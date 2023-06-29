How to change the Apple MacBook password to log in

Apple takes pride in its closed ecosystem and tight security. As such, its MacBook password is used to lock the laptop and safeguard this device from malicious attacks. This code is essential, and you must not forget it at any cost. The reason for this is that you won't be able to log into your MacBook without it. You will need it to restart your laptop as well, even if you have Apple Watch or TouchID login set up.

If you have shared your latest code with someone or can’t remember it, you have to change it. This article will show you how to change or reset your MacBook password.

How to change MacBook password to log in

Changing your macOS password is pretty simple on the latest MacBooks (Image via Apple)

If you need to change your password, the process is pretty simple. You may have given it to a friend or purchased a used MacBook and were provided an old password. In such cases, follow the steps below to change it so you can log in.

Tap on the Apple icon in the top-left corner of your MacBook desktop. Select System Settings from the context menu. In the sidebar, scroll down to Users & Groups and tap on it. Click the “i” option next to your username on the next page. Tap on Change Password. In the Old Password box, enter your current password. In the New Password field, type in the desired new one. Type the new password again in the Verify box. Enter a hint to remember the password. Tap on Change Password.

The password hint will show up when the wrong code is entered three times in a row. You can also see it by tapping the question mark in the password box on the login window.

How to change a forgotten MacBook password

ray @rizzyray Ugh I forgot my password to my MacBook Ugh I forgot my password to my MacBook

If you have forgotten the password, changing it gets tricky, as you need to provide an old code for your new MacBook M2 or any other MacBook you own. Here’s how you can change a forgotten MacBook password.

On the login window, tap the question mark in the password box. Click on Restart and Show Password Reset Options. You will see your MacBook restart in the Recovery. Enter the Apple ID used in the MacBook. Next, enter your Apple ID password. If you have an iPhone or any other Apple device with the same Apple ID, you should see an alert on that device. Approve the login attempt, and you will get a six-digit code. Enter the code on the MacBook. Now select the user you want to reset the password for and enter a new password. Add a password hint to prevent forgetting your password again.

If you don’t see Restart and Show Password Reset Options on the login window, follow the below steps to bring up Recovery Assistant.

Intel-based MacBooks: Turn the MacBook off and on by long-pressing Command and R until the Apple logo appears.

M-series MacBooks: Turn the MacBook off and on by long-pressing the power button until the Apple logo appears.

You should now be able to change your MacBook password conveniently, whether you forgot it or shared the code with someone you don’t trust. Altering or resetting it will ensure no one installs malicious apps on your device or makes critical changes to its system settings.

What is the Apple MacBook password?

Your password is different from the Apple ID one. Think of it as this company's 2FA for recently launched macOS Sonoma and older operating systems.

The Apple ID code is required for iCloud features, whereas a MacBook password is required to lock your laptop, make system changes, install apps, log into the device, and more. This is universal across all such laptops, from the intel-based models to Apple's latest M2 MacBook Air.

Poll : 0 votes