to check the condition of the GPU. Make sure that there are no cracks or damaged areas.

Secondly, you should check the compatibility of the GPU with your system. Not all GPUs are compatible with all systems (models designed specifically for mining do not have any display outputs).

Thirdly, you should be aware of the risks associated with buying used GPUs. There is always the potential that the device may not work as intended.

Finally, you should compare the prices of used GPUs with the prices of new GPUs. If the difference is not huge and you can afford it, you should always go with a new GPU.

This article details five things one should know and do before buying used GPUs in 2022.

Verify installed BIOS and 4 other things you should do before buying used graphics cards in 2022

1) Ask the seller about the history of the card

Although probably not as crucial as you would believe, knowing the history of a used GPU might be useful.

The most prevalent piece of advice in this regard is to refrain from purchasing GPUs that have been used for mining. These worries are exaggerated, though, and former mining GPUs might be a solid investment, provided you know what you're doing.

The card's past isn't nearly as crucial as its present condition, although some details can be significant. In particular, buyers should know if the card was an OEM (original equipment manufacturer) that was never offered for sale to the general public. These cards are often unbranded and were created to be marketed as a component of a pre-built computer.

An OEM card is perfectly fine in theory, but you must specifically check to see if it has the same specs, clock rates, and build quality as a retail card. These cards do not have any warranty whatsoever, so if they face any hardware problems down the line, you won't be getting any official brand support.

2) Always test the card before paying

This is arguably the most crucial aspect of purchasing a secondhand GPU. It's advisable to check and test the card before paying any money if you're purchasing it straight from a private seller (in person). You can either bring your desktop computer or request that the vendor install the card on a PC before you come.

It's a good idea to run a stress-test application like FurMark to see whether the GPU overheats or if there are any visual problems. To check whether the card is operating as it should, you might also wish to run the benchmark using a tool like 3DMark. You can also run G-PUZ and make sure the data it displays is linear.

In addition to software-based testing, listen to the card while it is being loaded. Is there any rattling or squeaking coming from the fan? If so, the fan needs to be replaced, which may be an easy or difficult task depending on the card.

Fans might not be operating as they should if the card overheats or exhibits artifacts. An alternative is that the thermal paste between the GPU and Heatsink, particularly on older cards, may have degraded.

If you're prepared to disassemble the card, clean the heatsink and fan, and then reapply the new thermal paste, this could also be fine. However, it's generally advisable to pass it on unless the vendor is ready to allow you to return the card if it still isn't working after such repairs.

3) Be careful with mining GPUs

Secondhand graphics cards that are presently available on the used market are frequently used for cryptocurrency mining. Due to the recent decline in bitcoin profitability, there has been a huge rise in the number of mining cards that are being offered for sale.

Some of them could be GPUs that were just purchased a few months before the "collapse," meaning they're still quite fresh. The majority of ardent cryptocurrency miners power-limit and underclock their graphics cards, and good owners carefully monitor temperatures.

Historically, mining on GPUs has not resulted in any significant deterioration or persistent problems. In certain circumstances, overclocking it for gaming is more likely to result in harm.

Having said that, it is crucial to grill the vendor with pertinent inquiries. Ask them what kind of environment the machine was in if they claim that a used GPU was utilized for mining.

4) Verify installed BIOS

The graphics card's BIOS is one crucial element you should examine. Make sure the item being offered to you isn't a customized graphics card that has been mined on. You can check this with software like GPU-Z. You can get precise details about your graphics card's manufacturer from GPU-Z.

To ensure that the graphics card data hasn't been changed, compare the BIOS data with the GPU-Z data.

This is important because miners frequently alter the BIOS settings of their graphics cards to optimize them for mining. Avoid these BIOS-modded cards at all costs.

5) Check for visual artifacts

GPU artifacts are another problem that frequently affects used graphic cards.

Simply put, utilizing graphic cards that have been poorly overclocked causes a lot of instability and heat. This results in problems when mining or crashing other 3D rendering applications, as well as graphical abnormalities that can be seen when playing video games.

You may test secondhand graphics cards by playing video games for at least 30 minutes.

Doing this puts a graphics card under a small amount of stress. If you notice some visual rips or glitches, do not buy the card.

Final thoughts

These are some of the ways you can identify fraudsters and inspect secondhand graphics cards before purchasing. The current state of affairs has led many miners to sell dead graphics cards in large quantities. To save money and purchase a decent secondhand graphics card, be sure to heed the advice listed.

You won't have much time in the market to properly consider everything, so always take measures not to get scammed out of your hard-earned pretty penny.

