AMD Ryzen 5 8400F vs Ryzen 5 7500F: Which is the best gaming CPU?

The AMD Ryzen 5 8400F and the Ryzen 5 7500F are some of the latest six-core CPUs from Team Red. They come after the 7600X and 7600 to fit into different segments of the market. The original 7000-series processors have been adequately discounted as well, but the latest chips are targeting a sub-$200 market to compete against the Core i3 head-on.

As it stands, the difference between the 8400F and the 7500F is just $10. This can make choosing between these processors a bit difficult. To help you make an informed decision, we have compared them in detail to try and answer which is the best for gaming.

Both Ryzen 5 8400F and Ryzen 5 7500F are powerful mid-range gaming CPUs

The new Ryzen 8000 series brings Ryzen AI and better value for money (Image via AMD)

Before we delve into the finer details, it's important to note that the Ryzen 8000 series isn't a successor to the 7000 series lineup. It is more of a mid-cycle refresh and uses the same Zen 4 technology under its hood. The highlight of these chips is Ryzen AI and slightly better value for money. None of these CPUs have been launched to deliver the best performance.

Trending

Specs comparison

At their core, both the Ryzen 5 8400F and the 7500F are pretty identical to each other. They bundle the same six cores and 12 threads. However, the newer 8000 series alternative is clocked 300 MHz slower than the 7500F.

Moreover, the older processor also packs a larger cache — we are looking at 38 MB vs. 22 MB on the newer 8400F. Memory support and power rating remain the same, which largely ranks the processors very close to each other in terms of their underlying hardware.

A detailed specs comparison is as follows:

Ryzen 5 8400F Ryzen 5 7500F Architecture Zen 4 (5nm) Zen 4 (5nm) # cores 6 6 # threads 12 12 Max. boost clock Up to 4.7 GHz Up to 5 GHz Cache (L2+L3) 22 MB 38 MB Memory support Up to DDR5-5200 Up to DDR5-5200 TDP 65W 65W Price $169 $179

Both Ryzen CPUs are priced competitively. At launch, the Ryzen 5 8400F was pegged at $169, which makes it $10 cheaper than the 7500F. However, while the 8000 series chip is available at this price, we spotted the Ryzen 5 7500F going for much more than its promised cost of $179.

Read more: 5 best AMD Ryzen CPUs in 2024

Performance comparison

The AMD Ryzen 5 7500F is a powerful six-core CPU (Image via Amazon)

In terms of performance, however, the two Ryzen 5 processors are quite different from each other. Synthetic benchmarks put the 7500F ahead of the newer alternative in both single and multi-core benchmarks. This hints at better productivity performance for the Ryzen 5 7500F.

Below is a comparison of the scores achieved by the Ryzen 5 8400F and the 7500F in Cinebench R23 and CPU-Z. The numbers are sourced from the benchmark score aggregator website Nanoreview.

AMD Ryzen 5 8400F AMD Ryzen 5 7500F Cinebench R23 single-core 1686 1820 Cinebench R23 multi-core 13035 13843 CPU-Z single-core 662 677 CPU-Z multi-core

5339 5805

However, framerates achieved by either processor are the real deal when it comes to gaming CPUs. In this metric, the Ryzen 5 8400F takes a slight lead thanks to the latest optimizations with the revamped 8000 series. This makes it the better deal for gamers.

Below are the numbers hit by either processor in some of the latest titles at 1080p and 1440p resolutions. At FHD, games are more CPU-bound, which gives a clearer idea of how much power you are getting with the Ryzen processors. The numbers have been sourced from the YouTube channel TheSpyHood, which tested them with the RTX 4090.

Ryzen 5 8400F Ryzen 5 7500F 1% low FPS Average FPS 1% low FPS Average FPS Horizon: Forbidden West (1080p) 120 159 113 156 Horizon: Forbidden West (1440p) 95 129 97 128 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (1080p) 180 234 181 229 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (1440p) 175 224 168 221 Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p) 133 176 133 169 Cyberpunk 2077 (1440p) 152 190 138 187 Horizon: Zero Dawn (1080p) 155 214 161 208 Horizon: Zero Dawn (1440p) 136 183 146 182 The Last of Us Part I (1080p) 98 137 92 137 The Last of Us Part I (1440p) 81 112 77 110 God of War (1080p) 139 181 132 179 God of War (1440p) 122 153 115 153 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (1080p) 152 206 156 199 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (1440p) 116 151 109 146 Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (1080p) 200 257 185 248 Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (1440p) 149 213 151 204 Resident Evil 4 (1080p) 179 233 179 227 Resident Evil 4 (1440p) 147 193 136 192 Dying Light 2 (1080p) 131 172 136 169 Dying Light 2 (1440p) 105 141 104 137

The difference between the processors can be quite small in some games. In some titles, they perform nearly the same. While the Ryzen 5 8400F is faster in multiple scenarios, the 7500F also edges out the newer chip in games like Dying Light 2 and Spider-Man Remastered.

In short, you won't gain anything significant with either processor. Even if you do, it won't be noticeable to the human eye. We recommend buying whichever processor is cheaper in your region.

Check out other CPU comparisons from Sportskeeda: