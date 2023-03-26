All Realme smartphones confirmed to get the Android 13 update

Realme has transformed itself into one of the leading smartphone manufacturers in recent years. They have lined up a bunch of devices launched in the last couple of years for the Android 13 update. The latest version of the operating system hasn't been a complete revamp over the last major update. Instead, Google has introduced subtle changes and security features that improve the overall experience.

Multiple Realme phones have already got Android 13, and many more will soon join the list

Much like Android smartphone manufacturers Samsung and Xiaomi, Realme launches a ton of mobiles every year. Their high-end GT series offers solid value for money. On the low end, Realme Narzo and the C lineup have continued to impress for years now.

With the latest version update, users can enjoy a better experience from this Chinese smartphone giant. While most devices have already been updated, some are yet to receive Android 13; however, the rollout should be completed by September this year.

Devices that are already running Android 13

Realme announced its plans for the latest OS version back in September 2022. The following devices have already been updated to Android 13. It is worth noting that some smartphones might still be in the open beta phase:

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT 2

Realme GT

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 50 5G

Realme GT Neo 3 150W

Realme GT Neo 3

Realme X7 Max

Realme GT Neo 3T

Realme GT Neo 2

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

Realme 9 Pro 5G

Realme 9i 5G

Realme GT Master Edition

Realme 9 5G Speed Edition

Realme 9 5G

Realme 9 4G

Realme 9i 4G

Realme 8s 5G

Realme 10

Realme 8 Pro

Devices that are yet to be updated

A few Realme smartphones haven't received the latest Android 13 update. Over the next six months, these smartphones should be updated to the latest Android version. With Android 14 almost around the corner, Realme should pace up its update calendar.

Realme 8i

Realme Narzo 50

Realme 8 4G

Realme C35

Realme C31

Realme Narzo 50i Prime

Realme C33

Realme C30

Realme narzo 50A Prime

Realme offers one of the most Android version updates out there. Their high-end GT lineup receives software updates for three years and all low-end smartphones are supported for at least two years. Thus, these budget devices might be the best bet for Android enthusiasts on a budget.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

