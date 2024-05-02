5 best AMD Ryzen CPUs in 2024

The AMD Ryzen CPUs have cemented themselves as the best options for processors when it comes to gaming. Available at reasonable prices and offering fantastic performance, they have caught up with Team Blue and even beat it in terms of value for money and some other aspects.

With the latest Zen 4 chips, AMD's winning streak continues. Besides the desktop CPUs, the company has also made strides with its Ryzen 8040 series laptop chips. The lineup reportedly generated $1.4B in revenue last quarter, a 100% jump from Q3 2023.

Ryzen CPUs also are the backbones of both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. AMD's CEO has called them "where gaming begins." With multiple price cuts and new X3D launches, the current Ryzen lineup is one of the best CPU series around. However, not all AMD CPUs are built the same. To help you choose which processor to get from this brand, this article has listed five of the Ryzen processors.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top AMD Ryzen CPUs you can buy today

The following CPUs have been ranked based on their performance:

5) Ryzen 5 5500 ($94)

The AMD Ryzen 5 5500 continues to be capable enough of gaming (Image via Amazon)

The AMD Ryzen 5 5500 continues to be a superb CPU for all kinds of workloads, including gaming and productivity tasks. Don't expect top-notch performance from this chip. It is based on an older architecture and is severely cut down. However, if you want to build a sub-$500 gaming rig, this CPU leaves enough budget for an RX 7600 or RTX 4060. As such, this option has earned a spot on this list.

1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Architecture 7 nm Zen 3 # cores 6 # threads 12 Max. boost frequency up to 4.2 GHz Cache (L2+L3) 19 MB

Specs-wise, the chip is a slightly cut-down Ryzen 5 5600. It still retains six Zen 3 cores with twelve cores. This translates to about a 5% performance drop across the board. What makes the chip a worthy purchase is its $94 price tag (on discount).

Pros

The AMD Ryzen 5 5500 is dirt cheap at just $94. You get six cores and twelve threads with it.

Cons

The performance figures of the Ryzen 5 5500 aren't the best. You will be limited by the CPU with higher-end graphics cards.

4) Ryzen 5 7600 ($189)

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600 is a superb budget gaming CPU (Image via Amazon)

AMD's Ryzen 5 7600 is a fantastic budget CPU for gaming. If you are building a capable 1080p gaming rig for less than $1,000, it is the perfect option. It is based on the latest Zen 4 technology, which features improvements in single-core and multi-core performance. This ensures top-notch experiences in both gaming and productivity work. You can comfortably pair up to an RTX 4070 with this CPU.



AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Architecture 5 nm Zen 4 # cores 6 # threads 12 Max. boost frequency up to 5.1 GHz Cache (L2+L3) 32 MB

Coming to its specifications, you get six cores and 12 threads with this chip. However, each of these cores is much more powerful than those in the last-generation Ryzen CPUs. Like every other Zen 4 chip, it offers a maximum boost speed of over 5 GHz and a massive 32 MB of cache. This helps in gaming.

Pros

The Ryzen 5 7600 features strong single-core performance. It boosts to over 5.1 GHz and features a 32 MB L2 cache.

Cons

DDR5 memory can be costly for budget gamers. Spending extra on cooling is required for optimal performance.

3) Ryzen 7 7700 ($281)

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700 is a pair of performance and good pricing (Image via Amazon)

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700 is the best CPU for those looking for a high-end experience on a tight budget. This processor has been discounted to just $281 these days, making it one of the cheapest eight-core options in the market. On top of that, you get performance and efficiency improvements with its Zen 4 architecture.



AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Architecture 5 nm Zen 4 # cores 8 # threads 16 Max. boost frequency up to 5.3 GHz Cache (L2+L3) 33 MB

The 7700 is packed with hardware for its price. The eight cores on this CPU deliver superb multi-core performance ideal for professionals involved in complex rendering, file compression, and video editing workloads. Besides, the cores can go up to a maximum of 5.3 GHz under full load. The best part about the CPU is it's limited to a TDP of just 65W.

Pros

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700 packs eight cores and 16 threads. You get superb efficiency with the chip since it's limited to just 65W.

Cons

Motherboards and DDR5 memory compatible with this chip can be a bit expensive. The processor can require some investment in cooling for the best performance.

2) Ryzen 7 7800X3D ($369)

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is the best gaming CPU overall (Image via Amazon)

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is arguably the most popular Team Red CPU out there. The chip replaces the last-gen 5800X3D, which was also a fan favorite. It offers a great balance of pricing and performance, perfect to use in a high-end gaming computer without breaking the bank. The chip is fueled by the company's 3D V-cache technology, which is a bonus for gamers.



AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Architecture 7 nm Zen 3 # cores 8 # threads 16 Max. boost frequency up to 5.0 GHz Cache (L2+L3) 97 MB

The CPU features eight cores and sixteen cores like the 7700. However, its total on-board cache has been boosted to 97 MB, thanks to AMD's 3D V-caching technology. The chip also brings the latest single-core improvements of the Zen 4 architecture, making it a future-proof offering that can support an RTX 50 series upgrade.

Pros

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D features eight cores and 16 threads, alongside 97 MB of cache. The processor is competitively priced at $369.

Cons

The chip can be difficult to cool. It requires high-end graphics cards (RTX 4070 Super and above) for gamers to fully utilize its capabilities.

1) Ryzen 9 7900X ($395)

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X is perfect for enthusiasts (Image via Amazon)

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X is a flagship-grade offering. However, what makes it special is its very reasonable $395 price tag. In our review, we found the 7900X to be enough for most workloads any average user can throw at it. You mostly don't need to splurge on the higher-end Ryzen 9 7950X and 7950X3D unless you have a specific use case for them.



AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Architecture 5 nm Zen 4 # cores 12 # threads 24 Max. boost frequency up to 5.6 GHz Cache (L2+L3) 64 MB

The 7950X packs 12 cores and 24 threads and has an eye-watering maximum rated turbo frequency of 5.6 GHz. Besides, you get 64 MB of L2 cache with it. The CPU isn't very power efficient, however. Under full load, it can go close to 200W, which is the AM5 socket's maximum power delivery capacity.

Pros

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X features 12 cores and 24 threads. It is an insanely fast chip designed for flagship gaming rigs and intensive professional workloads.

Cons

The 7900X can be very difficult to cool.

These AMD Ryzen CPUs are the best bang for the buck, according to me. They offer superb gaming performance and are reasonably priced for their capabilities. AMD offers price cuts often, and the chips are only expected to get even more affordable in months to come.