6 best features coming to iOS in 2024

As we enter 2024, Apple is expected to introduce numerous features for the latest and upcoming iOS versions. There is a growing emphasis on iOS, with certain reports suggesting that the tech giant may not make extensive hardware changes to the iPhone 16. Instead, they will prioritize enhancing the software aspects of their flagship phone.

This year, iOS will have great features, which will be explored in this article.

Stolen Device Protection, smarter Siri, and more iOS features we can expect in 2024

1) Stolen Device Protection

Stolen Device Protection aims to provide a glimmer of hope for safeguarding a user's delicate data. According to Apple, this feature is meticulously crafted to furnish an additional layer of protection, particularly when faced with the unfortunate circumstance of an iPhone theft and unauthorized access to its passcode.

The feature adds a one-hour security delay on top of biometric authentication for changing the password of the Apple ID account associated with the iPhone, making it ideal for especially sensitive actions.

The feature can be found in the Settings app under Face ID & Passcode, and it is an opt-in option. The feature is currently in iOS 17 beta and is expected to officially launch with the next update.

2) Advanced Siri

According to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, it is anticipated that iOS 18 will incorporate advanced generative AI technology. This technological advancement has the potential to greatly enhance the capabilities of Siri and the Messages app, enabling them to adeptly handle inquiries and automatically complete sentences.

Furthermore, Apple has reportedly been exploring the integration of generative AI features in various other applications throughout its platforms, such as Apple Music, Pages, Keynote, and Xcode.

According to a report from The Information, the iPhone makers plan to enhance Siri by integrating large language models. This integration aims to enable users to automate intricate tasks, thereby requiring a more profound connection with the Shortcuts app. The report also mentions this new feature is anticipated to be introduced through an iPhone software update scheduled for release in 2024, which could potentially be iOS 18.

3) Roadside Assistance

Starting with iOS 17, the iPhone 15 and 14 models will provide a satellite feature that enables users in the U.S. to contact AAA, a roadside assistance company, for vehicle service. Importantly, it's going to work outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage.

The remarkable aspect is that it will be available at no cost for two years, commencing from the moment you activate a brand-new iPhone, and it will be encompassed within your AAA membership plan. If you are not currently an AAA member, fret not, for you can still avail of this service by paying for its usage on a per-user basis.

Apple asserted that it will expand the feature to additional countries over time and said roadside assistance via satellite will be available in the U.S. first.

4) New CarPlay system

Apple has recently announced the first vehicles with support for its next-generation CarPlay system. In 2024, Aston Martin will finally release its long-awaited first vehicles equipped with next-generation CarPlay. However, specific details and a timeframe have yet to be disclosed.

In 2022, Apple gave a sneak peek of the new and improved CarPlay experience. The company made exciting promises, such as a stronger connection with the instrument cluster and climate controls. It also mentioned that CarPlay will now support multiple displays on the dashboard, which is quite impressive.

In addition, Apple is introducing a special FM radio app, along with some prominent widgets. But what's even better is that the interface can be customized to match the unique style of each vehicle model and brand.

5) Collaborative playlists on Apple Music

Apple Music will introduce a feature called Collaborative Playlists, which will be exclusive to its subscribers. This innovative option enables multiple individuals to join forces and contribute to a shared playlist by adding, rearranging, or even eliminating songs as they see fit.

Moreover, users can express their emotions towards specific songs through animated emoji reactions, adding a touch of liveliness to the playlist.

Originally, there was high anticipation for this feature to debut alongside iOS 17.2. However, as the beta testing phase drew to a close, it was disappointingly removed from the update. On a brighter note, the feature made its triumphant return in iOS 17.3, and Apple's official website has assured us that it shall grace our screens once again in the year 2024.

6) RCS in Messages app

After being convinced by Google for a long time, Apple finally embraced the Rich Communication Services (RCS) standard. In a November 2023 announcement, Apple shared plans to incorporate the cross-platform messaging standard RCS into the Messages app on the iPhone in the upcoming iOS 18 update, set for a 2024 release.

The default messaging experience between iPhones and Android devices should have the following improvements as a result of RCS support:

Higher-resolution photos and videos

Audio messages

Typing indicators

Read receipts

Wi-Fi messaging between Android and iPhones

Advanced group chats

Advanced encryption compared to SMS

It is worth noting that some of these features can also be found in third-party messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram. However, introducing RCS support on the iPhone will further expand the range of features available, making them accessible even via the green bubbles in the Messages app.

