Google Pixel 7 discounted to under $440 this Black Friday

The Google Pixel 7 is selling at a knocked-down price of just $440 this Black Friday sale. The smartphone was launched as a flagship-grade offering from the Android makers in the last generation and continues to be a superb option thanks to its high-end cameras, software, and hardware performance. The smartphone was recently replaced by the newer Pixel 8. But the latest from Google will cost you a pretty penny. At the discounted price, the Pixel 7 hasn't had any competition.

Multiple flagship smartphones are selling for massive discounts in the ongoing sale. If you have been eyeing any of the best Android devices for some time now, we recommend picking them up as soon as possible, before the Black Friday deals are gone.

In this piece, we will go over the best price of the Pixel 7, including how to claim the deal before the sale is over.

The Google Pixel 7 is a superb deal for just $440

The $450–500 range is mostly dominated by mid-rangers like the Galaxy A54. The last-gen Pixel is thus a much better choice than most other phones you could pick up by paying full price. If you are particularly looking for a stock Android experience alongside superb software features, the Pixel has got you covered.

Besides this, it packs the considerably powerful Tensor G2 processor and has a 50 MP rear camera that takes stunning photos. The smartphone packs some of the best post-processing technologies that deliver some of the best pictures you can take on a phone.

The 8 GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the smartphone in the classy Obsidian colorway has been slashed to $439.99 at Walmart this Black Friday, an all-time low price on the smartphone ever since it debuted back in 2022.

The lemongrass variant is also available at a discounted price of $469.95. However, paying $30 more for a specific color when it will mostly remain hidden behind a cover is pointless.

Walmart is selling the unlocked variant of the smartphone. Hence, the deal won't lock in some specific plans from one ISP. It's worth noting that Google launched the Pixel 7 with an introductory price tag of $600. It has since maintained this price tag with rare drops until the Pixel 8 series was introduced last month with a starting price of $700.

Check out the deal here: Google Pixel 7: $439.99 (Walmart)