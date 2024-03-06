Alan Wake 2 PC System Requirements (March 2024)

Alan Wake 2 is one of the best-looking games in modern-day hardware. The game's stunning visuals, however, can cause issues with older hardware. Remedy Entertainment has been providing minor fixes to the game to optimize it more across all platforms, especially the PC, ever since its launch in the fall of 2023.

While Alan Wake 2 runs smoothly on most modern-day hardware, sometimes rendering may cause minor stutters that may or may not affect the gameplay. This is why the developer, Remedy Entertainment, has put their resources to good use and provided PC users with a new update that lowers the system requirements.

Keep reading if you are interested in knowing what the updated PC specification requirements for Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake 2 update lowers the requirement for PC users

Remedy Entertainment has released the 1.0.16.1 update, which has improved performance all across the board for PC users. The minimum required GPU has been shifted from the RTX series to the GTX 1070, which may bring a breath of relief for many players on PC.

Here are the system requirements charts for Alan Wake 2 after the recent update:

Minimum

Graphics Preset: Low

Low Resolution: 1080p

1080p FPS: 30

30 GPU: GTX 1070 or RX 5600XT

GTX 1070 or RX 5600XT VRAM: 6GB

6GB DLSS/FSR 2: Quality

Quality CPU: Intel i5-7600K/ AMD Equivalent

Intel i5-7600K/ AMD Equivalent RAM: 16GB

16GB OS: Windows 10/11 64 Bit

Windows 10/11 64 Bit Storage: 90GB SSD

Recommended

Graphics Preset: Medium

Medium Resolution: 1440p/ 1080p

1440p/ 1080p FPS: 30/ 60

30/ 60 GPU: RTX 3060 or RX 6600XT/ RTX 3070 or RX 6700XT

RTX 3060 or RX 6600XT/ RTX 3070 or RX 6700XT VRAM: 8GB

8GB DLSS/FSR 2: Balanced or Performance

Balanced or Performance CPU: Ryzen 7-3700X or Intel Equivalent

Ryzen 7-3700X or Intel Equivalent RAM: 16GB

16GB OS: Windows 10/11 64 Bit

Windows 10/11 64 Bit Storage: 90GB SSD

Ultra

Graphics Preset: High

High Resolution: 2160p

2160p FPS: 60

60 GPU: RTX 4070 or RX 7800XT

RTX 4070 or RX 7800XT VRAM: 12GB

12GB DLSS/FSR 2: Performance

Performance CPU: Ryzen 7-3700X or Intel Equivalent

Ryzen 7-3700X or Intel Equivalent RAM: 16GB

16GB OS: Windows 10/11 64 Bit

Windows 10/11 64 Bit Storage: 90GB SSD

Raytracing low

Graphics Preset: Medium RT low

Medium RT low Resolution: 1080p

1080p FPS: 30

30 GPU : RTX 3070 or RX 6800XT

: RTX 3070 or RX 6800XT VRAM: 8GB

8GB DLSS/FSR 2: Quality

Quality CPU: Ryzen 7-3700X or Intel Equivalent

Ryzen 7-3700X or Intel Equivalent RAM: 16GB

16GB OS: Windows 10/11 64 Bit

Windows 10/11 64 Bit Storage: 90GB SSD

Raytracing medium

Graphics Preset: Medium RT medium path-tracing on

Medium RT medium path-tracing on Resolution: 1080p

1080p FPS: 60

60 GPU: RTX 4070

RTX 4070 VRAM: 12GB

12GB DLSS/FSR 2: Quality

Quality CPU: Ryzen 7-3700X or Intel Equivalent

Ryzen 7-3700X or Intel Equivalent RAM: 16GB

16GB OS: Windows 10/11 64 Bit

Windows 10/11 64 Bit Storage: 90GB SSD

Raytracing Ultra

Graphics Preset: High RT High path-tracing on

High RT High path-tracing on Resolution: 2160p

2160p FPS: 60

60 GPU: RTX 4080

RTX 4080 VRAM: 16GB

16GB DLSS/FSR 2: Performance

Performance CPU: Ryzen 7-3700X or Intel Equivalent

Ryzen 7-3700X or Intel Equivalent RAM: 16GB

16GB OS: Windows 10/11 64 Bit

Windows 10/11 64 Bit Storage: 90GB SSD

The game, despite having the new low system settings, promises stunning visuals that led to the studio winning The Game Award for Best Art Direction during the prestigious Game Awards 2023.