AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Ryzen 7 5700X3D: Which is the better gaming CPU?

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D and the Ryzen 7 5700X3D are the only 3D V-cached offerings based on the AM4 lineup. These chips are designed to target the mid-range market with price tags of less than $350 and are primarily geared towards gamers. AM4 motherboards and DDR4 memory continue to be cheap options, making these last-gen CPUs worth considering if you want to spend big on a graphics card.
The 5700X3D is a new launch, having only arrived a few months ago. Given both these chips have similar promises, which one should you choose? Answering this can be difficult if you look at the fine print. Let's dissect their performance and try to find out the best option.
Both the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D and the Ryzen 7 5700X3D are powerful gaming CPUs
The 3D V-cached chips work a bit differently from the regular Ryzen processor. For the last-gen offerings, you can't overclock them — which is rarely seen with AMD chips. Moreover, they pack a large L3 cache that is advantageous to single-core-heavy workloads like gaming.
Specs comparison
The on-paper specs of the Ryzen 7 5700X3D and the Ryzen 7 5800X3D are quite similar. Both processors pair the same eight "Vermeer" cores and sixteen threads. However, the newer chip clocks 400 MHz slower than the 5800X3D.
Besides, you get the same 96 MB of L3 V-cache, 105W power rating, and support for DDR4 memory up to 3,200 MT/s.
Below is a detailed comparison of the specs:
The 5700X3D was initially launched for $250. However, it is nowadays being sold for just $199. This makes it much cheaper than the 5800X3D, which is going for about $329 online.
Performance comparison
Performance is the main deal for most gamers, and both the 5700X3D and 5800X3D deliver in this regard. Do note that synthetic benchmarks don't do justice to 3D V-cached chips since they work slightly differently from the regular processor. These numbers won't translate directly to video games.
Below is a comparison of the scores achieved by both chips in the Cinebench R23 and Geekbench 6. These numbers have been sourced from the benchmark aggregator websites Nanoreview and HWBot.
The Ryzen 7 5800X3D and the 5700X3D are superb gaming chips. You can pair them with up to an RTX 4090 without facing significant system bottlenecks.
Below is a comparison of the framerates achieved with either CPU when paired with the Nvidia flagship. These numbers were sourced from the YouTube channel Testing Games.
The 5800X3D takes a very marginal lead over its cheaper sibling. This difference will be smaller when paired with a more modest GPU like the 4060 or the 4060 Ti.
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Ryzen 7 5700X3D: Final verdict
The Ryzen 7 5800X3D and the 5700X3D are quite close to each other in terms of performance. We believe it is the same silicon being rebranded and sold at $250 to keep up with Intel's offerings.
As such, we recommend the 5700X3D for most gamers. The chip costs under $200 and can handle the latest GPUs pretty well, while also being capable of productivity workload, thanks to its strong multi-core performance metrics.
