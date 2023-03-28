All Realme smartphones expected to get Android 14 update

Android 14 is the buzzword of the smartphone and software community these days. Codenamed Upside Down Cake, the upcoming update will introduce multiple fun and interesting features to further improve the overall experience. Like last year, Google isn't planning a complete revamp of how users interact with their Android devices. Instead, the update will keep the fundamentals intact while improving the security and usability of the phones.

This approach has faced mixed criticism. However, it has been welcomed by the average user, who doesn't want to relearn using their smartphone — a gadget as important as breathing these days.

Realme, like any other smartphone maker, has plans to roll out the update to qualifying devices starting this Fall. This article will go over all the phones that are expected to receive Android 14.

Realme might start the Android 14 rollout process much sooner than others

Realme generally starts rolling out the latest Android versions much earlier than other Android smartphone manufacturers. Of course, the company isn't as prompt as Google. However, the Chinese tech giant pushed out the Android 13 update to its high-end devices as early as September 2022. Thus, it can be safely assumed that Realme will be following a similar trend this time around.

Android 14 is still months away. Google will shed more light on the next version of the popular open-source OS in the upcoming I/O event scheduled for May 10, 2023. However, judging by Realme's previous software support promises, we can draw up a pretty accurate list of the phones that might be updated.

It is worth noting that Android hasn't confirmed the list of devices listed below. Thus, readers should take it with a grain of salt.

Realme V Series

Realme V20

Realme V23

Realme V23i

Realme V25

Realme C Series

Realme C55

Realme C33

Realme C30s

Realme GT Series

Realme GT3

Realme GT 5G

Realme GT Neo 2

Realme GT Neo 2T

Realme GT Neo 3

Realme GT Neo 3T

Realme GT Neo 5

Realme GT 2

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT2 Explorer Master

Realme Number Series

Realme 9

Realme 9 5G

Realme 9 Pro

Realme 9 Pro+

Realme 10

Realme 10s

Realme 10 5G

Realme 10 Pro

Realme 10 Pro+

Realme 9i 5G

Realme Q Series

Realme Q5

Realme Q5 Pro

Realme Q5i

Realme Narzo Series

Realme Narzo 50 5G

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

The list of devices eligible to receive the Android 14 update should remain largely unchanged. The company must keep its previous promises. Thus, dropping any device would surprise us.

That said, Realme is one of the most committed smartphone manufacturers that has been bringing the latest software experience to even the most affordable devices on the market. We would expect the company to keep up the great work.

