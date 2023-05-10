How much DDR4 RAM do you need for gaming in 2023? 8 GB, 16 GB, or more?

As graphics in games become increasingly impressive and scale higher, so does the hardware required to run them, especially in RAM and GPU. Previously, 8GB was considered the standard amount on a PC. It was nothing extraordinary, but still capable of running most apps and games at medium settings. But as times have changed, we must ask ourselves - how much RAM do you need for gaming in 2023?

RAM - Minimum requirement and recommended requirements

Before debating upon how much memory is necessary for a gaming setup, one must understand what is meant by necessary. Strictly speaking, even demanding AAA titles like GTA V, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Cyperpunk 2077 can technically run on 8GB RAM as it falls under "minimum requirements."

However, at least 12GB is needed for decent graphics and frame rates. Hence, whether one needs a 16GB setup mainly depends on three things: what games they intend to play, how serious they are about gaming, and how much they are willing to pay for a PC build.

Which title?

This is a rather important deciding factor: if you intend to focus mostly on a few games, build a PC with specs that complement that game's requirements. This will ensure that you get the best deal that works for you.

It is worth noting that newer titles such as Hogwarts Legacy and Last of Us Part 1 require 16GB of memory as the bare minimum for running the game. If you plan on playing these, you might want to splurge a bit and buy another stick of RAM.

How serious?

How important is gaming to you? (Image via Pexels)

If you are a casual gamer who wants to try out a few games or play occasionally, 8GB of RAM is good enough for you. While you won't be able to play all the newest releases, plenty of great titles have been launched in the last few years that you can dive into.

All the Call of Duty titles will give you a little under 60fps, and more demanding games will peak at around 45, so don't expect stellar graphics.

If you are serious about gaming, and see it as a hobby or even a prospective career, then, by all means, get at least 16GB, 32GB if budget permits. More and more new AAA titles are making 12 or 16GB their minimum memory requirement. 32GB gives over 100fps in pretty much every major game.

Budget

Budget is often the biggest determining factor when it comes to a PC's power (Image via Reddit)

This is the biggest determining factor for many and what most affects the final decision. If your budget does not allow you to build the gaming PC of your dreams, check out a few consoles. PS5 and Xbox Series X are available online for about $500, and one can grab the Xbox Series S for as little as $300.

Buying a previous generation console is not recommended as newer releases take a while to launch on these and usually have very poor performance.

Verdict

2023 has seen a trend of games launching with higher RAM and GPU requirements. Thus, installing at least 16GB of memory on your PC would be prudent. If you cannot afford that, try to get 12GB, as 8GB seems to have slipped from the "sweet spot for a PC" to "the bare minimum for a modern machine."

