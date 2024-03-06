Alan Wake 2 PC System Requirements (March 2024)

Alan Wake 2 is one of the best-looking games in modern-day hardware. The game's stunning visuals, however, can cause issues with older hardware. Remedy Entertainment has been providing minor fixes to the game to optimize it more across all platforms, especially the PC, ever since its launch in the fall of 2023.
While Alan Wake 2 runs smoothly on most modern-day hardware, sometimes rendering may cause minor stutters that may or may not affect the gameplay. This is why the developer, Remedy Entertainment, has put their resources to good use and provided PC users with a new update that lowers the system requirements.
Keep reading if you are interested in knowing what the updated PC specification requirements for Alan Wake 2.
Alan Wake 2 update lowers the requirement for PC users
Remedy Entertainment has released the 1.0.16.1 update, which has improved performance all across the board for PC users. The minimum required GPU has been shifted from the RTX series to the GTX 1070, which may bring a breath of relief for many players on PC.
Here are the system requirements charts for Alan Wake 2 after the recent update:
Minimum
- Graphics Preset: Low
- Resolution: 1080p
- FPS: 30
- GPU: GTX 1070 or RX 5600XT
- VRAM: 6GB
- DLSS/FSR 2: Quality
- CPU: Intel i5-7600K/ AMD Equivalent
- RAM: 16GB
- OS: Windows 10/11 64 Bit
- Storage: 90GB SSD
Recommended
- Graphics Preset: Medium
- Resolution: 1440p/ 1080p
- FPS: 30/ 60
- GPU: RTX 3060 or RX 6600XT/ RTX 3070 or RX 6700XT
- VRAM: 8GB
- DLSS/FSR 2: Balanced or Performance
- CPU: Ryzen 7-3700X or Intel Equivalent
- RAM: 16GB
- OS: Windows 10/11 64 Bit
- Storage: 90GB SSD
Ultra
- Graphics Preset: High
- Resolution: 2160p
- FPS: 60
- GPU: RTX 4070 or RX 7800XT
- VRAM: 12GB
- DLSS/FSR 2: Performance
- CPU: Ryzen 7-3700X or Intel Equivalent
- RAM: 16GB
- OS: Windows 10/11 64 Bit
- Storage: 90GB SSD
Raytracing low
- Graphics Preset: Medium RT low
- Resolution: 1080p
- FPS: 30
- GPU: RTX 3070 or RX 6800XT
- VRAM: 8GB
- DLSS/FSR 2: Quality
- CPU: Ryzen 7-3700X or Intel Equivalent
- RAM: 16GB
- OS: Windows 10/11 64 Bit
- Storage: 90GB SSD
Raytracing medium
- Graphics Preset: Medium RT medium path-tracing on
- Resolution: 1080p
- FPS: 60
- GPU: RTX 4070
- VRAM: 12GB
- DLSS/FSR 2: Quality
- CPU: Ryzen 7-3700X or Intel Equivalent
- RAM: 16GB
- OS: Windows 10/11 64 Bit
- Storage: 90GB SSD
Raytracing Ultra
- Graphics Preset: High RT High path-tracing on
- Resolution: 2160p
- FPS: 60
- GPU: RTX 4080
- VRAM: 16GB
- DLSS/FSR 2: Performance
- CPU: Ryzen 7-3700X or Intel Equivalent
- RAM: 16GB
- OS: Windows 10/11 64 Bit
- Storage: 90GB SSD
The game, despite having the new low system settings, promises stunning visuals that led to the studio winning The Game Award for Best Art Direction during the prestigious Game Awards 2023.