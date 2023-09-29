AMD Ryzen 8000 Zen 5: Leaked architecture, launch window, and more

More leaked information on the upcoming Zen 5-powered AMD Ryzen 8000 lineup CPUs has surfaced. These details mention average IPC improvements, design, and incorporation of low-power "c" cores. Much of this new information arrived on September 29, 2023, thanks to renowned leaker and industry insider Moore's Law is Dead (MLID).

Zen 5 is being touted to be an architectural overhaul over Ryzen 7000 CPUs. However, the basic aspects of both Zen 4 and Ryzen 8000 will remain almost the same in the upcoming lineup. Fans won't get a full revamp of how these chips work until Zen 6. That said, codenamed "Nirvana," the upcoming Zen 5 processors will be much faster than Zen 4 while drawing less power.

This article will go over all that's known about the upcoming CPU architecture from Team Red and everything revealed by MLID earlier today.

AMD Ryzen 8000 Zen 5 will employ a hybrid architecture

Leaked data about Zen 5 chips (Image via Moore's Law is Dead/YouTube)

Much like Intel's performance "P" and efficient "E" cores, AMD will be relying on a hybrid architecture starting from its next generation of processors. The high-performance "Standard" cores will be manufactured on a TSMC 4 nm node, as per MLID, and the slower "c" cores will be manufactured on a 3 nm node.

It is also rumored that the new architecture will help Zen 5 crush AVX2 and AVX-512 workloads. Since the upcoming Ryzen 8000 is going to be a final process refinement of Zen, this will help AMD get ahead of competing Intel offerings by squeezing the maximum of its underlying silicon.

As per expected spec sheets per SKU, MLID has suggested that Zen 5 can offer up to 16 Zen 5 cores, 32 Zen 5c cores, or a hybrid 8 Zen 5 cores and 16 Zen 5c cores in one chip. However, they don't expect any of AMD's offerings to touch these maximum limits. As for Zen 5 EPYC, up to 128 Zen 5 cores and 192 Zen 5c cores are possible.

AMD Ryzen 8000 Zen 5 release date

Expand Tweet

According to internal communication slides showcased by MLID, it is evident that AMD is planning to launch the Zen 5-powered Ryzen 8000 processors soon. The "Nirvana" chips are likely to hit shelves by the first half of 2024. The leaker suggests a Q1 launch is "entirely plausible."

We don't have an exact release date, and six months is a large window. However, fans have to wait for further information from AMD to get a clear picture of when to expect the new processors to be available for purchase.