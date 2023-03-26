All Realme smartphones confirmed to get the Android 13 update

Realme has transformed itself into one of the leading smartphone manufacturers in recent years. They have lined up a bunch of devices launched in the last couple of years for the Android 13 update. The latest version of the operating system hasn't been a complete revamp over the last major update. Instead, Google has introduced subtle changes and security features that improve the overall experience.
Multiple Realme phones have already got Android 13, and many more will soon join the list
Much like Android smartphone manufacturers Samsung and Xiaomi, Realme launches a ton of mobiles every year. Their high-end GT series offers solid value for money. On the low end, Realme Narzo and the C lineup have continued to impress for years now.
With the latest version update, users can enjoy a better experience from this Chinese smartphone giant. While most devices have already been updated, some are yet to receive Android 13; however, the rollout should be completed by September this year.
Devices that are already running Android 13
Realme announced its plans for the latest OS version back in September 2022. The following devices have already been updated to Android 13. It is worth noting that some smartphones might still be in the open beta phase:
- Realme GT 2 Pro
- Realme GT 2
- Realme GT
- Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G
- Realme Narzo 50 5G
- Realme GT Neo 3 150W
- Realme GT Neo 3
- Realme X7 Max
- Realme GT Neo 3T
- Realme GT Neo 2
- Realme 9 Pro+ 5G
- Realme 9 Pro 5G
- Realme 9i 5G
- Realme GT Master Edition
- Realme 9 5G Speed Edition
- Realme 9 5G
- Realme 9 4G
- Realme 9i 4G
- Realme 8s 5G
- Realme 10
- Realme 8 Pro
Devices that are yet to be updated
A few Realme smartphones haven't received the latest Android 13 update. Over the next six months, these smartphones should be updated to the latest Android version. With Android 14 almost around the corner, Realme should pace up its update calendar.
- Realme 8i
- Realme Narzo 50
- Realme 8 4G
- Realme C35
- Realme C31
- Realme Narzo 50i Prime
- Realme C33
- Realme C30
- Realme narzo 50A Prime
Realme offers one of the most Android version updates out there. Their high-end GT lineup receives software updates for three years and all low-end smartphones are supported for at least two years. Thus, these budget devices might be the best bet for Android enthusiasts on a budget.
