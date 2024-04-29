Intel Core i5-14600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 8600G: Which is the better gaming CPU?

The Intel Core i5-14600K and AMD Ryzen 5 8600G are some premier choices in the six-core range. Both processors are some of the latest launches from either CPU maker and feature the newest technologies designed to deliver the best performances. These are perfect choices for gamers given their price and hardware support.

However, choosing between Team Blue and Red can be a bit difficult. The companies have caught up with each other in both performance and versatility, leaving gamers more confused than ever before. To help you make a better decision, we will pitch the i5 and Ryzen 5 against each other and try to determine which is the best in this comparison guide.

The Core i5-14600K and Ryzen 5 8600G are stupidly fast in the latest video games

The new Ryzen 8000G APUs pack serious gaming power (Image via AMD)

The Core i5-14600K and Ryzen 5 8600G are completely different chips based on wildly different architectures. Let's review their on-paper specs before delving into the performance gaps between them.

Specs comparison

The Core i5-14600K is the flagship offering in the i5 lineup. It features fourteen cores, with six high-performance 'P' cores and the remaining being efficient 'E'-rated. The chip can go up to a maximum of 5.3 GHz under peak load. It is paired with the UHD 770 GPU and is insanely power inefficient. It is rated at 125W and can easily boost past 180W under full load.

The Ryzen 5 8600G, on the other hand, is a brand new Zen 4-based APU. It packs six cores and twelve threads and can boost up to 5 GHz. The CPU isn't the only selling point of the 8600G. Under the hood, it is bundled with the capable RDNA 3-based Radeon 760M graphics processor that is enough to handle the latest video games at 720p and 1080p resolutions.

Below is a side-by-side comparison of the specs sheets:

Intel Core i5-14600K AMD Ryzen 5 8600G Processor family

Raptor Lake Refresh

Ryzen 8000G

Lithography

Intel 7 (10 nm)

Zen 4 (5 nm)

Core count

14 (6P+8E)

6

Thread count

20

12

Max. turbo frequency

5.3 GHz

up to 5.0 GHz

RAM support

Up to DDR5 5600 MT/s, Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s

Up to DDR5 5200 MT/s

iGPU

Intel UHD 770

RDNA 3-based Radeon 760M

Power draw

125W (181W turbo power)

65W

Price $306.99 $228.99

Performance comparison

A brief look at the specs of the Intel Core i5-14600K (Image via Amazon)

Performance is the main deciding point for these two processors. The 14600K, undoubtedly, is more powerful in terms of CPU computing prowess. The chip secures higher scores in both single and multi-core benchmarks consistently.

Below is a comparison of benchmark scores posted by the two CPUs in some of the most popular synthetic tests like Cinebench R23 and Geekbench 6.



Intel Core i5-14600K AMD Ryzen 5 8600G Cinebench R23 single-core 1,967 1,766 Cinebench R23 multi-core 23,741 13,495 Geekbench 6 single-core 2,785 2,727 Geekbench 6 multi-core 16,110 12,463

Thus, if you are planning to pair the CPUs with a discrete graphics card, the Intel CPU is a remarkably better option. The better single-core performance marks make it a much better pair with high-end GPUs. However, the 8600G's performance marks are nothing to scoff at given it is almost $85 cheaper. Budget-constrained gamers can thus consider this CPU.

iGPU comparison

If you are planning to buy any of these chips as a standalone gaming system, the iGPU performance becomes an important metric to consider. The Intel Core i5-14600K bundles the UHD 770, which is mostly suited towards basic video output while the 8600G is bundled with a much more powerful RDNA 3-based Radeon 760M graphics processor. It is capable of serious gaming power at 720p and 1080p resolutions.

Below is a comparison of the two chips in some of the latest video games. The numbers have been sourced from the YouTube channel Chozza Games. While the 14600K can't hit even 30 FPS in most titles, the 8600G can deliver well over 60 FPS.

Intel Core i5-14600K (UHD 770) AMD Ryzen 5 8600G (Radeon 760M) Red Dead Redemption 2 22 FPS 55 FPS GTA V 36 FPS 76 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 12 FPS 44 FPS Starfield No result 26 FPS Forza Horizon 5 23 FPS 77 FPS Hogwarts Legacy 10 FPS 37 FPS

This makes the Ryzen 5 8600G a much better option for gamers who are looking for a CPU+GPU combo at $230. There isn't a better option in the market at this moment. The chip thus delivers insane value for money in this regard.

For the bottom line, both the 14600K and the 8600G have their pros and cons. You can choose based on how much you spend and whether you plan on getting a discrete GPU for gaming.

