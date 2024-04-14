Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super vs AMD RX 7900 XT: Which is the better gaming GPU?

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super and the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT are some of the most capable offerings from graphics card manufacturers. They tackle the $800-900 price bracket with premium high-resolution gaming performance and rendering prowess.

Choosing between the 4070 Ti Super and the Radeon RX 7900 XT can be a bit difficult given their similarities. However, the GPUs differ in a few key areas that can help you make the final decision.

Both Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super and AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT are powerful GPUs for gaming

The RTX 4070 Ti Super is a packed GPU for high-framerate gaming (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 4070 Ti Super and AMD RX 7900 XT are stacked with hardware to deliver superb performance. The graphics cards are based on completely different architectures and a head-to-head specs comparison isn't technically accurate. However, let's look at the specs sheets before heading into the differences in performance.

Specs comparison

The new RTX 4070 Ti Super is a slightly bumped-up version of the original $800 card that launched back in 2023. The GPU utilizes the higher-end AD103 graphics processor that is also used in the RTX 4080 graphics cards.

The AMD RX 7900 XT is equally stacked, however. The graphics card is based on the Navi 31 graphics processor, which is also found on the RX 7900 XTX. However, the shading unit and Compute Unit (CU) count have been cut down from the flagship offering.

The AMD GPU also has a lead in terms of total VRAM. The card packs 20 GB of 320-bit GDDR6 memory while the 4070 Ti Super is limited to a 16 GB memory buffer based on a 256-bit memory bus.

A detailed side-by-side specs comparison of these graphics cards is as follows:

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Graphics processor

AD104

AD103

Navi 31

CUDA cores/Shading Units

7,680

8,448

5,376

Tensor cores

240

264

192

Compute Units - - 84 RT cores 60 66 84 Memory size 12 GB 16 GB 20 GB Memory type 192-bit GDDR6X 256-bit GDDR6X

320-bit GDDR6

Max. boost clock 2,610 MHz 2,610 MHz 2,394 MHz TDP 285W 285W 300W Price $799 $799 $899

Performance comparison

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is a capable GPU for 4K gaming (Image via Best Buy)

In terms of head-to-head performance, the new RTX 4070 Ti Super and the AMD RX 7900 XT are quite close to each other. The graphics cards deliver nearly similar framerates in DirectX 12-based rasterization-heavy video games. However, titles that run on Vulkan like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Doom Eternal see the AMD GPU pull ahead.

Below is a comparison of framerates achieved by the two GPUs in some of the most popular games today. The benchmarks have been sourced from the YouTube channel MarkPC.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Cyberpunk 2077 62 59 Watch Dogs Legion 97 84

Assassin's Creed Valhalla 92 89 Red Dead Redemption 2 93 98 Doom Eternal 202 243 Horizon Zero Dawn 119 117 A Plague Tale: Requiem 59 62

In ray tracing-heavy workloads, the RTX 4070 Ti Super delivers much better performance than the RX 7900 XT. Ray tracing has been a weak spot for AMD graphics cards for a while now and although the 7000 series GPUs pull ahead of the older alternatives, the gap between Team Green and Team Red continues to be pretty significant.

This makes the 4070 Ti Super a better GPU given it is also $100 cheaper. The graphics card delivers near-equivalent performance metrics in all popular titles. Moreover, it also brings better ray tracing and DLSS 3 frame generation to the table.

