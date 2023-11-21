7 best Black Friday deals for earbuds

If you want to buy a set of earbuds, there is no better opportunity than the impending Black Friday. As the early holiday season begins, major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and others are offering steep discounts on some of the most popular products. With these substantial price drops, you may easily look forward to improving your hearing experience.

With massive price discounts on top-of-the-line headphones and earbuds from some of the biggest brands, now is the perfect time to make a purchase. Here are some of the recommended earbuds to purchase this Black Friday.

Best earbuds deals for Black Friday 2023

1) Apple AirPods Pro 2

Actual Price - $249

$249 Discounted Price - $199

The second-generation AirPods Pro 2 includes a convenient USB-C charging port like the new iPhone 15 series. With improved audio quality, more effective noise cancellation, and longer battery life than the previous generation, the latest model has made a remarkable impact.

The ability to use Siri via voice is another new feature of the second-generation AirPods. Simply say "Hey Siri" aloud to activate Apple's voice assistant, and the device will answer right via the AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (Walmart)

2) Bose QuiteComfort II

Actual Prince - $279

$279 Discounted Price - $199

If you're interested in noise cancellation, look into these headphones. Like its predecessor, Bose's active noise canceling (ANC) mechanism filters out background noise better than rival brands.

Additionally, the company opted for a smaller design to ensure more adjustability and less weight, which enhances its fit and ergonomic factor.

Bose QuiteComfort II (Walmart)

3) Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless

Actual Prince - $299.99

$299.99 Discounted Price - $249.99

Because of their thinner, more rounded design and memory foam ear tips, these high-end buds can passively block out a lot of background noise. Along with voice control through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, users can access Spotify and a few other music apps with a simple gesture on the earphones, allowing them to start playing music. In addition, their noise cancellation mechanism is now better than the XM4.

Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless (Best Buy)

4) Beats Studio Buds

Actual Prince - $149.99

$149.99 Discounted Price - $99.99

Beats has indubitably produced the best-sounding earbuds to date with the Studio Buds. Not only do they sound fantastic and boast a tactile design, these earbuds also have active noise cancellation.

You can control music playback, including volume control, via a clickable button on either earpiece. It's far more dependable than touch controls seen on other wireless earphones.

Beats Studio Buds (Best Buy)

5) Bose QuietComfort Ultra

Actual Prince - $299

$299 Discounted Price - $249

The excellent touch-sensitive controls of Bose QuietComfort Ultra adeptly handle playback, volume, noise cancellation, and sound modes. They compete with some of their top rivals in terms of battery life.

Even for something as tiny as a pair of earphones, they offer some of the most incredible noise cancellations. Their ability to reduce annoying background chatter is comparable to QC II.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra (Best Buy)

6) Google - Pixel Buds Pro

Actual Prince - $199.99

$199.99 Discounted Price - $119.99

The Pixel Buds Pro eliminates the Bluetooth issues of the second-generation model while providing higher music quality, longer battery life, decent noise cancellation, and additional convenience features like multipoint connection.

The Pixel Buds Pro acts as an extension of the Google features alongside a set of great earbuds for listening to music, thanks to little touches like Google Assistant connectivity.

Google - Pixel Buds Pro (Best Buy)

7) Nothing Ear (2)

Actual Prince - $149.99

$149.99 Discounted Price - $135

Compared to the Ear 1, the Nothing Ear 2s appear to be a much more finished product. There are fewer issues, more capable active noise reduction, and a significantly improved and refined sound.

The Ear 2 earbuds give four hours of battery life with active noise cancellation (ANC), which increases to 22 hours with the case. When ANC is turned off, these numbers expand to six and 36 hours, respectively.

Nothing Ear (2) (Amazon)

