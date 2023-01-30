AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 7 5800X: Which offers better value for money in 2023?

In 2023, the market for PC processors is as competitive as ever, and two of the most popular options are the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and the Ryzen 7 5800X. Both are powerful and feature-packed, but which offers better value for money?
AMD has been making waves in the industry, and two of its processors - the Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 7 5800X - have created a lot of buzz. The former was released in 2019 and quickly became a popular choice for its impressive performance and affordability. On the other hand, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X was released in 2020 and offers even better performance and features.
The Ryzen 7 5800X is the latest addition to the market and has generated a lot of interest, with users wondering if it's worth upgrading from the Ryzen 7 3700X. Both processors are highly rated for their performance. However, it's essential to consider cost, features, and compatibility to determine which offers better value for money in 2023.
Bang for buck: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 7 5800X
Before delving into specifics, here's the basic layout of each processor's attributes:
Specs and features
Released in 2019, the Ryzen 7 3700X has eight cores and 16 threads, a base clock speed of 3.6 GHz, and a boost clock speed of 4.4 GHz. It has a TDP of 65W and supports PCIe 4.0.
The Ryzen 7 5800X, on the other hand, was released in 2020 and boasts eight cores and 16 threads, a base clock speed of 3.8 GHz, and a boost clock speed of 4.7 GHz. It has a TDP of 105W and supports the latest PCIe 5.0 technology.
Both processors support AMD Precision Boost 2 and Precision Boost Overdrive, as well as AMD's signature Wraith Cooler. However, the Ryzen 7 5800X has an advantage with its support for the latest DDR5 memory.
Pricing
The Ryzen 7 3700X is priced at around $320 ($295 on Amazon), while the Ryzen 7 5800X costs around $449 ($236 on Amazon). While the latter is significantly more expensive, it offers significantly higher performance. Currently, on Amazon, a host of discounts allow you to buy the Ryzen 7 5800X at a lower price than its competitor.
The Ryzen 7 3700X is generally more affordable than the Ryzen 7 5800X, but the exact price will vary based on regional market conditions and availability.
You can buy the AMD Ryzen 3700X and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X from Amazon.
Performance
When it comes to performance, the Ryzen 7 5800X is the clear winner. Its higher clock speeds and support for the latest memory and PCIe technologies result in faster and more efficient performance than the Ryzen 7 3700X.
Both models come with the AMD Wraith Cooler, which helps keep the processor cool even when it's heavy.
It's also worth noting that the Ryzen 7 5800X has improved power consumption and thermals compared to the Ryzen 7 3700X, which can further enhance its performance.
In conclusion, both the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 7 5800X are excellent processors with different strengths and weaknesses.
If you're looking for a powerful and feature-packed option, the Ryzen 7 5800X is a great choice. It's currently available at a lower price on Amazon, further justifying it as a prudent purchase.
Ultimately, the choice between the two processors will come down to personal preference and which features are more important to the user.
Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.