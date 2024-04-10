The Intel vs AMD Ryzen debate started in 2017 and is still going strong as the first question that pops into consumers' heads when buying a new PC even today is whether they should get Intel or AMD. Other components can't be chosen before deciding on the CPU; otherwise, you risk incompatibility.

Whether you should buy DDR4 or DDR5 RAM depends on the CPU platform. The same goes for RAM speeds, motherboard support, platform longevity, and more. However, is Intel or AMD Ryzen better for gaming? Well, AMD Ryzen is the better choice.

This article explains why and everything else you need to know about the Intel vs AMD Ryzen battle.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Intel vs AMD Ryzen: Which is better for gaming?

Many factors affect gaming, including CPU, RAM, motherboard, and SSD performance. Let's determine how the Intel vs AMD Ryzen comparison fares in these categories.

Real-world game tests

The gaming performance wildly varies between Intel and AMD Ryzen processors. If we compare the best gaming CPUs from both companies, the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and the Intel Core i9 14900K are the contenders to consider.

Let's take the Intel vs AMD Ryzen battle to every resolution and see how the processors fare. The performance numbers seen below are derived from the Hardware Unboxed team's YouTube channel.

At 1080p resolution

Ryzen 7 7800X3D vs Intel Core i9 14900K at 1080P gaming (Image via Hardware Unboxed/YouTube)

At this resolution, almost every game is CPU-bound, and the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D dominates the Intel Core i9 14900K in this regard.

According to testing done by Hardware Unboxed, the Ryzen CPU wins in 17 out of 21 games. The Ryzen CPU leads in the Assetto Corsa Competizione game by 27% more FPS. Intel won in only four games.

At 1440p resolution

Ryzen 7 7800X3D vs Intel Core i9 14900K at 1440P gaming (Image via Hardware Unboxed/YouTube)

At 1440p, we see a similar trend. According to testing done by Hardware Unboxed, the Ryzen CPU beats Intel in 15 out of 21 games. Intel fared better in just two titles. The Ryzen CPU got 27% more FPS in Assetto Corsa Competizione and 10% more in Horizon Zero Dawn.

At 4K resolution

Ryzen 7 7800X3D vs Intel Core i9 14900K at 4K gaming (Image via Hardware Unboxed/YouTube)

At 4K, the Intel vs AMD Ryzen battle changes altogether as games are now GPU-bound, and the CPU plays a smaller role. The difference between the two CPUs is also smaller. According to testing done by the Hardware Unboxed, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is still superior in seven games. This CPU still achieves 13% more FPS in Assetto Corsa Competizione than Intel.

The Intel Core i9 14900K won in only two games. As observed, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is indeed the better processor in gaming, and no Intel CPU can beat it as of now. It provides more FPS in multiple games, even if it's not CPU-bound.

Thus, the Ryzen CPU wins this part of the Intel vs AMD Ryzen battle.

RAM support

ADATA XPG RGB RAM kits (Image via Amr Taha/Unsplash)

When AMD Ryzen was released, RAM support was a bit spotty. High-speed RAMs would often lead to crashes and BSODs, but that was quickly resolved with BIOS updates and better RAM kits. Now, both Intel and AMD Ryzen CPUs have excellent RAM support and stability.

The Intel 14th-generation CPUs can support DDR5 5600MT/s natively, while the AMD Ryzen 7000 series can support DDR5 5200MT/s. However, when OC'd using XMP, EXPO, or manually, the latest Intel and AMD Ryzen CPUs reached DDR5 8200MT/s safely.

So, when it comes to the RAM support part of the Intel vs AMD Ryzen battle, it is a tie.

Motherboard support and socket longevity

AMD Ryzen motherboards have two sockets: AM4 and AM5. The AM4 socketed motherboard was around from 2017 and 2022. The AM5 socketed motherboard was released in 2022.

On the other hand, Intel has released three motherboard sockets: the LGA 1151, LGA 1200, and LGA 1700, all of which arrived when AM4 was still active. This means Intel users had to buy new motherboards when they upgraded from 9th to 10th Gen or 11th to 12th Gen Intel CPUs.

However, AMD Ryzen's AM4 socket supported four major generations of Ryzen CPUs, along with two generations of APUs. A single AMD AM4 motherboard allows you to upgrade from the Ryzen 2000 series to the Ryzen 5000 series without changing your motherboard.

The motherboard support is another area where AMD Ryzen triumphs in the Intel vs AMD Ryzen battle (with the AM4 motherboard socket). This may happen again since AMD has committed to supporting AM5 through 2025 and beyond. The same cannot be said about Intel yet, but it also has a new socket for launch, called the LGA 1851, which will reportedly be supported beyond 2026.

However, Intel doesn't have the best track record for motherboard support, so we will have to wait and see.

SSD performance & longevity

Aorus Gen 5 10000 NVMe SSD (Image via Gigabyte Aorus)

Intel and AMD's latest CPUs support up to PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD, so you are future-ready with either CPU brand.

Even older CPUs from AMD and Intel support PCIe Gen 4, so there's little to no difference between the two when it comes to SSD performance and longevity.

Processor value and pricing

There's a huge value and pricing difference between Intel and AMD. If gaming is your priority, the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is your best bet, as it is significantly cheaper than the Intel Core i9 14900K.

When it comes to motherboards, AMD components usually cost $30 to $50 more than their Intel counterparts. However, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is $150 cheaper than the Intel Core i9 14900K, so it has a better pricing and value.

AMD Ryzen takes the win when it comes to its value proposition for gaming in this Intel vs AMD Ryzen battle.

However, if you're a content creator, you'll need higher multi-core performance. In this case, the Ryzen 7800X3D won't cut it, and you will need the Ryzen 7950X. Its multi-core performance is comparable to Intel Core i9 14900K but costs more. Here, going with Intel makes more sense.

Intel CPUs as well as motherboards will be cheaper comparatively. However, the power consumption of both CPUs is quite different, and you may end up paying the money you save in power bills sooner or later.

Also, check out budget Intel motherboards.

Power consumption

Power consumption of Ryzen 7 7800X3D vs Intel Core i9 14900K (Image via Hardware Unboxed/YouTube)

A gaming system configured with AMD Ryzen 7800X3D consumed around 425W during peak gaming sessions. However, when the same system sports an Intel Core i9 14900K and motherboard, it consumes 555W. So, the Intel CPU and motherboard combo draws 130W more.

Power consumption of 130W is not a small amount, and if you're gaming every day, you'll surely see an increase in your monthly power bill. AMD Ryzen CPUs are more power efficient and provide better performance per watt. It's another win for AMD Ryzen in the Intel vs AMD Ryzen battle.

AMD Ryzen CPUs ultimately win the Intel vs AMD Ryzen battle in terms of gaming, efficiency, and even value. It will get you better performance while consuming less power and costing less.