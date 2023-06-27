Which is the best MacBook Air to buy in 2023? 

The year was 2020 when Apple changed the game's name by introducing its own proprietary M-series chipset for MacBook Air to move away from Intel chips. The Cupertino-based tech giant has been using Intel chipsets since 2006. After introducing its M-series chipsets, Apple finally completed the transition after introducing the new Mac Pro at the WWDC 2023.

The MacBook lineup now has something for everyone. A MacBook will serve you well whether you are looking for an essential everyday-use Macbook or a powerful machine to handle heavy-duty processing tasks. So, which MacBook is right for you? This is where things get confusing. But fret not, as we will help you make a solid purchase decision.

Which MacBook Air should you buy?

With a wide range of MacBooks, from the $999 13-inch Air M1 to the top-of-the-line $3,499 16-inch MacBook Pro M2 Max, Apple has something for everyone. However, buying the $3,499 Pro model for basic tasks like browsing and writing doesn't make sense. Similarly, buying an M1 Air variant won't help those who need to do heavy productivity tasks like sound mixing or video editing. Here's a one stop-guide for which one you should buy in 2023.

Which MacBook Air is best for everything?

If you are looking for an all-rounder Air model, which can handle everything and the kitchen sink, the 13-inch Air M2 is the best choice. With the octa-core M2 chipset and the option to choose from an octa- or deca-core GPU, the M2 model can handle everything. Users also have the option to upgrade to 16GB unified RAM to enhance the experience further. Other features include a bigger 13.6-inch display due to narrower bezels, 500nits brightness, MagSafe 67W fast charging, and two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports.

Which MacBook Air is the best value for money?

If you want an affordable Air laptop to help you get everything done without breaking the bank, the 2020 M1 MacBook Air 13-inch is still a commendable option. At just $999, it remains one of the most powerful laptops at this price point. You get an 8-core processor, a 7-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. Other features include a 13.3-inch Retina Display, two Thunderbolt USB 4 ports, up to 16GB unified memory, 2TB storage, and more. It also comes with the much-loved wedge design, which is not offered anymore.

Which MacBook Air is best for entertainment?

It would be best to have a larger display to enjoy streaming videos and multimedia content and a big battery for a more extended backup. Fortunately, Apple did launch just the perfect Air model at this year's WWDC 2023. We are talking about the latest 15-inch Air M2, which has a bigger display, larger battery, and additional speakers. Apple spruced up the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 just for entertainment. If you are looking for an Air model to watch movies and shows, you can't go wrong with this one, with a starting price of $1,299.

Which MacBook Air is best for gaming?

This might be a repetition on the list, but if you want to game on a MacBook Air from time to time, the 15-inch Air M2 is the best choice for gaming. You get the powerful new M2 chipset with a 10-core GPU for graphics and up to 24GB of unified storage, which makes it great for basic gaming. You also get up to 18 hours of battery life and 2TB of maximum storage. If you are a serious gamer, consider the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 Pro chipset featuring a 12-core CPU, 19-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. You'll also find 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

Which MacBook Air is best for personal use?

The best overall Air for personal use is the maxed-out M2 13-inch variant. With 24GB unified memory, 2TB storage, and a 70W USB-C power adapter, the laptop will cost you $2,399. However, this laptop can handle everything thrown at it, from Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to gaming. Apple also offers Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro software pre-installed for an additional $299.99 and $199.9, respectively.

There you go! These are some of the best MacBook Airs you can buy now. The M1 Air 13-inch from 2020 is still a very commendable laptop in 2023 for everything personal. The latest 15-inch Air M2 is the best choice for gaming and entertainment, with the newest processor, bigger battery, and additional speakers. The maxed-out M2 Air starting at $2,399, is an excellent option for power users. In the end, it all boils down to individual preferences and requirements.

