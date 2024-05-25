  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Intel Core i9-14900KS: Which is the better CPU for gaming?

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Intel Core i9-14900KS: Which is the better CPU for gaming?

By Ayush Soni
Modified May 25, 2024 00:41 GMT
Ryzen 9 5900X and Intel Core i9-14900KS are capable gaming processors (Image via Walmart)
The Ryzen 9 5900X and Intel Core i9-14900KS (Image via Walmart)

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Intel Core i9-14900KS debate is an interesting battle between two enthusiast grade processors known for their exceptional gaming and overclocking performance. The Ryzen 9 5900X was launched in 2020, while the Intel i9 14900KS is the latest processor of Intel's 14th-generation line-ip. Naturally, this means that the Intel 14900KS performs better than the Ryzen 5900X.

However, we should also consider that the Ryzen 5900X is now available at a much more enticing price tag. So, a new question emerges: Which processor provides better value?

Read on to find out how the Ryzen 5900X performs against the Intel i9 14900KS and to what degree. We will compare their specifications, gaming performance, and value proposition to help you decide which processor is the better pick for your needs.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinions.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Intel Core i9-14900KS: Hardware and price overview

Core i9 features higher clock speeds and core count (Image via AMD || Intel)
Core i9 features higher clock speeds and core count (Image via AMD || Intel)

Before we move further in our AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Intel Core i9-14900KS comparison, let’s have a look at the hardware and price differences between the two processors. Do note that both use different architecture and technologies, so an apples-to-apples comparison isn’t possible.

Specification

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Intel Core i9-14900KS

Series

Ryzen 5000 series

Intel 14th generation

Architecture

Zen 3

Raptor Lake Refresh

Fabrication process

7nm

10nm

Total core count

12

24

Thread count

24

32

Max. turbo frequency

4.8 GHz

6.2 GHz

RAM support

DDR4 at 3200MHz

DDR4 at 3200MHz

DDR5 at 5600MHz

iGPU

NA

Intel UHD Graphics 770

Overclocking

Yes

Yes

Power draw (TDP)

105W

150W

Price (Walmart)

~$277

~$664

Looking at the specifications, it is clear that the Core i9-14900KS features higher core counts and boost clock speeds. The modern hybrid architecture of Intel 14900KS combines eight high-performance cores (P-Cores) with 16 efficiency cores (E-Cores) to provide top-of-the-line multi-threaded and single core performance.

The Ryzen 9 5900X was once the best AMD CPU of its time. However, its Zen 3 architecture is now aging, and the CPU lags behind Intel in terms of boost clock speeds and total core count. That said, it still packs respectable hardware configuration if we take its current pricing into account.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Intel Core i9-14900KS: Overclocking

Both CPUs support overclocking for extra performance (Image via AMD)
Both CPUs support overclocking for extra performance (Image via AMD)

Both processors are unlocked for overclocking. This means you can increase their clock speeds beyond the factory defaults. While overclocking can cause instability and overheating, if done properly, you can gain a significant bump in performance.

The i9-14900KS has a base frequency of 3.2 GHz, with a boost frequency of a whopping 6.2 GHz. This means a significant advantage in single core performance for gaming and other heavy computational tasks. On the other hand, the Ryzen 9 5900X has a base frequency of 3.7 GHz, which can go up to 4.8 GHz. This means the Core i9 will offer higher performance when overclocked beyond its capabilities.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Intel Core i9-14900KS: Benchmark scores

Benchmarks score provide an edge to Intel Core i9 14900KS (Image via Intel)
Benchmarks score provide an edge to Intel Core i9 14900KS (Image via Intel)

Paper specifications don’t paint the full picture of the capabilities of these CPUs. So, let’s put the two processors to the test on synthetic benchmarks to find out which one is better (via Nanoreview):

Tests

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Intel Core i9-14900KS

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)

1565

2292 (+46%)

Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

20629

40105 (+94%)

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)

2263

3442(+52%)

Geekbench 6

(Multi-Core)

12701

24012 (+89%)

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)

3471

4907(+41%)

Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)

39184

63950 (+63%)

Things don't look great for the Ryzen 9 5900X in CPU benchmarks. The 14900KS easily outperforms the 5900X in every test by a huge margin. Moreover, since most games are designed to utilize the single core performance of a CPU, the 40-50% lead of 14900KS in single core makes it a substantially better chipset for gaming.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Intel Core i9-14900KS: Gaming performance

14900KS again leads with an average of 40% higher gaming performance than the 5900X (Image via Intel)
14900KS again leads with an average of 40% higher gaming performance than the 5900X (Image via Intel)

While CPU benchmarks are great to get a rough idea of a processor’s capabilities, there’s nothing better than looking at the actual FPS counts to get an accurate picture of the real-world performance these CPUs provide.

These tests were performed by the Mark PC YouTube channel at 4K resolution with a RTX 3090 Ti on the highest in-game settings.

Game

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X(Average FPS)

Intel Core i9-14900KS

(Average FPS)

Cyberpunk 2077

49

81

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

68

115

Watch Dogs Legion

78

121

Red Dead Redemption 2

81

119

God of War 2018

79

112

Horizon Zero Dawn

98

122

Here, we see the CPU benchmark results repeat themselves. On average, the Intel Core i9 delivers an average of 40% more performance than the Ryzen 9.

That said, these results were expected, considering the three-year age gap between the two processors and Intel's recent architectural enhancements.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Intel Core i9-14900KS: Price comparison and verdict

The Intel Core i9-14900KS currently costs $644 on Walmart, while the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is available for $277. Intel justifies its cost by delivering substantially higher performance in gaming and heavy workloads.

In conclusion, the Intel Core i9-14900KS is the faster and more future-proof CPU. You can expect it to be around 40-50% faster than the Ryzen 9 5900X in almost all parameters.

Check out more CPU comparisons here:

Intel Core i9-14900KS vs i9-14900K || Intel Core i9-13900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X || AMD Ryzen 7 7700X vs Ryzen 7 5700X

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी