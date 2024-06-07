7 best gaming laptops for GTA 5 in 2024

GTA 5 is one of those few video games that has stayed relevant for several years. The game has not only been updated with new content, but the graphics have also undergone a massive overhaul. I remember running the game on the Intel UHD series integrated GPU years ago, but nowadays you need a proper gaming laptop for GTA 5.

Here are the recommended specs for GTA 5:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHZ (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHZ (8 CPUs)

Memory: 8GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD7870 2GB

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

HDD Space: 120 GB

Being an old game, GTA 5 is not very demanding if you want to play it on the lower settings. But if you want to enjoy it on the higher settings or want to add hyperrealistic graphics mods, you will need a beefy machine. Keeping the title's specs requirements in mind, in this article, we will discuss the seven best gaming laptops for GTA 5 in 2024.

Top 7 gaming laptops for GTA 5 in 2024

1) HP Victus 15-fb1001AX ($625)

HP Victus 15 is a great entry-level gaming laptop (Image via HP)

15.6-inches FHD 144Hz display

Ryzen 5 7535HS

RTX 2050

8GB DDR5 RAM

512 GB SSD

The HP Victus 15-fb1018AX is one of the cheapest gaming laptops for GTA 5. Recently the value of laptops with GTX 1600 series GPU has fallen drastically, making way for the newer RTX 2050 laptop GPU.

Its 15.6-inch full HD 144Hz display also comes with DC dimming anti-flicker technology, making it one of the best entry-level gaming laptop displays in the market.

The HP Fast Charge feature takes the laptop from 0% to 50% battery in just 30 minutes. The dual speakers are tuned by the experts at B&O and also have the HP Audio Boost technology that makes its sound system loud and clear (something most Windows gaming laptops fail to provide).

2) Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 ($779)

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 is a budget-oriented gaming laptop with RTX 4050 GPU (Image via Lenovo)

15.6-inches FHD 144Hz display

i5-13420H

RTX 4050

8 GB DDR5 RAM

512 GB SSD

The Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 is a good budget pick to run the game. The RTX 4050 performs much better than the bare basic RTX 2050. The 13th gen, i5-13420H also outperforms the Ryzen 5 7535HS in terms of gaming. You are probably not buying a gaming laptop to just play GTA 5, and the RTX 4050 is a proper entry-level GPU that can run other AAA titles as well.

The LOQ is Lenovo’s latest series of gaming laptops that offer entry-level to mid-level machines. The new Lenovo AI Engine+ technology utilizes the Lenovo LA AI chip to monitor in-game performance and adjust the system for the highest performance, boosting the TDP up to 15%. The 140-watt Super Rapid Charge can fully charge the laptop in just 80 minutes.

3) MSI Prestige 13 AI Evo A1MG-002US ($949)

Prestige 13 AI Evo A1M is a slim form factor laptop with an OLED display (Image via MSI)

13.3-inches QHD+ OLED display

Ultra 5-125H

ARC Graphics

16 GB DDR5 RAM

512 GB SSD

Ever since its launch, the Intel ARC series has been a great value-for-money GPU, and the latest Intel Ultra series laptop CPUs with integrated ARC Graphics are great options for gamers. The MSI Prestige 13 AI EVO is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5-125H. Its Intel ARC Graphics almost matches the RTX 4060, making it one of the best laptops for GTA 5 under $1000.

The 13.3-inch display may seem a bit small, but it comes with QHD+ resolution and a sharp OLED panel. If you are a frequent traveler, you will definitely appreciate the compact design. It weighs only 2.28 lbs and has a thickness of 0.67 inches. Being an MSI AI series laptop, it uses MSI AI Engine that maps its usage and automatically optimizes itself for the best performance.

4) Gigabyte Aorus 7 9KF-E3US513SH ($1,049)

Gigabyte Aorus 7 is one of the best mid-range gaming laptops (Image via Gigabyte)

17.3-inches FHD 360Hz display

i5-12500H

RTX 4060

8 GB DDR5 RAM

512 GB SSD

The Gigabyte Aorus 7 9KF-E3US513SH, with its RTX 4060 GPU, deserves a place on the list of top gaming laptops for GTA 5. The RTX 4060 is great for gamers who want a cheap 1440p capable laptop for GTA 5 (although you'll have to use a separate 1440p display for that). Its stock 17.3-inch large display comes with a fast refresh rate of 360Hz and a 3mm ultra-thin bezel, which makes it a massive upgrade over the laptops we have mentioned before.

The Aorus 7 comes with a MUX switch that allows gamers to switch between the integrated GPU and the dedicated GPU for optimal performance. The WINDFORCE Infinity cooling technology features dual fans with ultra-thin blades, four vents, and five heat pipes that go through CPU, GPU, and VRAM modules for ultimate cooling.

5) Gigabyte Aorus 15 BSF-73US754SH ($1,299)

Gigabyte Aorus 15 is a high-end gaming laptop with premium features (Image via Gigabyte)

15.6-inches QHD 165Hz display

i7-13700H

RTX 4070

16 GB DDR5 RAM

1 TB SSD

Among the higher-end gaming laptops for GTA 5, we have the Gigabyte Aorus 15 BSF-73US754SH. Under the mid-range price tag, it packs a lot of high-end features, including the RTX 4070 GPU, paired with a compatible 165Hz QHD panel, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Getting all of these features under $1,299 is a great deal that you shouldn't miss.

It also comes with an upgraded version of the previously mentioned WINDFORCE Infinity cooling technology and a dedicated MUX switch. The gaming keyboard layout features triple-zone RGB lighting, anti-ghosting N-key rollover, per key macro function, and up to 1.7mm key travel distance.

6) Acer Predator Helios 16 PH16-71-948L ($2,049)

Acer Predator Helios 16 is a great flagship gaming laptop (Image via Amazon)

16-inches WQXGA 240Hz display

i9-13900HX

RTX 4080

16 GB DDR5 RAM

1 TB SSD

The Acer Predator Helios 16 has the best display on our list, paired with the second-best laptop GPU in the current market. It flaunts a 16-inch WQXGA display with a 240Hz fast refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC. If you don't wanna go through the hassle of buying an external monitor, this is one of the best 4K gaming laptops for GTA 5.

Its MagKey 3.0 technology provides options to swap the W, A, S, and D keys between the clicky mechanical MagClick and the rubber dome MagSpeed switches. The dual 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans make sure that your PC doesn't throttle during those prolonged gaming sessions.

7) ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 G834JZR-XS96 ($2,999)

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 is a flagship gaming laptop by ASUS (Image via ASUS)

18-inches QHD 240Hz display

i9-14900HX

RTX 4080

32 GB DDR5 RAM

1 TB SSD

The ASUS ROG brand name is associated with flagship-level, zero-compromise gaming PCs and accessories. The ROG Strix SCAR 18 lives up to this reputation. Once you go through the specs list, you will understand why it is one of the best laptops for GTA 5.

It is powered by the latest generation i9-14900HX CPU, paired with the RTX 4080 GPU with 165 watts max TGP. The 32 GB DDR5 RAM has a blazing fast 5600 MHz frequency. The 1TB PCIe 4x4 m.2 drive boasts up to 7000 Mbps raw throughput speed. Finally, the ROG NEBULA HDR display has a 3ms quick response time, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and Pantone Validation.

These were our top seven picks for gaming laptops for GTA 5 in 2024. With GTA 6 on the horizon, fans of the franchise are eagerly waiting to play the game. You can't go wrong with any of these picks as they will be capable of running GTA 6 as well.