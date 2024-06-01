AMD Ryzen 5 5600 vs Ryzen 5 8400F: Which is the best gaming CPU?

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600 and Ryzen 5 8400F are some of the premiere options in the sub-$200 gaming CPU market. They are designed to handle some of the latest graphics cards like the Nvidia RTX 40 series and the AMD RX 7000 series without running into excessive bottlenecks. This makes the Team Red CPUs a great buy for budget gamers.
Choosing the best among these can be a bit difficult given how close they are in terms of on-paper specs. To reduce some of that confusion, we have prepared this detailed CPU comparison.
Both the AMD Ryzen 5 5600 and the Ryzen 5 8400F are powerful six-core CPUs
The Ryzen 5 5600 and 8400F are based on slightly different architectures. The newer Zen 4 silicon is better optimized to deliver higher IPC and single-core performance. This puts the Ryzen 8000 chip at an advantage over the older alternative. It also means a head-to-head specs comparison isn't fully accurate.
Specs comparison
For starters, both the Ryzen 5 8400F and the 5600 are six-core twelve-threaded processors. However, the newer chip is 300 MHz faster under full workload. The 8400F is a scaled-down version of the original 7600 and packs just 22 MB of cache. This is against the 32 MB of cache that Ryzen 5 5600 bundles.
Moreover, the newer processor only supports DDR5 RAM. It is based on the AM5 platform, which continues to be more expensive than the last-generation AM4. This makes the 8400F a costlier option for gamers.
Below is a detailed specs comparison of the chips:
The Ryzen 5 8400F launched at a competitive price of $169. However, the 5600 has been discounted sufficiently and is available for just $126 these days.
Performance comparison
In terms of performance, the newer processor takes the lead, unsurprisingly. In single and multi-core performance benchmarks, the Ryzen 5 8400F takes a noticeable lead over the older 5600.
The difference is huge in multi-core workloads. Single-core performance doesn't fall significantly if you go back a couple of generations. This metric is fundamental in video games, a workload that can't fully utilize multi-core architectures.
Below is a comparison of the benchmark scores in the Cinebench R23 and CPU-Z tests. These numbers have been sourced from Nanoreview and CPU-Z's databases.
Read more: Intel Core i5-13400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600
AMD Ryzen 5 5600 vs Ryzen 5 8400F: Final verdict
Both the Ryzen 5 5600 and Ryzen 5 8400F offer competitive performance. However, we recommend the 5600 if you're building a budget gaming rig. A system with the 5600 chip will cost a fraction of that with a newer AM5-based setup.
The newer 8400F will be a better choice if you want a workstation on a budget. The chip has a significant lead in multi-core workloads, which would make it the better CPU for video editing, file compression, and other professional workloads.
Check out other CPU comparisons from Sportskeeda:
- Core i9-14900K vs Ryzen 9 7900X
- AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D vs Ryzen 7 7700X
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700X vs Ryzen 5 7600X
- Intel Core i9-14900K vs Ryzen 9 7950X