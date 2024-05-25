AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Intel Core i9-14900KS: Which is the better CPU for gaming?

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Intel Core i9-14900KS debate is an interesting battle between two enthusiast grade processors known for their exceptional gaming and overclocking performance. The Ryzen 9 5900X was launched in 2020, while the Intel i9 14900KS is the latest processor of Intel's 14th-generation line-ip. Naturally, this means that the Intel 14900KS performs better than the Ryzen 5900X.

However, we should also consider that the Ryzen 5900X is now available at a much more enticing price tag. So, a new question emerges: Which processor provides better value?

Read on to find out how the Ryzen 5900X performs against the Intel i9 14900KS and to what degree. We will compare their specifications, gaming performance, and value proposition to help you decide which processor is the better pick for your needs.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Intel Core i9-14900KS: Hardware and price overview

Core i9 features higher clock speeds and core count (Image via AMD || Intel)

Before we move further in our AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Intel Core i9-14900KS comparison, let’s have a look at the hardware and price differences between the two processors. Do note that both use different architecture and technologies, so an apples-to-apples comparison isn’t possible.

Specification AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Intel Core i9-14900KS Series Ryzen 5000 series Intel 14th generation Architecture Zen 3 Raptor Lake Refresh Fabrication process 7nm 10nm Total core count 12 24 Thread count 24 32 Max. turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 6.2 GHz RAM support DDR4 at 3200MHz DDR4 at 3200MHz DDR5 at 5600MHz iGPU NA Intel UHD Graphics 770 Overclocking Yes Yes Power draw (TDP) 105W 150W Price (Walmart) ~$277 ~$664

Looking at the specifications, it is clear that the Core i9-14900KS features higher core counts and boost clock speeds. The modern hybrid architecture of Intel 14900KS combines eight high-performance cores (P-Cores) with 16 efficiency cores (E-Cores) to provide top-of-the-line multi-threaded and single core performance.

The Ryzen 9 5900X was once the best AMD CPU of its time. However, its Zen 3 architecture is now aging, and the CPU lags behind Intel in terms of boost clock speeds and total core count. That said, it still packs respectable hardware configuration if we take its current pricing into account.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Intel Core i9-14900KS: Overclocking

Both CPUs support overclocking for extra performance (Image via AMD)

Both processors are unlocked for overclocking. This means you can increase their clock speeds beyond the factory defaults. While overclocking can cause instability and overheating, if done properly, you can gain a significant bump in performance.

The i9-14900KS has a base frequency of 3.2 GHz, with a boost frequency of a whopping 6.2 GHz. This means a significant advantage in single core performance for gaming and other heavy computational tasks. On the other hand, the Ryzen 9 5900X has a base frequency of 3.7 GHz, which can go up to 4.8 GHz. This means the Core i9 will offer higher performance when overclocked beyond its capabilities.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Intel Core i9-14900KS: Benchmark scores

Benchmarks score provide an edge to Intel Core i9 14900KS (Image via Intel)

Paper specifications don’t paint the full picture of the capabilities of these CPUs. So, let’s put the two processors to the test on synthetic benchmarks to find out which one is better (via Nanoreview):

Tests AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Intel Core i9-14900KS Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1565 2292 (+46%) Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 20629 40105 (+94%) Geekbench 6 (Single-Core) 2263 3442(+52%) Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core) 12701 24012 (+89%) Passmark CPU (Single-Core) 3471 4907(+41%) Passmark CPU (Multi-Core) 39184 63950 (+63%)

Things don't look great for the Ryzen 9 5900X in CPU benchmarks. The 14900KS easily outperforms the 5900X in every test by a huge margin. Moreover, since most games are designed to utilize the single core performance of a CPU, the 40-50% lead of 14900KS in single core makes it a substantially better chipset for gaming.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Intel Core i9-14900KS: Gaming performance

14900KS again leads with an average of 40% higher gaming performance than the 5900X (Image via Intel)

While CPU benchmarks are great to get a rough idea of a processor’s capabilities, there’s nothing better than looking at the actual FPS counts to get an accurate picture of the real-world performance these CPUs provide.

These tests were performed by the Mark PC YouTube channel at 4K resolution with a RTX 3090 Ti on the highest in-game settings.

Game AMD Ryzen 9 5900X(Average FPS) Intel Core i9-14900KS (Average FPS) Cyberpunk 2077 49 81 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 68 115 Watch Dogs Legion 78 121 Red Dead Redemption 2 81 119 God of War 2018 79 112 Horizon Zero Dawn 98 122

Here, we see the CPU benchmark results repeat themselves. On average, the Intel Core i9 delivers an average of 40% more performance than the Ryzen 9.

That said, these results were expected, considering the three-year age gap between the two processors and Intel's recent architectural enhancements.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Intel Core i9-14900KS: Price comparison and verdict

The Intel Core i9-14900KS currently costs $644 on Walmart, while the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is available for $277. Intel justifies its cost by delivering substantially higher performance in gaming and heavy workloads.

In conclusion, the Intel Core i9-14900KS is the faster and more future-proof CPU. You can expect it to be around 40-50% faster than the Ryzen 9 5900X in almost all parameters.

