All Samsung Galaxy phones confirmed to get the Android 14 update

Android 14 is just around the corner. The upcoming mobile operating system version is currently in its last beta flight stage and will start launching publicly on devices starting mid-August. Thus, all smartphone enthusiasts are gearing up to get the update on their smartphones within the next couple of months. Samsung Galaxy typically launches over a dozen smartphones every year.

Most of the devices that the Korean tech giant has launched in the last couple of years will be eligible for an upgrade to the upcoming Android version. The list is rather large, much larger than any other smartphone-maker we have covered before. Let's go over all the Samsung devices that will get Android 14 later this year.

Which Samsung Galaxy smartphones will be upgraded to Android 14?

Starting from the top of the stack, all S series smartphones launched since 2021 will be eligible for an upgrade to Android 14. This includes the entire S21 lineup, including the mid-range S21 FE. The detailed list of the premium devices slated to get Android 14 is as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S series

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

A large chunk of budget devices, including those from the A, M, and F series, are eligible for an upgrade to the upcoming Android version. The detailed list of eligible devices is as follows:

Samsung Galaxy A series

Samsung Galaxy A73

Samsung Galaxy A72

Samsung Galaxy A54

Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52s

Samsung Galaxy A34

Samsung Galaxy A33

Samsung Galaxy A24

Samsung Galaxy A23

Samsung Galaxy A14

Samsung Galaxy A13

Samsung Galaxy A04s

Samsung Galaxy M series

Samsung Galaxy M54

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung Galaxy M23

Samsung Galaxy F series

Samsung Galaxy F54

Samsung Galaxy F23

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G

Samsung supports foldables for only up to two years via software updates. Thus, the last two generations of Samsung Z Flip and Z Fold devices will get Android 14. The detailed list is as follows:

Foldables

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Apart from the smartphones, the current-gen tablets are also eligible for an upgrade to the upcoming Android version. Starting this year, Google is implementing massive changes to elevate the Android tablet experience. Thus, this update will be a massive step forward.

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Others

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro

The rugged phone for business, the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro will also get upgraded to Android 14. However, we are not expecting the update to arrive until later this year.

The latest devices launched this year or late last year will be the first to get the Android version update. The older devices from early 2022 and 2021 will receive it later down the line.