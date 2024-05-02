5 best GPUs for AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

The best GPUs for AMD Ryzen 9 5900X are those that are highly compatible with the CPU and avoid creating bottleneck situations. Despite being an old chip, it is still a powerful option for demanding tasks like gaming, content creation, and multitasking. This Team Red chip features 12 cores and 24 threads, ensuring a super flawless performance. So, it is very important to team it with a graphics card that can complement its prowess.

However, there are tons of options to choose from. This might come as a head-scratcher for individuals looking for the best GPUs for AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. To resolve this issue, this article lists some of the most recommended GPUs to pair up with this amazing AMD processor. We've gathered a mix of choices, so you can choose what fits you best.

NOTE: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

What are the best GPUs for AMD Ryzen 9 5900X?

1) NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti

An amazing graphics card at an affordable price. (Image via Amazon/MSI)

The RTX 4060 Ti stands as a premium gaming card crafted by Team Green. Though marginally swifter than its predecessor, its embrace of cutting-edge technologies like ray tracing, DLSS with frame generation, and enhanced efficiency elevate its appeal.

With its foundation on the Ada Lovelace architecture, this GPU offers two variants: one equipped with 8GB RAM and another with 16GB, providing flexibility to suit your needs.

Specifications NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti Shader units 4,352 RT cores 34 Base clock 2,310MHz Boost clock 2,535MHz VRAM 8GB/16GB Bus width 128-bit TDP 160W Price Available at $380

This card effortlessly tackles resource-intensive tasks, earning its place as one of the best GPUs for AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. While not the pinnacle of performance, it minimizes barriers, allowing your CPU to operate at full capacity. Nonetheless, the price might make you think twice about buying it. For those seeking optimal value, alternative options are available.

Pros:

It delivers impressive performance.

It has excellent ray tracing and DLSS support.

Cons:

Only a slight upgrade from the previous generation variant.

Average price-performance ratio.

2) NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super

One of the best GPUs for AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. (Image via Amazon/MSI)

The RTX 4070 Super stands out as one of NVIDIA's most captivating offerings, showcasing excellence in both aesthetics and performance. It effortlessly tackles modern titles at higher resolutions without any glitches.

The prominent features of the chip include CUDA and RT cores, which significantly elevate its capabilities and mark its position among the best GPUs for AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. The card is bundled with 12GB of VRAM.

Specifications NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super Shader units 7,168 RT cores 56 Base clock 1,980MHz Boost clock 2,475MHz VRAM 12GB Bus width 192-bit TDP 220W Price Available at $550

The base clock of the RTX 4070 Super is comparatively low, but it catches up with the boost clock. Overall, it is a fantastic option with the latest fancy features like Nvidia Reflex. However, not many games might need these advancements. Moreover, if you don’t care about machine learning tasks, it will be better to look for other alternatives.

Pros:

It got major improvement from the previous variant.

It has exceptional ray-tracing functionality.

Cons:

It is a bit overpriced.

It has a high TDP.

3) AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

It is an impressive graphics card from Team Red. (Image via AMD)

The RX 7800 XT is a strong contender among the best GPUs for AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. This RDNA 3-based card is highly focused on raw performance. Moreover, it has broad FSR compatibility and strong driver support.

It can handle 4K titles without any throttling issues. But it requires a high power supply to run without crashes, at least 750W. It is available for around $500, making it a much better value option compared to other competitors.

Specifications AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Shader units 3,840 RT cores 60 Base clock 1,298MHz Boost clock 2,430MHz VRAM 16GB Bus width 256-bit TDP 263W Price Available at $499

The base clock is the biggest drawback for the RX 7800 XT. Besides that, there is not much to complain about. It is a powerhouse and is a future-proof option. Although it supports rasterization and ray tracing, they are not as good as NVIDIA’s offerings. If you want more sophisticated fancy features, an offering from Team Green would be a better choice for you.

Pros:

Impressive 1440p and 4K gaming performance.

It comes bundled with 16GB of VRAM.

Cons:

It doesn't have the best ray tracing performance.

4) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

Arguably the most decent chip to pair with Team Red SoC. (Image via AMD)

The RX 7900 XT emerges as one of the market's most potent graphics cards. Despite its substantial price tag, its performance more than justifies the investment. Equipped with a triple-fan cooling solution, it maintains optimal temperatures even during intensive tasks. Its compact design further enhances its appeal, ensuring compatibility with most standard cases.

Specifications AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Shader units 5,376 RT cores 84 Base clock 1,387MHz Boost clock 2,394MHz VRAM 20GB Bus width 320-bit TDP 315W Price Available at $699

The RX 7900 XT presents a reliable option for people looking for the best GPUs for AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, delivering outstanding performance at an attractive price point. Nonetheless, it falls short compared to Nvidia counterparts in creative workloads and tends to consume considerable power even during routine tasks.

Despite these considerations, there are no significant drawbacks to forgoing this card. In fact, you may even encounter it at a discounted rate, making it an opportune moment to make your purchase.

Pros:

Top-of-the-class gaming performance.

Excellent value-for-money option.

An impressive improvement over previous generations' offerings.

Cons:

Fall short at creative performance.

High power consumption.

5) NVIDIA RTX 4080 Super

One of the best GPUs for AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. (Image via NVIDIA)

For those seeking top-tier graphics card performance, the NVIDIA RTX 4080 Super is the ultimate choice. Positioned as a strong competitor, it closely challenges the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 for dominance. With its exceptional speed and power, it effortlessly handles modern games at their highest settings, guaranteeing a smooth gaming experience with minimal frame rate issues.

Specifications AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Shader units 10,240 RT cores 80 Base clock 2,295MHz Boost clock 2,550MHz VRAM 16GB Bus width 256-bit TDP 320W Price Available at $999

It also has a Founder Edition, which is stunning to look at. Surely, it is the most expensive option on the list, but it is worth every penny. There is little to no trade-off to discuss.

Nevertheless, it is a powerful card, so it has a high TDP. You might see the temperature go higher under extreme loads. Regardless of these issues, it is the strongest contender amidst the best GPUS for AMD Ryzen 9 5900X.

Pros:

Incomparable performance.

Available at a very competitive price.

Cons:

Might be overkill for some users.

High power draws.

These are our top recommended GPUs. You can build a well-balanced PC with any of them. We have mentioned different cards to cater to unique individuals’ preferences. Ultimately, the best GPUs for AMD Ryzen 9 5900X will depend on your needs and budget.

