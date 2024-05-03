Intel Core i9-13900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X: Which is the better CPU?

The Intel Core i9-13900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X battle is an interesting one. Both are premium choices with decent core configurations. However, they cater to different users’s preferences. Being new, the SoC from Team Blue is a more powerful option with a significant lead in raw performance. But that doesn’t mean that AMD’s offering is any bad, it just aligns with divergent audiences.

Both are specifically designed for individuals looking for a great overall experience. Perhaps, there are enough differences that set them apart. In this guide, we will compare both CPUs to determine which one is better.

Intel Core i9-13900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X: Specs

Core configurations of both chipsets (AmbikaComputers/AMD)

Before we get deep into the comparison, let’s look at their on-paper specs.

Specifications Intel Core i9-13900K AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Vermeer) Cores 8+16 (P+E) 12 Threads 16+16 (P+E) 24 Base frequency 3.0 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo boost 5.4 GHz 4.8 GHz L3 Cache 36MB 64MB TDP 125 W 105 W Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm iGPU Intel UHD Graphics 770 NA PCIe version 5.0 4.0 Price Available at $260 Available at $460

There are huge differences in both chipsets. Intel has utilized the Raptor Lake architecture, while the Ryzen processor uses Zen 3. The former one is more refined. Moreover, the Core i9 also has efficiency cores.

The Ryzen 9 5900X looks better in terms of base frequency, L3 cache, and fabrication process. Also, it is available with a lower price tag.

Intel Core i9-13900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X: Performance

Which SoC delivers better performance? (Image via IndiaMart/Intel)

The Intel Core i9-13900K has a slightly better performance. First of all, it is based on an improved framework, which generally offers higher core counts. Plus, it also supports DDR5-5600 memory and PCIe 5.0 version, ensuring consistent performance for an unforeseen future.

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is not less on performance. Actually, it has more P-core and threads. However, it lacks on the efficiency side. It also has a base frequency of 3.7 GHz as compared to 3.0 GHz. More cache, better TDP, and 7nm node. It also lacks an integrated GPU.

Intel Core i9-13900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X: Benchmark

Core i9-13900K and Ryzen 9 5900X gaming test (Image via Epic Games)

Below is the gaming benchmark performance of both CPUs.

Note: All the numbers are from the Benchmark PC Tech YouTube channel.

Games Intel Core i9-13900K AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Hitman 3 345 313 Total War: Three Kingdom 147 144 Shadow of the Tomb Raider 266 262 Witcher 3 297 290 Battlefield V 264 238 Metro Exodus 220 201

All the games are running at 1080p with NVIDIA RTX 3090 GPU. As seen in the table, the Intel processor is slightly better in almost every game. While overall both CPUs deliver optimal FPS.

We also have other benchmark test results, based on Nano review.

Test Intel Core i9-13900K AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 2067 1566 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 37350 20533 Geekbench 6 (Single-Core) 3036 2263 Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core) 21267 12701 Passmark CPU (Single-Core) 4364 3471 Passmark CPU (Multi-Core) 59331 39191

In every test, the AMD processor has been beaten up by its other counterpart. It is safe to assume that the Core i9-13900K is a more powerful SoC. However, these numbers just represent the general comparison. The actual results might differ based on the other accessories and hardware you can use.

Intel Core i9-13900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X: Final verdict

Selecting a winner from the Intel Core i9-13900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X battle is tricky. Perhaps, the Core i9-13900K has a slight edge over its competitor in terms of raw performance. It is also a future-proof option. However, it is expensive.

On the contrary, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, is a more balanced processor. If you want decent performance at a competitive price, it remains a compelling option. Ultimately, the best choice depends on your specific needs and budget.

Check out other articles: