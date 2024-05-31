  • home icon
AMD Ryzen 5 8400F vs Ryzen 5 7500F: Which is the best gaming CPU?

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified May 31, 2024 17:03 GMT
The AMD Ryzen 5 8400F and Ryzen 5 7400F are some capable six-core CPUs (Image via AMD and eBay)
The AMD Ryzen 5 8400F and the Ryzen 5 7500F are some of the latest six-core CPUs from Team Red. They come after the 7600X and 7600 to fit into different segments of the market. The original 7000-series processors have been adequately discounted as well, but the latest chips are targeting a sub-$200 market to compete against the Core i3 head-on.

As it stands, the difference between the 8400F and the 7500F is just $10. This can make choosing between these processors a bit difficult. To help you make an informed decision, we have compared them in detail to try and answer which is the best for gaming.

Both Ryzen 5 8400F and Ryzen 5 7500F are powerful mid-range gaming CPUs

The new Ryzen 8000 series brings Ryzen AI and better value for money (Image via AMD)
Before we delve into the finer details, it's important to note that the Ryzen 8000 series isn't a successor to the 7000 series lineup. It is more of a mid-cycle refresh and uses the same Zen 4 technology under its hood. The highlight of these chips is Ryzen AI and slightly better value for money. None of these CPUs have been launched to deliver the best performance.

Specs comparison

At their core, both the Ryzen 5 8400F and the 7500F are pretty identical to each other. They bundle the same six cores and 12 threads. However, the newer 8000 series alternative is clocked 300 MHz slower than the 7500F.

Moreover, the older processor also packs a larger cache — we are looking at 38 MB vs. 22 MB on the newer 8400F. Memory support and power rating remain the same, which largely ranks the processors very close to each other in terms of their underlying hardware.

A detailed specs comparison is as follows:

Ryzen 5 8400FRyzen 5 7500F
ArchitectureZen 4 (5nm)Zen 4 (5nm)
# cores66
# threads1212
Max. boost clockUp to 4.7 GHzUp to 5 GHz
Cache (L2+L3)22 MB38 MB
Memory supportUp to DDR5-5200Up to DDR5-5200
TDP65W65W
Price$169$179

Both Ryzen CPUs are priced competitively. At launch, the Ryzen 5 8400F was pegged at $169, which makes it $10 cheaper than the 7500F. However, while the 8000 series chip is available at this price, we spotted the Ryzen 5 7500F going for much more than its promised cost of $179.

Performance comparison

The AMD Ryzen 5 7500F is a powerful six-core CPU (Image via Amazon)
In terms of performance, however, the two Ryzen 5 processors are quite different from each other. Synthetic benchmarks put the 7500F ahead of the newer alternative in both single and multi-core benchmarks. This hints at better productivity performance for the Ryzen 5 7500F.

Below is a comparison of the scores achieved by the Ryzen 5 8400F and the 7500F in Cinebench R23 and CPU-Z. The numbers are sourced from the benchmark score aggregator website Nanoreview.

AMD Ryzen 5 8400FAMD Ryzen 5 7500F
Cinebench R23 single-core16861820
Cinebench R23 multi-core 1303513843
CPU-Z single-core662677
CPU-Z multi-core
53395805

However, framerates achieved by either processor are the real deal when it comes to gaming CPUs. In this metric, the Ryzen 5 8400F takes a slight lead thanks to the latest optimizations with the revamped 8000 series. This makes it the better deal for gamers.

Below are the numbers hit by either processor in some of the latest titles at 1080p and 1440p resolutions. At FHD, games are more CPU-bound, which gives a clearer idea of how much power you are getting with the Ryzen processors. The numbers have been sourced from the YouTube channel TheSpyHood, which tested them with the RTX 4090.

Ryzen 5 8400F

Ryzen 5 7500F

1% low FPS

Average FPS

1% low FPS

Average FPS

Horizon: Forbidden West (1080p)

120

159

113

156

Horizon: Forbidden West (1440p)

95

129

97

128

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (1080p)

180

234

181

229

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (1440p)

175

224

168

221

Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p)

133

176

133

169

Cyberpunk 2077 (1440p)

152

190

138

187

Horizon: Zero Dawn (1080p)

155

214

161

208

Horizon: Zero Dawn (1440p)

136

183

146

182

The Last of Us Part I (1080p)

98

137

92

137

The Last of Us Part I (1440p)

81

112

77

110

God of War (1080p)

139

181

132

179

God of War (1440p)

122

153

115

153

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (1080p)

152

206

156

199

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (1440p)

116

151

109

146

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (1080p)

200

257

185

248

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (1440p)

149

213

151

204

Resident Evil 4 (1080p)

179

233

179

227

Resident Evil 4 (1440p)

147

193

136

192

Dying Light 2 (1080p)

131

172

136

169

Dying Light 2 (1440p)

105

141

104

137

The difference between the processors can be quite small in some games. In some titles, they perform nearly the same. While the Ryzen 5 8400F is faster in multiple scenarios, the 7500F also edges out the newer chip in games like Dying Light 2 and Spider-Man Remastered.

In short, you won't gain anything significant with either processor. Even if you do, it won't be noticeable to the human eye. We recommend buying whichever processor is cheaper in your region.

