Acer Nitro 60 Gaming PC available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg has a great deal on the Acer Nitro 60 Gaming PC during the Shell Shocker Deals on the website. The PC was originally priced at $1,549.99, but is now available for purchase for a total of $1,249.99, saving you $300. It comes with high-end specs like a 14th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, making it a top performer for gaming and graphics-intensive workloads.

In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the Acer Nitro 60 and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale on Newegg.

Acer Nitro 60 Gaming PC: Specs and features

The Acer Nitro 60 Gaming PC has a great deal on Newegg (Image via Acer)

The Acer Nitro 60 Gaming PC is a solid option for those who are willing to spend a good amount of money for a powerful setup. This $1200 PC falls right between affordability and high performance with its specs.

It is powered by the Intel Core i7-14700F processor, which is known for its computing prowess. It comes with 20 cores, 28 threads, and a boost clock speed of 5.4 GHz. Thus, it can easily handle multithreaded workloads like video editing, processing, and more.

In terms of GPU, you get the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, which is well-known in the gaming community as one of the best mid-range GPUs. The 4060 gets 8GB VRAM, which is average at best, but still great for AAA gaming. Most games comfortably run at 1440p, and you get to experience superb framerates as well when tweaked to a lower 1080p resolution.

These are the detailed specs of the gaming PC:

Features Acer Nitro 60 (N60-640-UR13) Processor Intel Core i7-14700F GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 RAM 32GB DDR5 5600MHz Storage 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Network and Communication 802.11ac Wireless LAN, Bluetooth 4.2 Power Supply 650 W 80+ Gold

The setup comes with 32GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB SSD storage, both of which are plentiful for most users. The high RAM capacity helps process daily tasks much faster. The performance also improves due to the higher memory, particularly showing in fast-paced multiplayer titles. 2TB SSD storage is more than enough for long-term use. Moreover, if you find it to be limiting, you can always upgrade.

The PC comes with great ventilation, featuring a mesh cover on the front. You get 4 ARGB air coolers with the case, which adds to the value. The setup also comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home 64-bit.

Is it worth purchasing the Acer Nitro 60 Gaming PC during the sale?

We recommend you consider purchasing the Acer Nitro 60 Gaming PC during the sale on Newegg. The PC's high-end specs, paired with the mid-range price tag, make it a solid buy for serious gamers and creative professionals. The sale is available for a limited time, so be sure to grab it as soon as possible.

