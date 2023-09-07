The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is Team Red's new $500 competitor to the RTX 4070 lineup of graphics cards. With a cheaper price tag and more VRAM, it is an interesting option in a market plagued with demand issues. Moreover, Nvidia has faced severe backlash for price-to-performance ratios this generation, which has led to poor sales of the latest graphics cards. This turns our attention to the last-gen RTX 30 series lineup, which is available at more sane prices.

The RTX 3070 Ti is the highest-end 1440p gaming card from the last gen. Although it was scalped for most of its existence, the GPU can be bought for pretty good prices these days. This makes it an option worth considering in the mid-range.

In this article, we will compare the RX 7800 XT to the RTX 3070 Ti and try to determine the better buy for playing the latest and most demanding video games in the market.

The RX 7800 XT dominates the RTX 3070 Ti in gaming performance

Specs

The RX 7800 XT is a new $500 video card from Team Red. It is based on the latest RDNA 3 architecture that brings better efficiency and performance to the masses. The RTX 3070 Ti, on the other hand, is a $600 offering from the last-gen. Based on the Ampere architecture, its functioning is completely different from the new AMD GPUs.

It isn't possible to draw any conclusions by looking at the specs sheet of the two GPUs. Since they are based on different architectures, the graphics cards can deliver more or less performance irrespective of what the core counts say. However, a rough overview of what the GPUs bring to the table is as follows:

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti Graphics processor Navi 32 GA104 Shading units/CUDA cores 3840 6144 TMUs 240 192 ROPs 96 96 Compute Units 60 N/A Tensor cores N/A 192 RT cores 60 48 Base clock 1295 MHz 1575 MHz Boost clock 2430 MHz 1770 MHz Memory size 16 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6X TDP 263W 290W Price $500 $600

The new GPU is cheaper and more power efficient than the last-gen Nvidia counterpart. Now, let's look at how performance in video games stacks up.

Performance difference

The RX 7800 XT is way more capable than the last-gen RTX 3070 Ti. The difference is significantly large in high resolutions like 1440p and 4K, where the limited 8 GB VRAM of the 70-class graphics card bottlenecks the capabilities of the GA104 graphics processor.

Thus, in some cases, the new AMD RX 7800 XT came out to be twice as fast as the last-gen 3070 Ti while playing video games. YouTuber Mike Benchmark tested the two cards in 4K, where the difference between these two high-performance graphics is delineated pretty well. A detailed chart of observed framerates is as follows:

AMD RX 7800 XT Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 67 37 Assassin's Creed Valhalla 82 46 Red Dead Redemption 2 94 45 Watch Dogs Legion 73 41 Horizon Zero Dawn 105 74

Thus, the new AMD RX 7800 XT is the better buy for playing the latest video games. Although the RTX 3070 Ti might seem like an appealing choice, the extra VRAM and added hardware capabilities make all the difference for the new Team Red graphics card.