Acer Nitro V 15 with RTX 4050 available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a $130 discount on the Acer Nitro V 15 thanks to the Shell Shocker Deals on the website. The laptop was originally priced at $999.99, but you can now purchase it for a total of $869.99, saving you a good amount. The Nitro series is well-known in the gaming community for producing budget-friendly or mid-tier gaming laptops with good performance.

This Nitro V 15 model features a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. It features a 15.6-inch display that is decent for mid-tier gaming. This overall configuration allows for high-end performance at a relatively affordable price.

In this article, we'll look into the features of the Acer Nitro V 15 and discuss whether it's worth investing in during the Shell Shocker Deals on Newegg.

Acer Nitro V 15: Specs and features

The Acer Nitro V 15 has a great deal on Newegg (Image via Acer)

The Nitro V 15 is a high-performance laptop that is typically suitable for students and casual gamers. The RTX 40 series GPU it comes with features Ray Tracing and DLSS support, which greatly increases gaming performance. While the laptop's build and specifications may not be the best for creative professionals, it is still a viable option for designing, video editing, and other creative workloads.

These are the detailed specifications of the laptop:

Specifications Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51-75HE) Display 15.6", FHD, 144 Hz Processor Intel Core i7-13620H GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 RAM 16GB DDR5 ROM 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Battery 57 Wh

Performance

The Nitro V 15 features a performant build, housing the Intel Core i7-13620H. The 13th-gen processor features a boost clock speed of 4.9 GHz and has a good core and thread count. This allows for efficient multi-threaded performance, particularly with demanding tasks like video or image processing, editing, and encoding. The i7-13620H is also good for gaming due to the CPU's good threaded performance.

The laptop is also powered by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics processor. With advanced features like Ray Tracing and DLSS, it offers superior performance on even the most demanding video games. You can run most titles at some of their best settings as well. However, while most run comfortably at 1080p or 1440p, not all might run at 4K.

It also features 16GB DDR5 RAM along with 1TB SSD storage. This configuration is quite standard these days and should be enough for most individuals. Its 16GB RAM should be perfect for multitasking and handling a large number of files. Nevertheless, those finding this configuration to be limiting can always upgrade due to the additional ports in the laptop.

Display and build

The laptop features a 15.6-inch screen that has a resolution of 1080p. For the price, it's quite good considering you also get a refresh rate of 144Hz. This helps prevent any stutters or screen tears.

The build quality of Acer Nitro laptops is often looked down upon and criticized for their plasticky frame. While they are performant laptops, the build quality feels cheap and average.

Battery life

The Acer Nitro V 15 features a 57 Wh battery unit that has a max run time of eight hours, as claimed by Acer. However, based on user reviews, it only lasts an average of four hours with heavier use. More demanding games or graphics-intensive workloads may bring down the run time even more.

Is it worth buying the Acer Nitro V 15 during the sale?

Despite having an average build and a battery life that's just passable, the Acer Nitro V 15 is still a good gaming laptop for students and beginner creators. The laptop's high-end CPU and GPU make it a great performer when it comes to modern AAA titles.

