9 best 4GB RAM Android phones of 2023

While 8GB RAM and above is what the current market demands, 4GB RAM is still plenty for many Android smartphone users to run all their apps smoothly and manage most daily tasks. Additionally, budget-conscious Android users can afford these phones thanks to their relatively reasonable prices coupled with decent performance. The budget 4GB RAM devices also come with 5G connectivity, which makes it future-proof.

This article focuses on the top 4GB RAM Android phones of 2023 that are durable, high-performing, have decent cameras, and are budget-friendly.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Here are the nine best 4GB RAM Android phones you can buy in 2023

1) Xiaomi Redmi A2 ($83)

The Xiaomi Redmi A2 is a solid budget smartphone that offers 4GB RAM, up to 64GB internal storage, and a big 5,000mAh battery. It runs on the Android 13 Go edition with minimal bloatware apps. The 6.52-inch HD+ display is also perfect for media consumption and outdoor usage.

Xiaomi Redmi A2 Specifications Display 6.52-inch HD+ LCD Processor Mediatek Helio G36 Camera 8MP + 0.08MPSelfie - 5MP Battery 5,000mAh, 10W charging

2) Motorola Moto G Power 2022 ($130)

The Motorola Moto G Power (2022) comes with a 50MP primary camera, 4GB RAM, a 5,000mAh battery, and the Helio G37 chipset. It is a solid budget offering from Motorola as the phone promises one-day battery life, even on heavy usage.

Motorola Moto G Power (2022) Specifications Display 6.5-inch 90Hz HD+ LCD Processor Mediatek Helio G37 Camera 50MP + 2MP + 2MPSelfie - 8MP Battery 5,000mAh, 10W charging

3) Xiaomi Redmi 13C ($140)

Xiaomi Redmi 13C has a steady refresh rate of 90 Hz, which is enough for most tasks and gets rather bright for an LCD. The 13C has a quite strong battery life that can last all day.

Despite its beautiful appearance and numerous features it offers, the Helio G85 chipset causes MIUI 14 to stutter and slow down. However, the phone has Full HD video recording, which is quite rare in any device in this price range.

Xiaomi Redmi 13C Specifications Display 6.74-inch 90Hz HD+ LCD Processor Mediatek Helio G85 Camera 50MP + 2MPSelfie - 8MP Battery 5,000mAh, 18W charging

4) Samsung Galaxy A14 ($147)

The A14 is Samsung's first offering in the A series of 2023. Its entry-level model has 64 GB of storage and 4GB RAM. The Galaxy A14's primary camera is deserving of recognition since, in optimal lighting, it produces stunning images.

The macro and ultrawide-angle lenses, on the other hand, are merely decorative extras and don't provide much quality. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy A14 smartphone is a good budget smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A14 Specifications Display 6.6-inch FHD PLS LCD Processor Mediatek Helio G80 Camera 50MP + 5MP(ultrawide) + 2MPSelfie - 13MP Battery 5,000mAh, 15W charging

5) Realme C33 ($150)

The Unisoc T612 chipset, 50MP primary camera, huge battery life, and attractive design are the highlights of the Realme C33. Its screen, though, could have been sharper, and the video quality is just passably good. More significantly, while most of the phones in this price range have USB Type-C ports, Realme C33 comes with an old micro USB connector.

Realme C33 Specifications Display 6.5-inch HD+ LCD Processor Unisoc Tiger T612 Camera 50MP + 0.3MPSelfie - 5MP Battery 5,000mAh, 10W charging

6) Oppo A17 ($154)

The MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a microSD Card slot are the major highlights of the Oppo A17. An all-day battery life is guaranteed with its 5,000mAh battery. A 5MP selfie camera is tucked inside a teardrop notch in the 6.56" HD+ resolution LCD on the front, while the 50MP AI camera on the back can take admirable shots in good lighting conditions.

Oppo A17 Specifications Display 6.56-inch HD+ LCD Processor MediaTek Helio G35 Camera 50MP + 2MPSelfie - 5MP Battery 5,000mAh

7) OnePlus Nord N20 SE ($154)

The OnePlus Nord N20 SE is another great budget offering with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. It is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery but also supports 33W fast charging. This means that the smartphone can be topped up in less than 70 minutes.

OnePlus Nord N20 SE Specifications Display 6.56-inch HD+ LCD Processor MediaTek Helio G35 Camera 50MP + 2MPSelfie - 8MP Battery 5,000mAh, 33W charging

8) Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 ($180)

The Moto G 5G does include a lot of value for its price. You get a 120Hz refresh rate support along with 5G compatibility, which is rare in this price category. The Snapdragon 480+ processor can stand up to most tasks and can be used for light gaming as well. Additionally, its 128GB internal storage is adequate for long-term usage, ensuring that you can store multiple apps and media files.

Moto G 5G (2023) Specifications Display 6.56-inch HD+ 120Hz LCD Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ Camera 48MP + 2MPSelfie - 8MP Battery 5,000mAh, 15W charging

9) Nokia G50 ($225)

The Nokia G50 is another 5G budget smartphone with 4GB RAM and decent specifications. But, Nokia offers more versatility in its cameras, as the smartphone comes with a 5MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth camera. Like all the other phones on our list, this one also has a 5,000mAh battery and promises up to two days of battery life with light usage.

Nokia G50 Specifications Display 6.82-inch HD+ LCD Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Camera 48MP + 5MP(ultrawide) + 2MPSelfie - 8MP Battery 5,000mAh, 18W charging

