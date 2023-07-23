All Samsung Galaxy phones confirmed to get the Android 14 update

Android 14 is just around the corner. The upcoming mobile operating system version is currently in its last beta flight stage and will start launching publicly on devices starting mid-August. Thus, all smartphone enthusiasts are gearing up to get the update on their smartphones within the next couple of months. Samsung Galaxy typically launches over a dozen smartphones every year.
Most of the devices that the Korean tech giant has launched in the last couple of years will be eligible for an upgrade to the upcoming Android version. The list is rather large, much larger than any other smartphone-maker we have covered before. Let's go over all the Samsung devices that will get Android 14 later this year.
Which Samsung Galaxy smartphones will be upgraded to Android 14?
Starting from the top of the stack, all S series smartphones launched since 2021 will be eligible for an upgrade to Android 14. This includes the entire S21 lineup, including the mid-range S21 FE. The detailed list of the premium devices slated to get Android 14 is as follows:
Samsung Galaxy S series
- Samsung Galaxy S21
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S22
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S23
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
A large chunk of budget devices, including those from the A, M, and F series, are eligible for an upgrade to the upcoming Android version. The detailed list of eligible devices is as follows:
Samsung Galaxy A series
- Samsung Galaxy A73
- Samsung Galaxy A72
- Samsung Galaxy A54
- Samsung Galaxy A53
- Samsung Galaxy A52
- Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A52s
- Samsung Galaxy A34
- Samsung Galaxy A33
- Samsung Galaxy A24
- Samsung Galaxy A23
- Samsung Galaxy A14
- Samsung Galaxy A13
- Samsung Galaxy A04s
Samsung Galaxy M series
- Samsung Galaxy M54
- Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
- Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
- Samsung Galaxy M23
Samsung Galaxy F series
- Samsung Galaxy F54
- Samsung Galaxy F23
- Samsung Galaxy F14 5G
Samsung supports foldables for only up to two years via software updates. Thus, the last two generations of Samsung Z Flip and Z Fold devices will get Android 14. The detailed list is as follows:
Foldables
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Apart from the smartphones, the current-gen tablets are also eligible for an upgrade to the upcoming Android version. Starting this year, Google is implementing massive changes to elevate the Android tablet experience. Thus, this update will be a massive step forward.
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Others
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
The rugged phone for business, the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro will also get upgraded to Android 14. However, we are not expecting the update to arrive until later this year.
The latest devices launched this year or late last year will be the first to get the Android version update. The older devices from early 2022 and 2021 will receive it later down the line.