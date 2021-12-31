6 best keyboards for games like CS: GO

Keyboards (along with mouse(s)) are the only physical part of our highly prized and priced PCs that we interact with day in day out. Hence, they should be given equal priority when building your setup or looking for a new peripheral.
With the rise of gaming, gaming-centric peripherals have seen a surge in manufacturing/marketing. Hence, gaming keyboards have become a massive craze.
As many manufacturers just plaster in some shiny RGB on their keyboards and start marketing them as 'gaming keyboards', coupled with the massive multitude of keyboards available in the market, it might be a bit daunting for the buyers to choose one.
Hence, today, we will list the factors you should consider when buying a keyboard and some of the best options available when playing shooters like CS: GO.
Factors to consider when buying a gaming keyboard
When picking up a gaming keyboard, buyers should consider the following key points:
1) Build quality and ergonomics
Build quality of a keyboard (and any peripheral in general) should be given top priority as you will regularly interact (or more like be bashing it in) with it. If in case, the structural integrity of the keys falters, there goes your mid peek in Mirage. Also, a good keyboard should be ergonomic not to cause any RSI (Repetitive Stress Injury).
2) Key travel
Key travel is the vertical distance 'traveled' (or covered) by the keycaps when being pressed down by the user. Although a lot of folks prefer mechanical keys (mostly with Cherry MX switches) for long key travel and distinct sound, many others prefer laptop-like chiclet keys.
3) Size/form factor
The size of the keyboard is another crucial factor that needs to be taken into consideration when buying a gaming keyboard, as you might not need a full-sized keyboard for games like Apex Legends or Fortnite. Still, many MOBAs and MMORPGs demand keys that are otherwise absent in shrunk-down models.
4) Latency (if it's a Bluetooth model)
If a particular keyboard has Bluetooth or wireless capabilities, the device's latency should be considered for those perfectly timed jumps.
5) RGB
RGB, which stands for Red Green Blue, provides that extra oomph and gamer appeal and is a must for any gaming keyboard.
Best gaming keyboards to buy in 2022
1) Fiodio Rainbow
This pretty-looking RGB membrane keyboard with a 4.3/5 rating on Amazon is a great budget option for people who don't like long key travel.
- Brand: Fiodio
- Connectivity: Wired
- Build Material: Plastic
- RGB Rating: 9/10
- Price: $29.99
Pros:
- Ample serving of RGB
- Offers short key travel, preferred by many
- Perfect Pricing
Cons:
- Not the best build quality
Fiodio Rainbow Membrane Keyboard on Amazon
2) Logitech G213 Prodigy
The G213 is an entry-level gaming keyboard by Logitech, with decent build quality and a good serving of RGB. Also, the dedicated media controls are a plus.
- Brand: Logitech
- Connectivity: Wired
- Build Material: Plastic
- RGB Rating: 8/10
- Price: $58.38
Pros:
- A Budget-friendly option
- Decent build quality
- Dedicated media buttons
- Full-sized keyboard
- Integrated Wristpad
- Decent key travel (4mm)
Cons:
- No cons at this price
Logitech G213 Prodigy on Amazon
3) Logitech G413 Mechanical
The budget mechanical keyboard, G413, is an excellent option for those who want a no-nonsense premium quality mechanical keyboard without any extra frills.
- Brand: Logitech
- Connectivity: Wired
- Build Material: Aluminium
- RGB Rating: 8/10
- Price: $59.99
Pros:
- Mechanical keyboard
- Looks and feels premium
- Extra USB port integrated into the chassis
Cons:
- No wristpad
- No dedicated media buttons
Logitech G413 Mechanical on Amazon
4) Razer Huntsman Mini
Lots of people love 60% models, shrunk-down models of full-sized keyboards. This RGB-laden board is perfect for those players, while the white aesthetic will fit in with white-themed builds perfectly.
- Brand: Razer
- Connectivity: Wired
- Build Material: Aluminium
- RGB Rating: 9/10
- Price: $114.99
Pros:
- Smaller-sized (60%)
- Premium build and design
- Ample serving of RGB w/Razer Chroma Integration
Cons:
- Smaller-sized (60%!)
- Slightly overpriced
5) Razer Huntsman Elite
This 'elite' keyboard, with premium aluminum build, leatherette wrist rest, dedicated media buttons and dial, and an ample serving of RGB, is the perfect option for people with slightly deeper pockets.
- Brand: Razer
- Connectivity: Wired
- Build Material: Aluminium
- RGB Rating: 10/10
- Price: $129.99
Pros:
- Best-in-class build quality
- Dedicated media buttons and dial
- Ample serving of RGB w/Razer Chroma Integration
- Premium leatherette wristpad
- Full size and customizable macros
Cons:
- No cons at this price
Razer Huntsman Elite on Amazon
6) Logitech G915 TKL Wireless/Bluetooth
The only wireless keyboard in this list, the G915 TKL is a great option for minimalist/aesthetic setups. It also has a decent amount of RGB if you want to light things up.
- Brand: Logitech
- Connectivity: Wireless 2.4ghz/Bluetooth 4.0
- Build Material: Aluminium
- RGB Rating: 8.5/10
- Price: $179.99
Pros:
- Best-in-class build quality
- Low profile and ultra-thin design
- Dedicated media buttons
Cons:
- Not full size
- No wristpad (even at this price)
Note: This listicle reflects the author's views and is sorted by price, low to high.