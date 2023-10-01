AMD Zen 6 early leaks hint at 32-core CPU, complete redesign, and more

AMD Zen 6 leaks have surfaced on the internet with massive claims of a complete architecture redesign. Zen 6 will probably be the driving force behind the Ryzen 9000 series of desktop and mobile processors and won't hit shelves anytime before 2025. Therefore, it's still a long shot, and details unveiled today might as well change with time to be completely irrelevant by the time of release.

YouTuber and reliable leaker Moore's Law is Dead took to the platform to announce loads of info about AMD Zen 5 and Zen 6 processors. We now know a ton about what Team Red is prepping in the years to come. Let's go over them in this article.

What are the improvements coming to AMD Zen 6 chips?

For starters, the upcoming architecture promises at least 10% IPC improvements over the Zen 5-based Ryzen 8000 processors. The final performance uplift hasn't been confirmed by AMD yet since they are still working on the processors. However, they are expecting a double-digit improvement in capabilities.

Zen 5 itself is expected to be about 15% faster than the Zen 4. Therefore, the performance improvements with Zen 5 are rumored to be ungodly. Moreover, a leaked AMD presentation slide also includes the architecture that will feature FP16 for AI/ML and a separate memory profiler.

Zen 6 will completely overhaul the chiplet design that the current Ryzen processors use. It will use new packaging techniques and an improved Infinity Fabric. Besides this, it is also rumored to be the first architecture pioneering a 32-core complex. This could suggest high-core count processors that surpass the current-gen maximum of 16 cores on the Ryzen 9 7950X.

The upcoming architecture will also be based on a hybrid design like Zen 5. The high-performance cores will be based on a 3nm node, while efficient and low-power cores will use a 2nm node.

Leaker Moore's Law is Dead expects that Zen 6 will stack Core Complex Dies (CCDs) on top of Input/Output Dies (IODs). The architecture might leverage silicon bridges for "ultrafast CCD-CCD communication." With these architecture improvements, he expects it to offer "disproportionate performance increases" in games and apps.

All Zen 5 and 6 leaks confirmed by MLID. (Image via Moore's Law is Dead/YouTube)

Overall, the upcoming Ryzen processors are shaping up to be a solid competitor to Intel's upcoming Arrow Lake lineup, which will be a similar overhaul to the existing chips. However, we need to wait for further information before drawing any conclusions.