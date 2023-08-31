Best Starfield graphics settings for AMD RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT are new video cards that target gaming at high resolutions of 1440p and 4K. Paired with new technology such as FSR 3 and HYPR-RX and the highly efficient and capable RDNA 3 architecture, these GPUs are a gamer's paradise. Moreover, AMD has priced the GPUs very competitively: $450 for the 7700 XT and $500 for the 7800 XT.

Gamers who purchase the graphics cards right now get a free copy of Starfield, one of the most anticipated game launches this year.

We have already had an early experience with the new space explorer from Bethesda. We tested the game on a few cards and will suggest the best settings combination for the RX 7700 XT and the RX 7800 XT in this article.

Do note that exact benchmarks for these AMD GPUs aren't out yet, although we will launch an expected settings list that is supposed to work best on these mid-range RDNA 3 offerings.

Best Starfield graphics settings for AMD RX 7700 XT

The RX 7700 XT targets 1440p gaming at high framerates. Players can expect decent FPS while playing the title at QHD with the highest settings applied. We recommend a mix of high and ultra settings in the game to deliver a decent mix of visuals and FPS.

The ideal settings for Starfield are listed below:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: High

High Indirect lighting: Ultra

Ultra Reflections: High

High Particle quality: High

High Volumetric lighting: High

High Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: Ultra

Ultra Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: Ultra

Ultra Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

Best Starfield graphics settings for AMD RX 7800 XT

The AMD RX 7800 XT is based on a similar DNA as the cheaper 7700 XT. With slightly more superior hardware, the $500 offering can handle the game at 4K with the same graphics settings applied.

Below is a list of the best settings combinations for the video card:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

3840 x 2160 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: High

High Indirect lighting: Ultra

Ultra Reflections: High

High Particle quality: High

High Volumetric lighting: High

High Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: Ultra

Ultra Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: Ultra

Ultra Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

The RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT are among the latest and most capable GPUs on the market. Both cards are way above the recommended graphics hardware for the latest Bethesda video game. With the above combinations applied, gamers with these new video cards can enjoy a solid experience in Starfield.