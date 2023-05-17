AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 7 5700X vs Ryzen 7 7700X: Specs, performance, pricing, and more compared

The Ryzen 7 7700X was recently launched as a mid-range chip in the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 lineup. It has eight cores and 16 threads, much like any other Ryzen 7 chip. The processor is now available at leading retailers for $339. This makes it cheaper than the Core i7 13700K, which was launched for $420 and currently sells for $409.

Many gamers are considering the Ryzen 7 7700X over other mid-range chips. However, before finalizing it for the next gaming build, one should compare the chip to the last-gen offerings, namely the Ryzen 7 5700X and the 3700X. Although Zen 4 is expected to outperform these alternatives, it is essential to figure out by how much.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

The Zen 4 and the Ryzen 7 7700X are a massive step up from last-gen Ryzen offerings

The Ryzen 7 3700X, the 5700X, and the 7700X share a similar spec list. They come with a similar core count and cache. Both chips are rated at 65W. However, there are major differences in the underlying architecture.

With Zen 3-based Ryzen 7 5700X, AMD showcased massive generational uplifts compared to the previous generations of Ryzen processors. Zen 4 is an even larger jump.

In addition, the operating clock speeds of the new chips have increased massively. Every Ryzen 7000 chip now consistently boosts to over 5 GHz, starting from the budget Ryzen 5 processors to the high-end Ryzen 9 chips.

Ryzen 7 3700X Ryzen 5 5700X Ryzen 7 7700X Architecture 7nm Zen 2 7 nm Zen 3 5nm Zen 4 Socket AM4 AM4 AM5 Cores 8 8 8 Threads 16 16 16 Base clock 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz 4.5 GHz Boost clock 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz 5.4 GHz L3 cache 32 MB 32 MB 32 MB TDP 65W 65W 105W

Performance differences

All Ryzen 7 processors from the last couple of years are expected to have solid performance. In synthetic benchmarks, the Ryzen 7 3700X offers solid performance marks. However, the newer Ryzen 7 5700X and especially the Ryzen 7 7700X blow the Zen 2 processor out of the water, thanks to the improved architecture and support for newer connection standards.

The immense improvements in the single-core performance across the last couple of AMD processor generations should make the latest launch much faster in video games.

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X AMD Ryzen 7 5700X AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Cinebench R23 single-core 1,335 1,496 1,976 Cinebench R23 multi-core 12,121 13,967 19,035 Geekbench 5 single-core 1,267 1,614 2,207 Geekbench 5 multi-core 8,355 9,451 14,087

In most of the latest titles, the on-paper performance translates linearly to framerates. However, there are some exceptions, and Call of Duty: Warzone is a major outlier.

For some reason, performance went down as we went up the generation ladder. The difference is still within the 1% error margin and might likely originate from the game's lack of optimization for the latest hardware.

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X AMD Ryzen 7 5700X AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Call of Duty: Warzone 242 241 239 Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered 100 121 158 Cyberpunk 2077 119 144 154 Watch Dogs: Legion 97 118 149 Halo Infinite 84 104 131

However, for the majority of gamers out there, the newer chip will likely offer more frames in 99% of the titles they play.

Pricing

Currently, the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X is selling for dirt cheap on Newegg. It starts from $186, and OEM trayed chips are available for as less as $146. However, the Ryzen 7 5700X has recently been discounted to just $188 on the website. Thus, its value offering goes neck to neck with the Zen 2 processor.

However, the latest entry in the lineup, the Ryzen 7 7700X, will cost a pretty penny. The chip was introduced for $399 and currently sells for around $339. Thus, it is almost twice as costly as the last gen offerings. However, it is worth noting that the newer chip offers over 30% more performance.

Although the Ryzen 7 7700X is a better value, we won't recommend budget gamers opt for the chip. The AM5 platform is still quite costly and you will easily end up spending close to $600 just on the CPU, motherboard, and system memory.

In contrast, an AM4-based system powered by the Ryzen 7 5700X will free up at least $150, which can be put on a more powerful GPU. Thus, we recommend the last-gen octa-core chip to gamers operating on a budget. Those with the cash should go for the newer 7700X since it is good technology.

