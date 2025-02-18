Yeyian Yumi Gaming PC with RTX 4060 available at the lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a great deal on the Yeyian Yumi Gaming PC. It was originally priced at $1399.99 but is now priced at $919.99, saving you around $480. This is an excellent price as the gaming PC offers very high-end components for serious gaming and content creation. It comes with a 13th-gen Intel Core i5 and an RTX 4060 GPU, making it a superb choice.

In this article, we'll look into the features and specs of the Yeyian Yumi Gaming PC and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale on Newegg.

Yeyian Yumi Gaming PC: Specs and features

The Yeyian Yumi Gaming PC has a great deal on Newegg (Image via Newegg)

The Yeyian Yumi Gaming PC is an excellent choice for serious gamers and creative professionals who demand a lot of power in terms of hardware. This particular variant comes packed with high-end components that allow for hardcore gaming and efficient handling of large creative workloads.

These are the detailed specs of the gaming PC:

Features Yeyian Yumi Gaming PC (YPI-YU34F0C-4601N) Chipset B760M D5 Wi-Fi CEC (MSI) Processor Intel Core i5-13400F GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 RAM 32GB DDR5 5600MHz Storage 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4 SSD CPU Cooler 4 x ARGB PWN Cooling system Network and Communication Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Power Supply 650W 80+ Gold Case Yumi Case

Performance

It is powered by the Intel Core i5-13400F, which is known for its high performance, particularly with multi-threaded workloads. It features 10 cores, 16 threads, and a boost clock speed of 4.60 GHz, allowing for great handling of large workloads. It doesn't come with integrated graphics, which certainly would have helped. However, it isn't a big problem as the PC comes with a dedicated RTX 4060 GPU.

As mentioned, you get the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, which is super popular in the gaming community for its affordability and high performance. It can handle many AAA titles at 1440p resolution. Moreover, you have access to DLSS and Ray Tracing to further enhance your experience.

This combo is perfect for high-quality gaming. You can play demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077 with Ray Tracing turned on and still see upwards of 100fps. Most multiplayer titles run at their highest graphics settings and put up framerates of over 150-200fps. You can comfortably run most of them at 1440p or 1080p.

Here are some framerates from popular AAA titles:

Games Yeyian Yumi Gaming PC Cyberpunk 2077 98 fps Red Dead Redemption 2 88 fps Fortnite 100 fps Forza Horizon 5 73 fps Valorant 330 fps GTA 5 112 fps Spider-Man Miles Morales 60 fps

RAM and storage

The setup also features excellent RAM and storage options. You get 32GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB SSD storage, which is more than plentiful for most users. Even those who hoard a large number of files regularly can depend on the system for quite a long time.

The high RAM helps with handling multiple files and large tasks. The case comes with multiple ports, so you can always upgrade to higher configurations if you feel these specs to be limiting in the future.

Case and Build

The gaming PC features the Yumi case, which comes with great ventilation on the top and sides. It comes with four ARGB PWN cooling fans, which add to the value. You can moderate airflow and adjust the RGB pattern on the lights.

The setup also comes with a keyboard and a mouse. However, there aren't many specifications mentioned about them, so don't expect them to be of top quality.

Is it worth buying the Yeyian Yumi Gaming PC during the sale?

The Yeyian Yumi Gaming PC is worth purchasing as it offers great value for money. With its high-end specs, it serves as the perfect option for serious gamers, creative professionals, and developers.

